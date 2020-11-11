Restaurants / Lists

Dallas’ 10 Best New Restaurants For Brunch

Your Guide to Great Mimosas, Honey Chicken Biscuits, and Avocado Toast

BY // 11.11.20
Elm & Good Brunch

Elm & Good's Sunday Brunch takes place from 10 am to 3 pm. (Photo by Split Coffee Creative)

Searching for a new brunch spot to try in Dallas? We’ve got you. Here are some of the best new restaurants for a late breakfast in the city.

Rise and Thyme

Downtown

211 S. Akard Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

972-268-7605

Website

Rise & Thyme (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Rise & Thyme is now open at the AT&T Discovery District. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Opened by Chopped judge and chef Amanda Frietag, this new American cafe is now open for breakfast and lunch seven days a week. With indoor and outdoor seating, Rise + Thyme is a great spot for brunch in downtown. Must-try bites include the jam, avocado, or salmon toasts, as well as the chef’s scramble. Pair with a freshly steamed latte or cappuccino for a caffeinated start to your day.

Yardbird Southern Table and Bar

Uptown

2121 N. Pearl Street, Suite 107
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

469-208-2441

Website

Yardbird Dallas

Don't miss the chicken and waffles at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar.

One of the best places to order chicken and waffles in Dallas is this new Southern restaurant from Miami. The dish is always available, but it feels particularly apropos during brunch hours (Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 4 pm). You can also find breakfast options like the smoked salmon avocado toast, crab cake Benedict, blueberry pie pancakes, and more. The blackberry bourbon lemonade is also a must-try.

Jaxon Texas Kitchen and Beer Garden

Downtown

311 S Akard St
Dallas, TX 75202  |  Map

 

214-838-1422

Website

JAXON Beer Garden Dallas

JAXON will start serving Chicken Tallow Fried Tomahawk on March 2.

Open for brunch on Saturdays and Sundays (10:30 am to 4 pm), JAXON offers ample al fresco seating and mimosa carafes in various flavors. Make sure to try the honey chicken biscuit, apple fritters, or smoked brisket (or salmon) hash, as well as either the traditional, grapefruit and pomegranate, or prickly pear and pineapple mimosas. Or for a caffeine kick, the Amarillo by Morning is a nitro cold draft coffee with vanilla, espresso liqueur, coconut cream, and Evan Williams bourbon.

Elm & Good

Deep Ellum

2551 Elm Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

469-498-2525

Website

Elm & Good Brunch

Elm & Good's Sunday Brunch takes place from 10 am to 3 pm. (Photo by Split Coffee Creative)

This new American tavern at the new Kimpton Pittman Hotel in Deep Ellum offers a great Sunday brunch from 10 am to 3 pm. Don’t miss chef Graham Dodds’ smoked brisket hash, whipped ricotta toast, or Abel’s Perfect Omelette. Pair with a mimosa, Bloody Mary, sangria, or French 75 for the optimal Sunday Funday.

Xaman Café

Oak Cliff

334 Jefferson Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

469-687-0005

Website

Xaman Cafe

Xaman Cafe is a new coffee shop serving authentic Mexican coffee and bites in Oak Cliff. (Courtesy of Xaman)

Opened by Gera Barrera and Mauricio Gallegos in 2020, this authentic Mexican cafe is serving some of the best coffee and breakfast bites in Oak Cliff. Favorites include the Xaman horchata with a shot of espresso and chilaquiles rojos y verdes with chicken or steak. Other options include concha pastries, three-egg omelettes, paninis, and soup.

Sloane’s Corner

Downtown

2001 Ross Ave, Suite 125
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-484-1395

Website

Sloane’s Corner

The breakfast bar at Sloane's Corner allows you to grab a coffee and bagel to-go in the mornings. (Courtesy)

For weekday brunch, look no further than Sloane’s Corner in downtown. A charming outdoor patio provides enough space for lounging, or you can take an Empire Bakery bagel and brioche donut to go. Huevos ranchero tacos, English muffin sandwiches, and an egg white frittata are menu standouts.

Standard Service

Lower Greenville

5631 Alta Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

214-821-3415

Website

Standard Service Dallas

Standard Service offers bacon and egg sandwiches, tacos, and. omelets for brunch. (Courtesy)

This modern American restaurant comes from the same minds behind HG Sply Co. and offers a great brunch menu — whether you order it for dine-in or to-go. From 10 am to 3 pm on weekends, you can order the bacon breakfast on a bun, chorizo omelet, breakfast tacos, and more. Or check out the blueberry lemon stack of pancakes or the Hangover soup. Cocktails can also be taken to-go or enjoyed on the outdoor patio.

Hurdy Gurdy

Downtown

900 S. Harwood Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

469-674-4696

Website

Hurdy Gurdy Dallas Brunch

Hurdy Gurdy is now serving brunch at the Farmers Market on weekends. (Courtesy)

New American bar and restaurant Hurdy Gurdy, named after the string instrument, is now serving brunch on weekends. From 10 am to 3 pm on Saturday and Sunday, you can order chicken and waffles with candied jalapeños, pumpkin spice French toast, breakfast poutine, and more. Add a shot of bourbon to the Maple Cold Brew or Cold Mocha to warm yourself up on the giant outdoor patio.

Dahlia Bar & Bistro

East Dallas

3300 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

469-466-8406

Website

Dahlia Dallas

Dahlia Bar & Bistro is open for brunch from 10:30 am to 3 pm on weekends. (Courtesy of Dahlia On Ross)

At the former Ross & Hall spot, a new American bistro is serving brunch on weekends from 10:30 am to 3 pm on the beautiful outdoor patio. The drink menu includes a variety of French press cocktails that serve two to four people for $38 in flavors like grapefruit rose; peach orange blossom; and cucumber and mint. For food, check out the waffle board (serves two) which includes bacon or sausage, Nutella, syrup, and fresh fruit or the open faced smoked salmon croissant.

Scrambler Cafe

Plano

7000 Independence Parkway, Suite 104B
Plano, TX 75025  |  Map

 

469-298-0313

Website

Scrambler Cafe Plano

New breakfast and lunch (or brunch) spot Scrambler Cafe is now open in Plano. (Courtesy)

In North Plano, this family-owned and operated brunch joint is now serving an extensive menu of breakfast classics, omelettes, skillets, eggs Benedict, scramblers, pancakes, French toast, crepes, and toasts. Open every day from 7 am to 3 pm, basically whenever you’re craving brunch, you can get brunch.

