Dallas’ 10 Best New Restaurants For Brunch

This modern American restaurant comes from the same minds behind HG Sply Co. and offers a great brunch menu — whether you order it for dine-in or to-go. From 10 am to 3 pm on weekends, you can order the bacon breakfast on a bun, chorizo omelet, breakfast tacos, and more. Or check out the blueberry lemon stack of pancakes or the Hangover soup. Cocktails can also be taken to-go or enjoyed on the outdoor patio.