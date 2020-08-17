One of Dallas’ Best Restaurants Just Added COVID-19 Tests to the Menu

Dallas’ finest French restaurant began offering self-collecting COVID-19 tests along with its vast Bullion to-go menu last week. The new addition was a hit with Dallas diners. So much so, in fact, that a new deal has been negotiated: starting this Tuesday, August 18 the initial $200 price of testing will be reduced to $75 to make it even more accessible.

Partnering with Urgent HomeMD and GeneIQ, this new testing deal includes an out-of-network health insurance option which allows patients to receive a test for only $75. Those who don’t have health insurance can also purchase the test for $75. Reimbursements have been made for anyone who already purchased their test last week.

Along with Bullion’s vast new to-go menu of cocktails, handmade pastas, gourmet meals, and even virtual experiences, the drive-thru COVID-19 testing option has been added to the menu to give Dallasites more opportunities to get tested.

As for the process, all you have to do is reserve your date and time online (testing is available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 am to 3 pm for the rest of this month). Then, you’ll be contacted and given details and instructions for your reservation. Urgent HomeMD physicians and medical staff will observe and help you self-swab if necessary. The process should take no longer than 10 minutes, all without leaving your car, and results are guaranteed in less than 48 hours.

From the beginning of the COVID crisis, Bullion has been doing its best to help the Dallas community, including limiting its hours and paying employees to perform community service. Owned by the Hartland-Mackie family, downtown Dallas’ beautiful French brasserie can (literally) afford to do so.