PaperCity’s Guide to New Year’s Eve 2020 in Dallas — Where to Dine In or Get Your Celebratory Dinner To Go

Cheers to a Brighter Year With Great Food and Complimentary Bubbles

BY // 12.15.20
New Year’s Eve Dallas Champagne NewYear’s Eve

Cheers to the end of 2020 with bubbles and great food at these Dallas restaurants.

2020 is finally coming to an end, and Dallas restaurants are celebrating with special New Year’s Eve menus available for dine-in and takeout. Cheers to a (hopefully) brighter 2021 with complimentary bubbles and a fantastic meal.

Up On Knox

3230 Knox Street, Suite 140
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

469-250-4007

Website

Up On Knox

This New Year's Eve, chef Bruno Davaillon is cooking up at special dinner at Up On Knox.

This New Year’s Eve, resident chef Bruno Davaillon (formerly at Bullion) is offering a special three-course dinner for $95 per person at this Knox Street gem. Start with a crab and butternut squash bisque, kampachi carpaccio, fois gras, or oysters and spinach gratin. Then, choose from entrees including lobster agnolotti, mushroom risotto, grilled tuna, and prime beef filet. For dessert, enjoy a chocolate soufflé or poached pear. Make your reservations here.

Encina

Bishop Arts

614 W. Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

469-620-3644

Website

Encina Dallas (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Encina's remodeled climate-controlled, outdoor patio is perfect for a cool, fall evening. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

To celebrate this New Year’s Eve, chef Matt Balke is cooking up a special four-course menu at his recently remodeled and revamped restaurant in Bishop Arts. For $75, you’ll get to dine at the charming new indoor/outdoor space, along with a complimentary Champagne toast. You can also add on wine pairings for an additional cost. There will be a la carte menu items as well in addition to the coursed meal. Book your reservation here.

Commons Club

Design District

Ground Floor at Virgin Hotels Dallas, 1445 Turtle Creek Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

469-436-7150

Website

Commons Club is the hotel’s flagship restaurant, bar, and lounge that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, so the room had to look bright and cheerful during the day, then convert to dark and sexy at night. Mozersky worked with Porter Teleo on a custom version of their wallcovering Kintsugi, to give the room an interesting art and architectural element. The rice-paper lighting is by Spanish Designer Jaime Hayon, used en masse to create an artistic installation. Classic Cab chairs by Mario Bellini in custom green leather serve as restaurant seating.

Commons Club is the Virgin Hotels Dallas' flagship restaurant, bar, and lounge.

This New Year’s Eve, book a spot at Commons Club at Virgins Hotel Dallas. Your dinner will include three courses with a choice between oyster and caviar or chicory to start. For the first course, you’ll have an option of smoked salmon rillette or sunchoke bisque. The main dish choices include beef tenderloin, lamb, scallops, or tortellini. You’ll also get a dessert and petit four. Dinner is $100 per person between  6 pm and 7:30 pm, and $150 for reservations between 8:30 pm to 10 pm. The $150 fee includes a Champagne toast.

Second Floor at The Exchange

Downtown

211 S. Akard Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Ichi Ni San Dallas

The Second Floor of The Exchange is set to debut on December 16. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Set to open on December 16, the new restaurant collective at downtown’s AT&T Discovery District will debut just in time for a special New Year’s Eve dinner led by chefs Brian Zenner (of Ounce) and Peja Krstic (of Ichi Ni San). For $95 per person, each guest will receive a glass of Champagne and seven-course tasting menu from both new restaurants. Book your reservation here.

Or, if you’re more comfortable eating at home, you can also pre-order a to-go package for $495.  It includes a bottle of Veuve Clicqout Yellow Label, Borgo Scopeto Super Tuscan, Golden Osetra Sturgeon Caviar Cracker Crème Fraiche, a 16 oz. 42-day dry aged NY strip with bordelaise, chocolate truffles, a $50 gift card for the Second Floor at The Exchange, and New Year’s Eve party favors. Order by calling 972-268-7606 or emailing info@theexchangehall.com.

Miriam Cocina Latina

Downtown

2015 Woodall Rodgers Freeway
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-855-5275

Website

Miriam Cocina Latina

Order the chile relleno on Miriam Cocina Latina's New Year's Eve menu. (Photo by Raynor Brumfield)

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with views of Klyde Warren Park this year with a four-course prix fixe menu at Miriam Cocina Latina. For $55 per person, dishes include a Tostones de Camarones or chicken empanada appetizer, choice of salad, and main entree of blue cheese solomillo, mahi mahi, or chile relleno. For dessert, try the chocolate cake or Mexican-style bread pudding. All offerings are also available for curbside pickup.

Mercat Bistro

Uptown

2550 Harry Hines Boulevard
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

214-953-0917

Website

Mercat Bistro

Part of the Harwood District, Mercat Bistro is a charming French cafe.

Part of the Harwood District, this charming French bistro is hosting a New Year’s Eve dinner with a 5-course prix-fixe menu for $150 per person. You’ll start with a sea bass tartare, followed by fois gras, duck a l’orange, wagyu surf and turf, and chocolate mille-feuille for dessert. Dishes will also be complemented with Champagne and wine pairings. Reservations are for 7 pm only and tables are available on the outdoor patio and inside.

Le Bilboquet

Knox-Henderson

4514 Travis Street, Suite 124
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

469-730-2937

Website

This New Year's Eve, enjoy your dinner on Le Bilboquet's charming patio.

This classic French restaurant in Knox District (just off the Katy Trail) is also offering a special New Year’s Eve dinner for $95 per person. Appetizers include a choice of mushroom soup, beet salad, tuna tartare, escargot, and fois gras. Entrées of the evening are either petit filet, lobster risotto, grilled quail, and more. And for dessert, celebrate the arrival of the New Year with a chocolate mousse or fried bread pudding. Reservations can be made between 5 pm and 11 pm.

Xaman Café

Oak Cliff

334 Jefferson Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

469-687-0005

Website

Xaman Café

Xaman Cafe and Ayahuasca Cantina are both offering a four-course menu with drinks for New Year's Eve.

Xaman Café and attached speakeasy bar, Ayahuasca Cantina, are hosting New Year’s Eve specials in both unique Oak Cliff spaces. Reserve a table for two at Xaman, which includes a four-course meal, Champagne toast, and a bottle of red or white wine, for $240. Ayahuasca is offering individual tickets for a Sotol tasting ($140) and tables for two that includes a bottle of red or white ($280) or a bottle of mezcal and traditional terracotta clay copitas ($340).  Dinner is served from 8 pm to 10 pm and reservations can be made by calling 469-687-0005.

Sixty Vines

Uptown

500 Crescent Court, Suite 160
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-814-8463

Website

Sixty Vines

Celebrate New Year's Eve with the Sip, Sparkle, Pop Kit from Sixty Vines.

Uptown Dallas and Plano locations of this vineyard-inspired favorite are offering a Sip, Sparkle, Pop Kit for New Year’s Eve. For $150, the package includes enough salami, cheese, filets with grilled shrimp, choice of side, and deviled affogato to feed two people. The kit also includes glasses, confetti popper, sparklers, link to Sixty Vine’s NYE Spotify playlist, 375-ml bottle of Luc Belaire Rosé, and a bottle of Taittinger “La Francaise” Brut. Pre-order by December 29 here.

Knife

Park Cities

5300 East Mockingbird Lane
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

214-443-9339

Website

Knife Dallas

This New Year's Eve, enjoy a 45 Day Dry Aged Akaushi from Knife.

This New Year’s Eve, spend the evening at Knife with Forbes magazine’s “Best Champagne Ever,” Champagne Bollinger’s R.D. Brut 2004. Chef John Tesar will be offering his regular menu of dry aged steaks, sides, and more for dine-in and takeout (including the Bollinger — available for $550). Dine-in reservations can be made on OpenTable between 5 pm and 10 pm.

