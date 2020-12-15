The Second Floor of The Exchange is set to debut on December 16. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Set to open on December 16, the new restaurant collective at downtown’s AT&T Discovery District will debut just in time for a special New Year’s Eve dinner led by chefs Brian Zenner (of Ounce) and Peja Krstic (of Ichi Ni San). For $95 per person, each guest will receive a glass of Champagne and seven-course tasting menu from both new restaurants. Book your reservation here.

Or, if you’re more comfortable eating at home, you can also pre-order a to-go package for $495. It includes a bottle of Veuve Clicqout Yellow Label, Borgo Scopeto Super Tuscan, Golden Osetra Sturgeon Caviar Cracker Crème Fraiche, a 16 oz. 42-day dry aged NY strip with bordelaise, chocolate truffles, a $50 gift card for the Second Floor at The Exchange, and New Year’s Eve party favors. Order by calling 972-268-7606 or emailing info@theexchangehall.com.