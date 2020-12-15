PaperCity’s Guide to New Year’s Eve 2020 in Dallas — Where to Dine In or Get Your Celebratory Dinner To Go
Cheers to a Brighter Year With Great Food and Complimentary BubblesBY Megan Ziots // 12.15.20
2020 is finally coming to an end, and Dallas restaurants are celebrating with special New Year’s Eve menus available for dine-in and takeout. Cheers to a (hopefully) brighter 2021 with complimentary bubbles and a fantastic meal.
Up On Knox
3230 Knox Street, Suite 140
Dallas, TX 75205 | Map
This New Year’s Eve, resident chef Bruno Davaillon (formerly at Bullion) is offering a special three-course dinner for $95 per person at this Knox Street gem. Start with a crab and butternut squash bisque, kampachi carpaccio, fois gras, or oysters and spinach gratin. Then, choose from entrees including lobster agnolotti, mushroom risotto, grilled tuna, and prime beef filet. For dessert, enjoy a chocolate soufflé or poached pear. Make your reservations here.
Encina
Bishop Arts
614 W. Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208 | Map
To celebrate this New Year’s Eve, chef Matt Balke is cooking up a special four-course menu at his recently remodeled and revamped restaurant in Bishop Arts. For $75, you’ll get to dine at the charming new indoor/outdoor space, along with a complimentary Champagne toast. You can also add on wine pairings for an additional cost. There will be a la carte menu items as well in addition to the coursed meal. Book your reservation here.
Commons Club
Design District
Ground Floor at Virgin Hotels Dallas, 1445 Turtle Creek Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207 | Map
This New Year’s Eve, book a spot at Commons Club at Virgins Hotel Dallas. Your dinner will include three courses with a choice between oyster and caviar or chicory to start. For the first course, you’ll have an option of smoked salmon rillette or sunchoke bisque. The main dish choices include beef tenderloin, lamb, scallops, or tortellini. You’ll also get a dessert and petit four. Dinner is $100 per person between 6 pm and 7:30 pm, and $150 for reservations between 8:30 pm to 10 pm. The $150 fee includes a Champagne toast.
Set to open on December 16, the new restaurant collective at downtown’s AT&T Discovery District will debut just in time for a special New Year’s Eve dinner led by chefs Brian Zenner (of Ounce) and Peja Krstic (of Ichi Ni San). For $95 per person, each guest will receive a glass of Champagne and seven-course tasting menu from both new restaurants. Book your reservation here.
Or, if you’re more comfortable eating at home, you can also pre-order a to-go package for $495. It includes a bottle of Veuve Clicqout Yellow Label, Borgo Scopeto Super Tuscan, Golden Osetra Sturgeon Caviar Cracker Crème Fraiche, a 16 oz. 42-day dry aged NY strip with bordelaise, chocolate truffles, a $50 gift card for the Second Floor at The Exchange, and New Year’s Eve party favors. Order by calling 972-268-7606 or emailing info@theexchangehall.com.
Miriam Cocina Latina
Downtown
2015 Woodall Rodgers Freeway
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
Celebrate New Year’s Eve with views of Klyde Warren Park this year with a four-course prix fixe menu at Miriam Cocina Latina. For $55 per person, dishes include a Tostones de Camarones or chicken empanada appetizer, choice of salad, and main entree of blue cheese solomillo, mahi mahi, or chile relleno. For dessert, try the chocolate cake or Mexican-style bread pudding. All offerings are also available for curbside pickup.
Mercat Bistro
Uptown
2550 Harry Hines Boulevard
Dallas, TX | Map
Part of the Harwood District, this charming French bistro is hosting a New Year’s Eve dinner with a 5-course prix-fixe menu for $150 per person. You’ll start with a sea bass tartare, followed by fois gras, duck a l’orange, wagyu surf and turf, and chocolate mille-feuille for dessert. Dishes will also be complemented with Champagne and wine pairings. Reservations are for 7 pm only and tables are available on the outdoor patio and inside.
Le Bilboquet
Knox-Henderson
4514 Travis Street, Suite 124
Dallas, TX 75205 | Map
This classic French restaurant in Knox District (just off the Katy Trail) is also offering a special New Year’s Eve dinner for $95 per person. Appetizers include a choice of mushroom soup, beet salad, tuna tartare, escargot, and fois gras. Entrées of the evening are either petit filet, lobster risotto, grilled quail, and more. And for dessert, celebrate the arrival of the New Year with a chocolate mousse or fried bread pudding. Reservations can be made between 5 pm and 11 pm.
Xaman Café
Oak Cliff
334 Jefferson Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75208 | Map
Xaman Café and attached speakeasy bar, Ayahuasca Cantina, are hosting New Year’s Eve specials in both unique Oak Cliff spaces. Reserve a table for two at Xaman, which includes a four-course meal, Champagne toast, and a bottle of red or white wine, for $240. Ayahuasca is offering individual tickets for a Sotol tasting ($140) and tables for two that includes a bottle of red or white ($280) or a bottle of mezcal and traditional terracotta clay copitas ($340). Dinner is served from 8 pm to 10 pm and reservations can be made by calling 469-687-0005.
Sixty Vines
Uptown
500 Crescent Court, Suite 160
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
Uptown Dallas and Plano locations of this vineyard-inspired favorite are offering a Sip, Sparkle, Pop Kit for New Year’s Eve. For $150, the package includes enough salami, cheese, filets with grilled shrimp, choice of side, and deviled affogato to feed two people. The kit also includes glasses, confetti popper, sparklers, link to Sixty Vine’s NYE Spotify playlist, 375-ml bottle of Luc Belaire Rosé, and a bottle of Taittinger “La Francaise” Brut. Pre-order by December 29 here.
Knife
Park Cities
5300 East Mockingbird Lane
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
This New Year’s Eve, spend the evening at Knife with Forbes magazine’s “Best Champagne Ever,” Champagne Bollinger’s R.D. Brut 2004. Chef John Tesar will be offering his regular menu of dry aged steaks, sides, and more for dine-in and takeout (including the Bollinger — available for $550). Dine-in reservations can be made on OpenTable between 5 pm and 10 pm.