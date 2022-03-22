0
Lined with mid-century dwellings and lush lawns, Gloster Road is one of the prettiest streets in Preston Hollow's Sunnybrook Estates.

Clean white walls and tall ceilings set the perfect backdrop for an art collection at 4415 Gloster Road.

Handsome built-ins match the home's gleaming hardwood floors.

Vaulted ceilings make the main living area feel grand.

One of two fireplaces at 4415 Gloster Road in Preston Hollow.

A well-placed wet bar.

A sprawling office area.

The kitchen features updated stainless steel appliances.

A cozy dining nook at

A view from the top.

The utility room fashioned as an at-home gym.

The master bedroom in 4415 Gloster Road.

The master's en suite bathroom has been beautifully remodeled.

The master's en suite bathroom has been beautifully remodeled.

A safari-inspired kid's room.

An aircraft-inspired room with propeller planes and hot air balloon.

A saltwater pool connects the patio to all the home's outdoor areas.

Real Estate / Home + Design

Must-See Dallas Property — A Fun Family Home in Sought-After Sunnybrook Estates

The Coolest Kids Rooms You'll See on Local MLS Listings

BY // 03.22.22
One of the best friends I’ve made since moving to Dallas grew up on Gloster Road. The short but pretty street runs right along the merging of Preston Hollow, Midway Hollow, and leafy Bluffview, in the heart of sought-after Sunnybrook Estates. Lined with charming, mid-century dwellings and lush lawns, it’s a rare case where a road’s name matches its physical charm — my aforementioned friend even named her small business after it.

But as I said before, the street takes up a relatively short stretch of Preston Hollow, so spotting a real estate listing labeled “Gloster Road” is a rare experience. Even more rare is a Gloster Road home that’s equally fun to explore virtually. There is one current example, however: 4415 Gloster Road.

Sitting pretty behind an iron gate and artfully manicured hedges, the stucco-covered home is filled with vaulted ceilings, elegant chandeliers, updated appliances, and handsome built-ins that match the gleaming floors. A wealth of windows floods the traditional house with natural light.

Design-wise, 4415 Gloster Road keepings its listed interiors fairly straightforward, with clean white walls and the occasional antique. The one exception is the kids’ rooms, where walls and ceilings are (presumably) hand-painted to immerse little ones in new worlds. There’s the hot air balloon room, with colorful aircrafts traveling over oceans, mountains, and islands. It even has a deftly painted “curtain” and “rod” to frame the windows. But the main attraction has to be the safari room, which features a bevy of palms, jungle flora and fauna, and a ceiling fan that blends right in.

Visit the slideshow to explore 4415 Gloster Road, currently listed with Minnette Murray for Compass. The $2,449,000 million home in Dallas’ Sunnybrook Estates area features six bedrooms, six bathrooms (plus, one half bath), a saltwater pool, and just over 7,000 square feet in prime Preston Hollow.

