Restaurants / Openings

Loro, an Asian Smokehouse and Austin Hot Spot, Is Finally Opening in Dallas

Plus, Nonna's Julian Barsotti Opens a Surprising Concept This Fall

BY // 06.15.21
Loro Dallas

Loro Dallas is set to open on July 5 in East Dallas. (Photo by Logan Crable)

From the highly-anticipated opening of Asian barbecue restaurant Loro, a collaboration between two famous Austin chefs, to a Tex-Mex concept from local Italian star Julian Barsotti, this is the Dallas restaurant news to know right now.

 

Loro Dallas opens its first location outside of Austin. (Courtesy)

1812. N. Haskell Avenue

This Austin-based Asian barbecue concept from Aaron Franklin of Franklin Barbecue and Uchi’s chef Tyson Cole is finally opening in East Dallas on July 5. Led by chef de cuisine Mike Perez, the menu will be similar to the original location on South Lamar, but will feature a few exclusive, Dallas-only items like fish and chips, a French onion brisket melt, and brisket coconut rice. Austin favorites like the popular Malaysian chicken bo ssam, smoked prime bavette, and char siew pork belly. Happy hour will be Monday through Friday (from 2 pm to 5 pm) with special items like brisket tostadas. Loro Dallas’ batch cocktails include the Mandarin Margarita, Ginger Old Fashioned, and Thai Watermelon Punch.

Loro is also planning on opening its third location in Houston later this year.

 

Ritas & Queso (Photo by Kelsey Wilson)
Julian Barsotti’s direct-to-consumer Tex-Mex concept, Ritas & Queso, became a popular delivery fixture during the pandemic. (Photo by Kelsey Wilson)

Odelay and Bacari Tabu

As reported in the Dallas Morning News, Julian Barsotti is opening two new Dallas dining concepts this fall. First, Odelay, which will be his first full-fledged Tex-Mex concept. (Barsotti is known best for his Italian restaurants, including Sprezza, Carbone’s, and Fachini, though the chef dipped his toe into Tex-Mex when he launched his popular Ritas & Queso service during the pandemic.) Odelay will open near Inwood Village on Lovers Lane and offer classic dishes like enchiladas and tacos.

Next, Barsotti is bringing Bacari Tabu — a nod to the popular Strict Tabu jazz club which closed in the ’90s — next door to Nonna in Dallas’ Oak Lawn neighborhood. The intimate bar, restaurant, and live music venue takes its inspiration from cicchetti (a Venetian take on small plates or tapas) and will serve wood-fired pizzas, house-made sausage, lamb meatballs, and more.

 

