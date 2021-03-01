Five different kinds of lobster rolls are on the Yo! Lobster menu. (Courtesy of HP Village)

Nick Badovinus’ newest dining concept, Yo Lobster, opened quietly in Highland Park Village (in the former Perfect Union Pizza Company space) just a few months ago. But it wasn’t until after the arctic weather passed and the sun began to shine again with temperatures in the 70s that I thought, ‘Hey I could really go for a lobster roll.’

So I made a reservation (as you’re recommended to do) at the quaint new spot tucked next to Highland Park Village Theatre and below Fachini. It had been raining on and off all day so the outdoor patio (with heaters) wasn’t an option, but we felt safe inside with spaced out tables designated with signs if they’ve been sanitized yet.

Nick Badovinus’ Yo Lobster is now open in Highland Park Village. (Courtesy of HP Village)

The interior of Yo Lobster is an ode to its menu’s coastal influences. Giant fish (Swordfish? Blue Marlin maybe? I don’t know my fish that well) adorn the wall and a secret Tiki-inspired bar sits in the back of the restaurant.

We started our seafood excursion with the ceviche, which happened to be scallop-based that day. Light and refreshing, the agave-pineapple flavored mixture was paired with salt and vinegar tortilla chips. Then came time to choose our lobster rolls. We opted to mix and match the Connecticut (which is Yo Lobster’s top seller and a classic warm butter roll) and the Louisiana.

The latter was the favorite at our table, particularly for the flavorful Voodoo sauce. The fried Texas roll with bacon, jalapeño, and buttermilk herb sauce also recently got a shout-out on Texas Monthly’s best to-go dishes at new Texas restaurants. The other two must-try options are a chilled Maine roll and California roll topped with avocado and pico.

When a Key Lime pie with Teddy Grahams was mentioned for dessert, we knew we had to get it. This was actually my favorite thing at Yo Lobster — perhaps worth a visit just for this creamy, tart, and crunchy cookie concoction.

Yo Lobster is also now offering weekend brunch from 11 am to 3 pm, and offers a full menu of spritzers, wine, beer, and “Yachtails.”