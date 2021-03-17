Dallas’ Pie Masters Open Up a New Shop in Fort Worth’s Near Southside

Fort Worth will soon get it's own slice of pie.

Emporium Pies is opening its first Fort Worth location at 411 S. Main by mid-April.

Dallas-based Emporium Pies began quietly hooking the masses on scratch-made, creative pies when it opened its beloved bakery a decade ago in Bishop Arts. Founders Megan Wilkes and Mary Sparks then expanded into downtown McKinney in 2014 and again to Deep Ellum two years later.

Now Fort Worth is finally getting its own slice of pie. Cowtown’s own Emporium Pies is opening up at 411 S. Main in Near Southside.

“Our Pie Truck, Bessie, parked up at 411 S. Main, right next-door to our shop location, for a Pi Day holiday pop-up celebration on Sunday, March 14, from 11 am until we sold out,” Megan Wilkes tells PaperCity Fort Worth.

At Emporium Pies, there’s always someone with an apron and a smile ready to present the perfect slice of pie and a hot cup of coffee.

“Now we are rolling west to dish up whole pies for sharing, or sweet slices in to-go baskets, the perfect accompaniment to a promenade down eclectic South Main Street in Fort Worth’s Near Southside District,” Wilkes says.

Fort Worth will soon get it’s own slice of pie.

Fort Worth’s new Emporium Pies will open for pickup service from its walkup pie window starting on Friday, April 16. Full dining room service will follow by the end of the year.

Emporium Pies offers inspired pies and classic pies with-a-twist, each lovingly crafted by hand with fresh ingredients. Flavors rotate with the seasons, and Wilkes notes that they are proud to “never have any preservatives or phony stuff inside.”

You’ll also find some year-round favorites like Emporium’s signature Lord of the Pies ― a deep dish apple pie topped with cinnamon streusel. The Drunken Nut, a bourbon pecan in a shortbread crust; The Blue Steel, a classic blueberry with notes of lemon, cinnamon and vanilla; and Smooth Operator, a French silk chocolate pie floating in a salted pretzel crust, are other memorable options.

There’s also a striking Red Velvet Chess pie called Dr. Love and for Easter, Emporium Pies is offering up a carrot cake chess pie called Bunny Bait.

Things are getting even sweeter in Fort Worth.