DAMONEATS_X_FARENA_031024_78
Loews Hotel Arlington’s Entertainment District
modern interiors Loews luxury suites
Loews Hotel adds 888-rooms
Loews Arlington Hotel
Farena
Farena – Big eye tuna carpaccio in a citrus vinaigrette. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Farena – private dining room Loews Hotel Arlington
Farena – Squash blossoms filled with goat cheese
Farena
01
10

Farena is the signature Italian restaurant at the new Loews Arlington Hotel. (Photo by Damon Luu Photography)

02
10

Loews Hotel adds a signature amenity to Arlington's Entertoyment District. (Courtesy Loews Hotel)

03
10

The modern interiors of Loews luxury suites have views of both Fort Worth and Dallas. (Courtesy Loews Hotel)

04
10

Loews Arlington Hotel adds 888 rooms to the Arlington landscape. (Courtesy Loews Hotel)

05
10

The wood-fired pizza ovens inside Farena shine like a new penny. (Courtesy photo)

06
10

Farena offers handmade pasta and wood stone-fired pizza. (Photo by Damon Luu Photography)

07
10

Start with the big eye tuna carpaccio in a citrus vinaigrette at Farena. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

08
10

Step inside the private dining room at Farena, with sunset views beyond the pool amenity. (Courtesy Loews Hotel)

09
10

Squash blossoms filled with goat cheese, and served with local honey and sea salt. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

10
10

Don't miss dessert at Farena. (Photo by Damon Luu Photography)

DAMONEATS_X_FARENA_031024_78
Loews Hotel Arlington’s Entertainment District
modern interiors Loews luxury suites
Loews Hotel adds 888-rooms
Loews Arlington Hotel
Farena
Farena – Big eye tuna carpaccio in a citrus vinaigrette. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Farena – private dining room Loews Hotel Arlington
Farena – Squash blossoms filled with goat cheese
Farena
Restaurants / Openings

A First Taste of Farena — The Signature Italian Restaurant At Loews Arlington Hotel

And What Else To Expect At Arlington’s New Showcase Resort and Meeting Mecca

BY // 05.20.24
Farena is the signature Italian restaurant at the new Loews Arlington Hotel. (Photo by Damon Luu Photography)
Loews Hotel adds a signature amenity to Arlington's Entertoyment District. (Courtesy Loews Hotel)
The modern interiors of Loews luxury suites have views of both Fort Worth and Dallas. (Courtesy Loews Hotel)
Loews Arlington Hotel adds 888 rooms to the Arlington landscape. (Courtesy Loews Hotel)
The wood-fired pizza ovens inside Farena shine like a new penny. (Courtesy photo)
Farena offers handmade pasta and wood stone-fired pizza. (Photo by Damon Luu Photography)
Start with the big eye tuna carpaccio in a citrus vinaigrette at Farena. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Step inside the private dining room at Farena, with sunset views beyond the pool amenity. (Courtesy Loews Hotel)
Squash blossoms filled with goat cheese, and served with local honey and sea salt. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Don't miss dessert at Farena. (Photo by Damon Luu Photography)
1
10

Farena is the signature Italian restaurant at the new Loews Arlington Hotel. (Photo by Damon Luu Photography)

2
10

Loews Hotel adds a signature amenity to Arlington's Entertoyment District. (Courtesy Loews Hotel)

3
10

The modern interiors of Loews luxury suites have views of both Fort Worth and Dallas. (Courtesy Loews Hotel)

4
10

Loews Arlington Hotel adds 888 rooms to the Arlington landscape. (Courtesy Loews Hotel)

5
10

The wood-fired pizza ovens inside Farena shine like a new penny. (Courtesy photo)

6
10

Farena offers handmade pasta and wood stone-fired pizza. (Photo by Damon Luu Photography)

7
10

Start with the big eye tuna carpaccio in a citrus vinaigrette at Farena. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

8
10

Step inside the private dining room at Farena, with sunset views beyond the pool amenity. (Courtesy Loews Hotel)

9
10

Squash blossoms filled with goat cheese, and served with local honey and sea salt. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

10
10

Don't miss dessert at Farena. (Photo by Damon Luu Photography)

When the new $550-million meeting and resort destination, Loews Arlington Hotel, opened in the North Texas city’s Entertainment District, it added 888 rooms and five restaurants to the local landscape. But that’s not all. The property also houses the lavish Arlington Convention Center with its massive 266,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor meeting and convention space.

Beyond the sparkling resort pool, surrounded by cabanas and loungers, complete with a water slide, is the hotel’s expansive event lawn positioned to take in the sunset. The hotel ballroom instantly became a meeting and event magnet as well. It is the largest in North Texas at 51,000 square feet. Its Crystal Ballroom alone can accommodate over 5,000 people. A wall of windows (the conference wing’s promenade) overlooks the resort grounds, topped by modern LED chandeliers

PaperCity enjoyed a hosted stay at Loews Hotel Arlington which officially opened in mid-February, getting a first look at the spa ― with its sleek relaxation room and six treatment rooms. We also enjoyed the view from a 12th-floor corner suite with panoramas of both downtown Fort Worth to the west and Dallas to the east ― highlighting its ideal, central location.

It was also the perfect perch to take in the bustling crowd that was in town for the PBR Finals taking place at Choctaw Stadium, and heading to and from the Rangers baseball game at Globe Life Field ― both just a short walk from the hotel.

Loews Arlington Hotel
The wood-fired pizza ovens inside Farena shine like a new penny. (Courtesy photo)

Italian Fare Served at Loews Signature Restaurant

Chef Mouhssine “Moose” Benhamacht, who developed the menu at Farena, was previously at Live! by Loews ― Arlington where he opened the hotel in August 2019.

“He then moved across the street to open Loews Arlington in October 2023,” public relations director Lisa Garland confirms. “In preparation of opening Farena, he traveled to Italy for ten days, spending time in Sicily, Trento, Barolo, and Torino, to hone his Italian cooking techniques and for menu inspiration.”

Introducing Pêche

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024

Before chef Moose’s last day with Loews Arlington on April 30, “He worked closely alongside executive sous chef, Andres Cisneros and chef de cuisine, Dustin Traylor, for menu development, execution, and staff training. They have also been at Loews Arlington since before the hotel opened,” she says.

Fort Worth diners will remember Dustin Traylor as Dustin Lee, who opened his first restaurant, Beast & Co. along with chef Michael Arlt on Magnolia Avenue in 2022. We got a sneak peek of that space and menu before its opening. Beast & Co. proved to be wildly creative, presenting a variety of cuisines and flavor combinations on its menu, but it didn’t last long, closing exactly one year later, in April of 2023.

Farena – Big eye tuna carpaccio in a citrus vinaigrette. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Big eye tuna carpaccio in a citrus vinaigrette. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

A First Taste Of Farena Italian

We saw prep chefs crafting fresh pasta as we entered the expansive dining venue, complete with a partitioned private dining room and wrapped by covered terraces, known as The Veranda with its own dedicated bar ― ideal for taking in the sunset or sipping a pre- or post-meal cocktail, like the signature Old Fashioned with a brown butter wash, and cherry oleo saccharum (a throwback cocktail ingredient of sugared oil).

Farena which translates to “flour” takes its name from the many highlights of the Italian menu ― prominently featuring pasta, bread, and pizza. They say nearly 70 percent of the menu is prepared in one of its two 900-degree wood-fired stone, copper-clad pizza ovens. The floors are inlaid tile and wood, and the central olive tree is capped by an arched ceiling with massive wood trusses.

The squash blossoms are a springtime treat not to be missed. This appetizer was a hearty portion of five squash blossoms, filled with tangy goat cheese, battered and fried creating an extra crispy shell. They were plated with a drizzle of local honey and a sprinkle of Sicilian sea salt, making a scrumptious bite, and a very shareable plate.

Likewise, the big-eye tuna carpaccio had an amazing flavor profile. Sliced into bright pink strips for a dramatic plating, unlike many traditional thinly shaved carpaccio presentations, this one was set in a citrus vinaigrette, with fried capers, creamy avocado, fried garlic slices, and pine nuts. I would highly suggest either dish to start.

We also sampled the linguini de mare in a slightly spicy but neatly restrained Pomodoro sauce. Grilled red prawns sided the twirl of pasta plated with tangy green olives and fresh basil. There were tender clams and mussels stacked on the plating as well.

Farena – 10-ounce, Allen Brothers filet
The 10-ounce, Allen Brothers filet at Farena arrived on a board with hearty sides of roasted porcini mushrooms, charred broccolini, and a grilled lemon. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Stellar Steaks Too

Those in search of red meat will not be disappointed either. That’s no surprise since their sister property Live! by Lowes has gained a reputation for great steaks at its restaurant Cut & Bourbon.  A prime, 10-ounce, Allen Brothers filet arrived on a board with hearty sides of roasted porcini mushrooms, charred broccolini, and a grilled lemon, served with a delicate and rich Amarone peppercorn sauce.

And, for dessert, a creamy cheesecake combining both chocolate and pistachio, was topped with chocolate strips and Amarena cherries, completing our Italian tour.

Farena serves hotel guests and visitors from breakfast through dinner daily.

Next to arrive at Loews Hotel Arlington will be Soy Cowboy, by Berg Hospitality Group, with its ever-growing slate of Houston-based restaurants, which also owns Fort Worth’s B&B Butchers. It will be added to the roster of the hotel’s dining destinations soon.

Featured Events
Looking to buy or sell in Aspen?
Tommy Kanarellis
tommyk@compass.com  970.452.9661
Compass Compass
Inquire Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
2102 Canongate Drive
Galleria
FOR SALE

2102 Canongate Drive
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Betty Shindler
This property is listed by: Betty Shindler (713) 392-8422 Email Realtor
2102 Canongate Drive
150 Gessner Road #12C
Memorial
FOR SALE

150 Gessner Road #12C
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Hamilton
This property is listed by: Anne Hamilton (713) 503-2902 Email Realtor
150 Gessner Road #12C
26214 Kingsgate Lane
Woodcreek Reserve
FOR SALE

26214 Kingsgate Lane
Katy, TX

$794,900 Learn More about this property
Maria Ruedas
This property is listed by: Maria Ruedas (281) 793-5409 Email Realtor
26214 Kingsgate Lane
3815 Drake Street
Open House
Sunset Terrace | West University Area
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 5/26 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

3815 Drake Street
Houston, TX

$4,299,000 Learn More about this property
Patricia Reed
This property is listed by: Patricia Reed (713) 253-9024 Email Realtor
3815 Drake Street
503 Woodbend Lane
Woodbend
FOR SALE

503 Woodbend Lane
Houston, TX

$1,299,900 Learn More about this property
Clint Simpson
This property is listed by: Clint Simpson (281) 639-7191 Email Realtor
503 Woodbend Lane
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X