Bowie House
Pools – Hotel Drover Stockyards District Fort Worth.
Pools – Hotel Drover cabanas pool
Pools – Hotel Otto Fort Worth
Pools – Live! by Loews Arlington
Pools – new Loews Arlington Hotel
Pools – Lowes Hotel Arlington
01
07

At the new Bowie House, the pool is a new Cultural District draw in Fort Worth.

02
07

Hotel Drover is an oasis tucked into the bustling Stockyards District of Fort Worth.

03
07

Hotel Drover's shady cabanas and pool feel like an epic backyard.

04
07

Hotel Otto's hip container pool overlooks Gemelle's gardens on site. (Photo by 6th Ave Storytelling)

05
07

Live! by Loews poolscape with its sporting view of AT&T Stadium.

06
07

The brand new Loews Arlington Hotel resort pool with lap swimming, and a waterslide.

07
07

Lowes Arlington Hotel's pool is the city's newest attraction.

Bowie House
Pools – Hotel Drover Stockyards District Fort Worth.
Pools – Hotel Drover cabanas pool
Pools – Hotel Otto Fort Worth
Pools – Live! by Loews Arlington
Pools – new Loews Arlington Hotel
Pools – Lowes Hotel Arlington
Culture / Travel

The 5 Best Fort Worth Hotel Pools — Where to Sip, Soak, and Sunbathe in Style

Cowtown and Arlington Spots Worth a Staycation or Day Pass

BY // 05.15.24
At the new Bowie House, the pool is a new Cultural District draw in Fort Worth.
Hotel Drover is an oasis tucked into the bustling Stockyards District of Fort Worth.
Hotel Drover's shady cabanas and pool feel like an epic backyard.
Hotel Otto's hip container pool overlooks Gemelle's gardens on site. (Photo by 6th Ave Storytelling)
Live! by Loews poolscape with its sporting view of AT&T Stadium.
The brand new Loews Arlington Hotel resort pool with lap swimming, and a waterslide.
Lowes Arlington Hotel's pool is the city's newest attraction.
1
7

At the new Bowie House, the pool is a new Cultural District draw in Fort Worth.

2
7

Hotel Drover is an oasis tucked into the bustling Stockyards District of Fort Worth.

3
7

Hotel Drover's shady cabanas and pool feel like an epic backyard.

4
7

Hotel Otto's hip container pool overlooks Gemelle's gardens on site. (Photo by 6th Ave Storytelling)

5
7

Live! by Loews poolscape with its sporting view of AT&T Stadium.

6
7

The brand new Loews Arlington Hotel resort pool with lap swimming, and a waterslide.

7
7

Lowes Arlington Hotel's pool is the city's newest attraction.

As the summer season arrives, you might be looking for the best spots to chill out poolside. Thankfully, Fort Worth and Arlington have several luxurious oases that are made-in-the-shade staycations for the sweltering Texas heat. From new and notable sanctuaries, along with lavish food and drink and some over-the-top settings for a swim, these are the five best Fort Worth hotel pools.

Hotel Drover Stockyards District Fort Worth.
Hotel Drover is an oasis tucked into the bustling Stockyards District of Fort Worth.

Hotel Drover

200 Mule Alley

The Stockyards luxury hotel is a ranch-style retreat, including its pool which is exclusively available for hotel guests. Hotel Drover’s private cabana experience adds to the posh atmosphere with a dedicated server and accommodations for up to seven guests ― including a fresh assorted fruit tray and premium bottle service amid this epic backyard backdrop.

This summer, there is also a new pool menu to explore. It features the hotel’s specialty Coastal Cowgirl and Bourbon Fizz cocktails, alongside crowd favorites from last season ― the Howdy Hibiscus and Coastal Cowboy. New bites to nibble are the caramelized onion and pimento cheese dips with exclusive gourmet offerings available with a cabana rental.

Hotel Otto Fort Worth
Hotel Otto’s hip container pool overlooks Gemelle’s gardens on site. (Photo by 6th Ave Storytelling)

Hotel Otto  

4400 White Settlement Road

Tim Love opened his micro resort ― Hotel Otto ― in 2021, featuring eight micro-bungalows crafted from repurposed 20-foot shipping containers, becoming Fort Worth’s first container resort. Guests have the run of the grounds as well, including a lush garden pool complete with cabanas and chaise lounges, a bocce ball court, and a sprawling 10,000-square-foot vegetable garden.

Discover the Sweetness of Peche: Shop Le Creuset's Newest Color at Bering's!

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024

The pool is only open to hotel guests; however, Hotel Otto will be starting its Summer Fundays soon, which opens the pool to the public with a DJ and drink specials.

Pools – Bowie House Cultural District Fort Worth
At the new Bowie House, the pool is a new Cultural District draw in Fort Worth.

Bowie House

3700 Camp Bowie Boulevard

Fort Worth’s first Auberge resort includes its secluded rooftop pool. It’s available for hotel guests or by purchase of a “Daycation” package called The Bowie House Day Escape, starting at $280 plus 22-percent gratuity ― available through Labor Day, September 2.

Guests who book a 50, 80, or 110-minute massage, body, or facial service are qualified to purchase the pass, where they can access the pool, and enjoy a poolside lunch at Whinny’s ― located on the hotel’s tree-lined pool terrace. The pool bar provides an array of appetizers and mains, from crispy halloumi cheese to wagyu sirloin steak, and treats like the baklava sundae.

Pools – Live! by Loews Arlington
Live! by Loew’s poolscape with its sporting view of AT&T Stadium.

Live! by Loews  

1600 E. Randol Mill Road, Arlington

About a 20 to 30-minute drive from Fort Worth (depending on traffic), the popular 14-story sports resort features 300 guest rooms and luxury suites amid the Arlington Entertainment District. The pools at both Live! by Loews and its new neighbor Loews Arlington Hotel are open to hotel guests only, but guests who stay at either hotel can cross-charge back to their rooms for convenience. And, Loews Arlington Hotel is accessible to Live! by Loews ― Arlington via skybridge.

Where better to soak up the sun than at the hotel’s infinity edge pool overlooking AT&T Stadium and lush Richard Greene Park?  The swim-up SOAK Bar makes it easy to while away the day. You can sunbathe and turn the pages of a favorite book on the patio or relax in a poolside cabana.

Pools – new Loews Arlington Hotel
The brand new Loews Arlington Hotel resort pool with lap swimming, and a waterslide.

Loews Arlington Hotel

888 Nolan Ryan Expressway, Arlington

The newly opened 888-room Loews Arlington Hotel features five restaurants and lounges, including its poolside cantina. Tomar El Sol offers tacos, Yucatan ceviche, brisket quesadillas, and charred corn elote, and refreshing agua frescas and margaritas.

The wet area is reserved for guests of either Loews Arlington or its nearby Live! by Loews. There is a hot tub and two pools with a man-made sandy beach, relaxing cabanas, and reserved lap lanes for adults, with a splash pad, and a water slide to entertain younger guests.

When you want to make a splash this summer, these pools do not disappoint.

Looking to buy or sell in Aspen?
Tommy Kanarellis
tommyk@compass.com  970.452.9661
Compass Compass
Inquire Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
701 Bering Drive #1905
Woodway Pines, Galleria
FOR SALE

701 Bering Drive #1905
Houston, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
701 Bering Drive #1905
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
3500 Audubon Place
Montrose
FOR SALE

3500 Audubon Place
Houston, TX

$1,585,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3500 Audubon Place
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
Morton Creek Ranch, Katy
FOR SALE

3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
Katy, TX

$455,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
951 W 21st Street
Contemporary Heights
FOR SALE

951 W 21st Street
Houston, TX

$429,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
951 W 21st Street
12611 Cove Landing Drive
Bridgeland
FOR SALE

12611 Cove Landing Drive
Cypress, TX

$730,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
12611 Cove Landing Drive
902 Jolen Court
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

902 Jolen Court
Bellaire, TX

$848,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
902 Jolen Court
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,849,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
18203 Surrey Lake Lane
Mission Sierra
FOR SALE

18203 Surrey Lake Lane
Richmond, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
18203 Surrey Lake Lane
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
6107 Stilson Branch Lane
Pinemont Square, Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

6107 Stilson Branch Lane
Houston, TX

$339,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6107 Stilson Branch Lane
18718 Luby Creek Drive
Bridgeland, Cypress | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

18718 Luby Creek Drive
Cypress, TX

$935,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
18718 Luby Creek Drive
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
4911 Suffield Glen Court
Cinco Ranch West
FOR SALE

4911 Suffield Glen Court
Katy, TX

$565,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4911 Suffield Glen Court
1405 Dart Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1405 Dart Street
Houston, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1405 Dart Street
4416 Vivian Street
Southdale
FOR SALE

4416 Vivian Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,445,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4416 Vivian Street
19403 Fall Fair Lane
Villages of Cypress Lakes
FOR SALE

19403 Fall Fair Lane
Cypress, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
19403 Fall Fair Lane
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates, River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
4208 Schuler Street #A
Rice Military/Washington Corridor Area
FOR SALE

4208 Schuler Street #A
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4208 Schuler Street #A
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$189,900 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
Co-list: Meagan Bordelon | The Falls at Imper
FOR SALE

3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
Spring, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
5111 Manorhaven Lane
Deerfield Village
FOR SALE

5111 Manorhaven Lane
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
5111 Manorhaven Lane
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land, TX

$572,500 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8 Sweetwater Court
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,240,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
5743 Stillbrooke Drive
Brays Oaks
FOR SALE

5743 Stillbrooke Drive
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5743 Stillbrooke Drive
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X