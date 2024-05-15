The 5 Best Fort Worth Hotel Pools — Where to Sip, Soak, and Sunbathe in Style

At the new Bowie House, the pool is a new Cultural District draw in Fort Worth.

As the summer season arrives, you might be looking for the best spots to chill out poolside. Thankfully, Fort Worth and Arlington have several luxurious oases that are made-in-the-shade staycations for the sweltering Texas heat. From new and notable sanctuaries, along with lavish food and drink and some over-the-top settings for a swim, these are the five best Fort Worth hotel pools.

Hotel Drover

200 Mule Alley

The Stockyards luxury hotel is a ranch-style retreat, including its pool which is exclusively available for hotel guests. Hotel Drover’s private cabana experience adds to the posh atmosphere with a dedicated server and accommodations for up to seven guests ― including a fresh assorted fruit tray and premium bottle service amid this epic backyard backdrop.

This summer, there is also a new pool menu to explore. It features the hotel’s specialty Coastal Cowgirl and Bourbon Fizz cocktails, alongside crowd favorites from last season ― the Howdy Hibiscus and Coastal Cowboy. New bites to nibble are the caramelized onion and pimento cheese dips with exclusive gourmet offerings available with a cabana rental.

Hotel Otto

4400 White Settlement Road

Tim Love opened his micro resort ― Hotel Otto ― in 2021, featuring eight micro-bungalows crafted from repurposed 20-foot shipping containers, becoming Fort Worth’s first container resort. Guests have the run of the grounds as well, including a lush garden pool complete with cabanas and chaise lounges, a bocce ball court, and a sprawling 10,000-square-foot vegetable garden.

The pool is only open to hotel guests; however, Hotel Otto will be starting its Summer Fundays soon, which opens the pool to the public with a DJ and drink specials.

Bowie House

3700 Camp Bowie Boulevard

Fort Worth’s first Auberge resort includes its secluded rooftop pool. It’s available for hotel guests or by purchase of a “Daycation” package called The Bowie House Day Escape, starting at $280 plus 22-percent gratuity ― available through Labor Day, September 2.

Guests who book a 50, 80, or 110-minute massage, body, or facial service are qualified to purchase the pass, where they can access the pool, and enjoy a poolside lunch at Whinny’s ― located on the hotel’s tree-lined pool terrace. The pool bar provides an array of appetizers and mains, from crispy halloumi cheese to wagyu sirloin steak, and treats like the baklava sundae.

Live! by Loews

1600 E. Randol Mill Road, Arlington

About a 20 to 30-minute drive from Fort Worth (depending on traffic), the popular 14-story sports resort features 300 guest rooms and luxury suites amid the Arlington Entertainment District. The pools at both Live! by Loews and its new neighbor Loews Arlington Hotel are open to hotel guests only, but guests who stay at either hotel can cross-charge back to their rooms for convenience. And, Loews Arlington Hotel is accessible to Live! by Loews ― Arlington via skybridge.

Where better to soak up the sun than at the hotel’s infinity edge pool overlooking AT&T Stadium and lush Richard Greene Park? The swim-up SOAK Bar makes it easy to while away the day. You can sunbathe and turn the pages of a favorite book on the patio or relax in a poolside cabana.

Loews Arlington Hotel

888 Nolan Ryan Expressway, Arlington

The newly opened 888-room Loews Arlington Hotel features five restaurants and lounges, including its poolside cantina. Tomar El Sol offers tacos, Yucatan ceviche, brisket quesadillas, and charred corn elote, and refreshing agua frescas and margaritas.

The wet area is reserved for guests of either Loews Arlington or its nearby Live! by Loews. There is a hot tub and two pools with a man-made sandy beach, relaxing cabanas, and reserved lap lanes for adults, with a splash pad, and a water slide to entertain younger guests.

When you want to make a splash this summer, these pools do not disappoint.