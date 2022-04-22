6 New Fort Worth Restaurants You Need to Know — From a Champagne Room to Major Foodie Finds

Owner Kari Crowe cowgirl's up, in front of her newest MELT Ice Creams in Mule Alley.

Flower Child Fort Worth with a view to its new patio beyond.

New restaurants are springing up like wildflowers this spring in Fort Worth. It seems like doors are opening across town. From champagne bars to fine dining and everything in-between, there seems to be a new Fort Worth restaurant for everyone.

Here are the notable new spots to know:

Pinky’s Champagne Room & Velvet Jazz Lounge

This new lounge will have your toes tapping and your pinky up. Pinky’s Champagne Room opened in mid-March and has received a rousing welcome to the Near Southside. Going for an upscale experience, Pinky asks that you dress to impress.

The suggestion is to match your wardrobe to what you’d wear if you were, say, going to court, church, or to meet your future in-laws. Stop in for booze, bubbles and live music.

615 South Jennings

Flower Child Fort Worth with a view to its new patio beyond.

Flower Child

The first Fort Worth location of the beloved healthy eating restaurant just opened last week in University Park Village. When McKinley’s Bakery moved out of the space we were distraught, but Flower Child is making the most of the prime real estate.

SHOP Swipe



















Next

The space now has a pergola-covered side patio and wide-open windows. Better yet, the food at Flower Child is quite good, with salads, bowls, entrees and wraps. I sampled the salmon plate on my first visit and was smitten by it. Plus, Flower Child has wines on tap and fresh sangrias to sip.

1616 South University Drive

MELT Ice Creams

MELT Ice Creams owner Kari Crowe Seher has brought her specialty ice creams to the masses since opening her first shop eight years ago. Joining MELT locations on Magnolia Avenue, in Sundance Square and in the Bishop Arts neighborhood of Dallas, a new ice cream shop just opened in Fort Worth’s ever-expanding Mule Barns this week.

Now a scoop of Cookie Crush or Salt Lick is never far away.

128 E. Exchange, Suite 624

The long back bar area at The Beast and Company, will serve classy cocktails and fine selection of wines. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

The Beast and Company

PaperCity Fort Worth gave you an exclusive sneak peek into the long-awaited The Beast and Company and its vastly updated space before it opened recently. Partners Dustin Lee and chef Michael Arlt have laid out an ambitious menu, what they call globally inspired Southern cuisine.

It’s a creative mash-up of cultures like the eggplant dumplings served with bok choy and lemongrass sambal in an aromatic coconut broth.

1010 W. Magnolia Avenue

Don Artemio is a culinary experience – a tour though Mexican heritage. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Don Artemio

One of the most anticipated restaurant openings of the season arrived on West Seventh Street by way of Saltillo, Mexico. That is where the original Don Artemio restaurant is located. Owner Adrian Burciaga joined forces with chef Juan Ramon Cardenas to bring the authentic Mexican restaurant to Fort Worth.

The modern space is clad in plenty of Saltillo brickwork, and the menu is spot on. For much more on Don Artemio, stayed tuned to PaperCity Fort Worth for a full review.

3268 W. Seventh Street

HustleBlendz

HustleBlendz owners Patrice and Tweety Angwenyi recently opened Fort Worth’s first coffee bar dedicated to cold brew. Customers of HustleBlendz are loving the Kenya Dirty Chai, (Tweety Angwenyi hails from Kenya). The iced chai has a splash of cold brew and authentic spices. And, the Million Dollar Mocha is a blend of housemade cold brew coffee with white chocolate. It is topped with non-dairy cream and a drizzle of chocolate.

The micro-roastery also offers a range of coffee beans and packaged cold brew ready to take home.

1201 Evans Avenue, Suite 101

Get out there Fort Worth — and try something new. There’s a serious new batch of restaurants to experience.