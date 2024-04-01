A Cajun-Inspired, Kid-Friendly Brewpub Brings Boules and Po’Boys to Downtown Plano

When husband and wife Jennifer and Jeremy Dartez became interested in opening a brewery, they happened upon Voodoo Brewing Co.’s website. The 20-year-old Meadville, Pennsylvania-based brand was offering franchise opportunities. A self-proclaimed full-time PTA mom with three kids, Jennifer says that she had been looking to start something for herself and Voodoo seemed like the perfect way to do it.

“I thought it was too good to be true,” Jennifer says. “My husband and I love breweries. My kids know that when we’re traveling, we’re not stopping at McDonald’s, we’re stopping at a brewery.”

The next hurdle was taste-testing the beer. The couple wondered if they would like it enough to open their own location of the brewery. The Dartezes flew to Pennsylvania and Jeremy tried every brew. They loved them all and the deal was done.

The Plano Brewpub

The Dartez family recently opened Plano’s first Voodoo Brewing Co. in a newer building in the growing downtown area. The locally owned and operated brewpub features big windows letting in natural light, lots of bar seating, and tons of room for gatherings with small and communal tables. It joins some of our favorite Plano restaurants and coffee shops.

There are 14 beers on tap with nine flagship brews and others rotating. Some favorites are the green Lacto-Kooler (a Berliner Weisse-style sour ale), the light Empty Calories pilsner, and the imperial stout called Where Our Secrets Go. They also offer a few local guest taps like Union Bear Brewing Co., as well as Abita Brewing from Jennifer’s home state of Louisiana.

If you’re not into beer, opt for a glass of wine, hard seltzer, or batched cocktail. There are 12 drinks ranging from a mango ginger margarita to a watermelon passion slush.

Set your Easter Table with Bering's Swipe



















Next

A Local Twist

What’s unique about Voodoo is that the company allows its owners to put their own spin on things. On top of the pizza and sandwiches, Jennifer put a Cajun twist on the menu with boudin balls, hush puppies, po’boys, and a Bayou salad. Desserts also include bread pudding and beignets.

The couple commissioned local artist Andrea Holmes to create the large, colorful mural on the wall. Letting the Dartez’s three kids each pick an aspect they wanted to incorporate in the painting, the mural features a dragon, pointe shoes, and a Mardi Gras theme. The annual award-winning Plano Balloon Festival also inspired the work.

Able to design their unique Plano logo (Voodoo just requires there be a skull in it), Jennifer opted for train tracks. She was inspired by the nearby Interurban Railway Museum — a historic train station at downtown’s 15th Street.

The brewery is kid-friendly as the couple wants their own kids to have a place to hang out, as well as invite families to spend the afternoon enjoying drinks, bites, and playing games. Jennifer plans to add a chalkboard wall children can draw on, as well as card games and a designated kids’ area.

When opening their business, another goal for the couple was to give back. After experiencing being in and out of the hospital due to their daughter’s food allergies, Jennifer wants to specifically work to raise funds for local children’s organizations that deal with terminal illnesses. She’s currently looking for ways to do this and hopes to put on events and offer drink specials with a percentage of proceeds going to a partnering organization.

The Texas expansion of Voodoo Brewing Co. is just getting started as two new outposts debuted in Grand Prairie and Katy within the last year. And according to Jennifer, more are on the way.