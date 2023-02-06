Fort Worth’s 12 Best Restaurants For Valentine’s Day — Your Romantic Dining Guide

Love is in the air at 97 West Bar at Hotel Drover.

Mutt's Dog Park has fun in store even if your Valentine has four legs.

Bacchus Bar is inviting at Hotel Vin welcomes you for Valentine's in the restaurant or inside a bubble on the lawn.

Gemelle keeps the Love going on Valentine's Day in Fort Worth.

I ran into a guy recently who proudly stated that he “didn’t go in for all of the commercial holidays.” His wife rolled her eyes as she sadly confirmed that this was in fact true. With Valentine’s Day looming large, I wonder how that approach is really going for him.

In all seriousness, expectations are high and the clock is ticking. It doesn’t matter what your significant other tells you, Valentine’s Day matters. And the planning behind a good date night meal still impresses. Here are the Best Fort Worth Restaurants For Valentine’s Day:

Gemelle

Fort Worth’s most prolific celebrity chef Tim Love has a special treat in store at his River District romantic Italian restaurant Gemelle. The Valentine’s menu specials include tuna crudo with chile oil, avocado and lime; pan seared sea scallops with cannellini bean ragout and crispy Brussels sprouts; chile rubbed rack of lamb, mint pesto and garlic parm potatoes; and crispy skinned salmon with parsnip puree, pickled vegetables and crispy garden greens. The grand finale is orange Grand Marnier tiramisu.

You can get reservations at Gemelle here.

97 West Kitchen & Bar at Hotel Drover

97 West Kitchen & Bar is also upping the ante for Valentine’s Day this year. Grab your boots and your favorite date for a romantic three-course prix-fixe meal. Start with a black truffle and artichoke risotto, followed by lobster cassoulet and a chocolate cayenne ganache cake.

This menu costs $100 per person and is offered from 5 to 9:30 pm on Tuesday, February 14. Reservations for 97 West Kitchen can be made on OpenTable here.

Valentines Day Swipe















Next

Bearded Lady

Galentine’s Brunch is very much a thing at South Main’s The Bearded Lady. It takes place next Sunday, February 12 from 11 am to 3 pm. Even if you have a Valentine, don’t overlook your girl group. They deserve some love too and Galentine’s is the perfect excuse for a get-together.

Wicked Butcher at The Sinclair

The Wicked Butcher at The Sinclair Hotel in downtown Fort Worth is offering a special prix fixe menu for Valentine’s Day. Choose from items like lobster bisque and steak tartare, along with wasabi furikake ahi tuna with porcini mushroom, basmati stir fry and a wasabi purée. Or go for a 12-ounce dry-aged ribeye with pommes purée, asparagus and a peppercorn demi-glace.

It’s $85 per person and another $75 for a wine pairing. You can make reservations for Wicked Butcher here.

Toro Toro

Toro Toro is rolling out a three-course menu ($95 per person) dubbed Día De San Valentín. The menu, which will be available February 10 through February 14, is crafted by chef Richard Sandoval to celebrate with anyone you choose.

For the first course, there is a choice between aguachile de scallops, bison carpaccio and corona de flores soup. For the main course, indulge in a miso glazed halibut, a romantic Romeo & Juliet filet mignon dish, or a panko-crusted Japanese eggplant. There is also a special cocktail called Bee Mine, made with rosehip-infused blanco tequila, raspberry and orange honey syrup, lime juice, pineapple juice and muddled strawberry. It’s the perfect way to toast the holiday.

Pearl Snap Kolaches

Proving that nothing says lovin’ like something from the oven, Pearl Snap stands ready to make you a kolache hero. Pre-order a heart-shaped pan of Fort Worth’s best kolaches to score all the romance points you deserve.

If the recipient is really worth the kolache investment, they’ll prove it by sharing.

Mutt’s Canine Cantina

For those celebrating Valentine’s Day early, MUTTS Love event features pet-friendly vendors and on-site adoptions for those planning to surprise their love with one lovable gift that keeps on giving love back. A new puppy is also perfect for singles looking for a lifelong snuggle buddy ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The event takes place from 11 am to 3 pm this Saturday, February 11. If your favorite Valentine is a four-legged one, this is also the perfect place to bring your furry love bug for some doggie dogs or pupsicles off MUTTS’ Doggie Menu.

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery

Perfect for DIY couples who love romance at home, Eatzi’s Market & Bakery has dreamed up a takeout Valentine’s Day menu full of sweet treats and luxurious eats for two. Choose from Eatzi’s special prix-fixe options (which will be available Monday, February 13 and Tuesday, February 14) or build your own date night menu. You can go surf and turf with lobster tail and crab cakes, or choose the Rosewood Ranch espresso and cocoa-rubbed wagyu sirloin.

All the prix-fix meals come with green and white asparagus with balsamic glaze, berry panzanella salad, a pint of lobster bisque, wild mushroom risotto, heart-shaped pot de crème and a two-pack of Linzer almond and raspberry heart cookies.

Magdalena’s

Chef Juan Rodriguez and his team are putting together a Valentine’s Day dinner to relish at Magdalena’s. The special Supper Club nights cost $95 per person on Friday, February 10 or Saturday, February 11th with a menu of cured salmon, seared bay scallop and braised beef short ribs. With Magdalena’s always BYOB, this meal includes a free cocktail beginning at 6:30 pm and free valet parking.

Bacchus Kitchen + Bar

Located inside Grapevine’s Hotel Vin, Autograph Collection is Bacchus Kitchen + Bar. Bacchus has a special four-course Valentine’s dinner ($120 per person) planned with wine pairings. There are even special private dining bubbles to snuggle in.

Yes, you can reserve a private dining bubble on the lawn of WineYard Grille + Bar, which overlooks the vintage railroad. These bubbles ($200 per person) include a four-course prix-fix menu, along with all the little extras like chocolate covered strawberries, a bottle of bubbles and fondue.

Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine

In case you’d like to avoid the crowds this Valentine’s Day, Bonnell’s has you covered. Bonnell’s dinner for two to-go costs $150 including a fully cooked and cold-packed feast. Or dine in on a Valentine’s menu featuring dishes like honey nut squash bisque, braised lamb shank with green chile cheese grits and etouffee sauce, and a chocolate ganache cake with Toshi cherries.

Il Modo at The Kimpton Harper

Chef Gregory Pawlowski of il Modo is breaking out a Made with Love Valentine’s dinner for two. Expect heart-shaped ravioli, an 11 ounce filet with half lobster and garlic spinach. For dessert, diners can enjoy passion fruit panna cotta and chocolate truffles. The prix fixe menu is $84, and you can add a chef-chosen wine pairing for $30 per person.

Il Modo’s special menu will be available February 11, 14 and 18, from 5 pm to 9 pm. You can make reservations here.