Houston’s French Cowboy Turns Bastille Day Into a Hot Two-Tier Party With Plenty of Sweet Heart

Blue and white macarons served at the PS-21 Bastille Day soirée benefiting March of Dimes. (Photo by Harold Cua)

Veronica C. Jefferson, Toni Walton at the PS-21 Bastille Day soirée benefiting March of Dimes. (Photo by Harold Cua)

The sophisticated dark interiors of PS-21 were awash in white when Chef Philippe Schmit, aka The French Cowboy, and business partner Sebastien Laval hosted a two-tiered grand opening Bastille Day celebration.

The soirée began with cocktails, champagne and French wine with passed hors d’oeuvres that Schmidt and staff wear whipping up in the PS-21 kitchen while Laval welcomed guests. The night concluded with a Bastille Day inspired cocktail fête benefiting March of Dimes with a nod to the Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honorees.

As requested on the invitation in honor of the French holiday, guests wore white, creating a stunning mid-summer tableau.

At 8 pm, the “Midnight in Paris” themed, ticketed event kicked off with the vibrant sounds of a combination of live entertainment and DJ.

Chef Philippe Schmit impressed with his cornucopia of menu samples that included mini quiche with prosciutto, gougères with parmesan and truffle oil, Croque Monsieur, beet and goat cheese Napoleon, escargots in a potato and tomato confit and Pernod garlic butter, tarte flambé, ribeye skewers, oysters topped with caviar, risotto with wild mushroom, salmon tartare, mac & cheese with cheddar truffle oil and mini Wagyu sliders all brought plenty of power to the menu.

And what would be French celebration without desserts? The sweets included mini tarts, profiteroles, croissant bread pudding and the pièce de résistance — a tower of blue and white macarons that was presented on a cart that toured the restaurant.

March of Dimes executive director Jennifer Torres welcomed attendees, reminded of the mission of March of Dimes in leading the fight for the health of all moms and babies, and thanked Schmit and Laval for their support. Schmit shared with the clutch that his first visit to Houston was many years ago to cook at one of March of Dimes’ charitable evenings.

Of course, there are more March of Dimes nights coming. The PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon and Neiman Marcus Fashion Presentation benefiting March of Dimes is scheduled for September 21 at The Post Oak Hotel.

PC Seen: Brian Ching, Lindsay Yates, Carmen Jones, Melanie Camp, Karina Barbieri, Stacy Lindseth, Shelly Hannah Cobb, Lisa Hoover, Harry Massoud, Shelly Ludwick, Bethany Buchanan, Amine Matta, Leticia Vasquez, Kristen Collins, and Kristina Wilson.