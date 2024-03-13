Where to Find the Best Pizza in Fort Worth — From Detroit and New York-Style to Tasty Vegan Creations
These Pies Are Worth Your Attention For National Pi Day or Any DayBY Courtney Dabney // 03.13.24
At Zoli's you can choose round or square pizza pies with a New York accent.
The Hawaiian pizza with Canadian bacon, pineapple and jalapeno at Buffalo Bros.
Campisi's is well-known for its crispy, oval pizza with ample toppings.
Cane Rosso is a stickler for the authentic Neapolitan style pizza making process.
A wild and wonderful collection awaits at Delucca Gaucho Pizza.
Fort Brewery pairs the perfect pint with a pretty pizza.
Detroit style deep dish is a rare pizza style in Fort Worth and Gemelle has mastered it.
Grimaldi's bacon and asparagus with hot honey pizza is a Brooklyn-style beauty.
Mama's Pizza is a Fort Worth tradition. Don't forget the creamy Italian. (Courtesy)
The Wild in Havana pizza from Mellow Mushroom. (Courtesy)
Olivella's is a cozy neighborhood pizzeria, with Neapolitan and Roman style pizzas.
Piatello's simple crispy crust pizzas are a shareable feast.
Pizza Verde's potato and leek atop a cauliflower crust allows everyone to enjoy a hot slice. (Courtesy)
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar settled in along Magnolia Avenue in 2022.
It’s funny how a mathematical equation can make you hungry. National Pi Day is Thursday, March 14 and, of course, that means pizza is on the menu. Fort Worth has some fabulous hometown pizzerias to choose from, as well as a few that have entered our market from nearby Dallas over the years. They are all unique, with differing doughs, and combinations of toppings, from truly traditional to out of this world.
When you are on the hunt for a fab slice, a dine-in pizza feast, or the ideal take-out pie, here are the 14 best pizza spots in Fort Worth:
Buffalo Bros.
Multiple Locations
3015 S. University Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109 | Map
Chef Jon Bonnell’s casual dining menu at Buffalo Bros. includes wings and pizza. There are two locations of this hometown haunt, one near the TCU campus, and the other in Sundance Square. Both are pre-game, post-game, and big-game magnets with scatter television and sporting events at every turn.
The pizza is also a big draw. The popular Buffalo chicken pizza has plenty of hot sauce, chicken breast, and blue cheese, the only thing missing are the celery sticks. The Hawaiian has Canadian bacon and, yes, pineapple. And, the Beef on Weck is a pizza form of the French dip sandwich, complete with au jus and horseradish cream.
Campisi’s Restaurant
6150 Camp Bowie Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76116 | Map
The storied pizzeria began in Dallas in the mid-1940s, before taking up residence along Mockingbird Avenue, at the former Egyptian Lounge. The Fort Worth location resides in Ridglea along Camp Bowie Boulevard, the only Tarrant County location of the still-growing pizzeria with eight others in the Dallas area.
Campisi’s is sought after for its thin, crispy crust pizzas like the All The Way littered with sausage, salami, mushroom, green onion, and green pepper.
Cane Rosso
815 W Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104 | Map
At this favorite DFW spot, owner Jay Jerrier went all in on traditional Neapolitan pizza — which by definition must include imported double-zero flour imported from Italy and hand-crushed San Marzano tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese. This is European-style pizza, barely cooked (for 90 seconds) in a blazing hot (900-degree) pizza oven.
The knife and fork pizzas are a delicacy in America, much less Texas. But, Jerrier’s dedication to craft and refusal to turn out anything less than authentic has gained a devoted following. Pizzas come in reds like the Billy Ray Valentine with vodka sauce, bacon and bacon marmalade, or whites with Alfredo sauce bases like the Truff Daddy with bold flavors of truffle mascarpone and truffle oil.
Delucca Gaucho Pizza & Wine
3010 S. Hulen Street
Fort Worth, TX 76109 | Map
Delucca Gaucho takes the all-you-can-eat pizza concept up a notch. Artisan pizza selections arrive at your table fresh from the oven. It’s one menu, including five courses for one price, $25.95 per person. Similar to a Brazilian steakhouse, you are equipped with a card you can flip over when you’re ready to be approached by a server for another slice. Why choose just one, when you can sample a variety? The menu includes a wild variety including Thai chicken, garlic picanha, Mexican elote, and Turkish lamb.
With locations in Austin, Dallas, Plano, and Southlake, Delucca is adding another soon in Las Colinas and a second Fort Worth location at Alliance Town Center.
Fort Brewery
2737 Tillar Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107 | Map
When Fort Brewery moved across town from the Southside to the Panther City District, it brought a full range of beers and pizzas to soak it all up. Pizza and beer are, after all, a perfect pairing. The setting includes a covered patio with cornhole and a colorful, breezy setting.
The aptly named Meat Coma is topped with sausage, spicy Calabrese, spicy meatballs, candied bacon, and pepperoni. That ought to do. Or try the goat cheese, pesto, and rosemary drizzled with balsamic reduction, all on homemade pizza dough.
Gemelle
4400 White Settlement Road
Fort Worth, TX 76114 | Map
Along with the full range of Italian classics from Negroni cocktails to fresh pasta dishes, Gemelle presents a rare pizza form to fans in Fort Worth ― Detroit-style deep dish. The fluffy crust reveals crispy, cheesy edges when it is removed from the pan. The kind of crust folks are willing to fight over.
One of the favorites is an upscale “meat lovers” called T’s Pie. It’s filled with chef Tim Love’s famous rabbit rattlesnake sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, and country ham.
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria – Clearfork
5276 Monahans Avenue, Suite 200
Fort Worth, TX 76109 | Map
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is a family-friendly, casual, New York-themed pizzeria serving traditional coal-fired, brick-oven pizza using pizza-making traditions originating in Brooklyn over 100 years ago. The signature coal-fired brick-ovens, at Grimaldi’s Clearfork location deliver an authentic taste.
The seasonal menu includes fresh takes like the bacon and asparagus with hot honey pizza. It’s a pesto-based pizza topped with bacon, red onions, garlic, and asparagus finished with Mike’s extra hot honey.
Mama’s Pizza
Multiple Locations
5800 Camp Bowie Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76116 | Map
If you ask Fort Worthians about their favorite pizza, many will insist it’s Mama’s. After all, we were raised on the stuff, plus the old-school video games and buffet lunch spreads. The crust is brushed with garlic butter and the cheesy creations are a bit denser than most New York-style slices.
The homegrown pizzeria now has 11 locations spread from Granbury to Dallas, but most remain close to home. The website promises one soon for both Keller and Houston. From Canadian bacon with black olives to the perfect pepperoni, and a magical meat lovers, half the fun is building your own. Pro Tip: ask for creamy Italian dressing to mop up the crust.
Mellow Mushroom
3455 Blue Bonnet Circle
Fort Worth, TX 76109 | Map
This longtime TCU area hangout has both a hypnotic and hippie vibe. The Mellow Mushroom is a relaxed pizzeria on the Bluebonnet Traffic Circle. Classic Mellow crust is basted with garlic butter and sprinkled with parmesan cheese. And, they provide gluten-free and vegan selections as well.
The Wild in Havana is a Cuban-inspired pie with jerk-seasoned chicken, and the Cosmic Karma features sheep’s milk feta cheese and a hypnotic pesto swirl.
Olivella’s Pizza and Wine
4910 Camp Bowie Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76107 | Map
Olivella’s is based in Dallas, but its expansion to Camp Bowie has made it a Fort Worth neighborhood pizza joint like no other. They serve both Neapolitan and Roman-style pizza (with its thinner crust and oval shape). And ingredients matter, like freshly grated grana padano, house-made mozzarella, and fresh basil.
Interesting pizzas include the pistachio and sausage without any sauce, or the bold Dream pizza with chicken, jalapeño, and Gorgonzola.
Piatello Italian Kitchen
5924 Convair Drive, Suite 412
Fort Worth, TX 76109 | Map
Marcus Paslay’s Piatello is one of the city’s best Italian restaurants. And the wood-fired pizza oven is a big part of that. The limited menu of pizzas includes the Margherita, a pepperoni, and a sausage. The Bianca has a base of ricotta cream, broccolini, chili flakes, and sausage. But, don’t forget to ask about the pizza of the day.
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar
1301 W. Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104 | Map
It’s all about the crust at Pie Tap Pizza Workshop. It’s a crust that has helped land the Dallas-based restaurant chain on many Best Pizza lists, including PaperCity’s own Dallas pizza rankings. Fort Worth’s first Pie Tap location landed on Magnolia Avenue in 2022.
As for that crust? Pie Tap’s recipe starts with four simple ingredients: flour, water, sea salt, yeast, and olive oil, with no sugar added. It is the proprietary yeast, which is allowed to ferment for 96 hours, that creates the pizza dough. The simple sausage pizza features house-made fennel sausage, with caramelized onion and smoked mozzarella.
Pizza Verde
5716 Locke Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107 | Map
Fort Worth’s favorite plant-based pizzeria takes into account an array of allergens. While it lacks meat and animal-based cheese, the pizza doesn’t lack flavor. Fans can choose from the classic crust, or a cauliflower, or a gluten-free option. The delicate potato and leek pizza unfolds an oil and garlic base, mozzarella, potato, leeks, and fresh rosemary with lemon aioli.
Zoli’s Pizza
3501 Hulen Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107 | Map
The Quonset hut design at Fort Worth’s Zoli’s Pizza is striking. The playful back lawn and interior design, chock full of quirky tidbits and Star Wars-themed murals are equally striking. Don’t disturb Han Solo still encased in carbonite.
At Zoli’s you can choose from an array of favorite pizzas, either round or square. The highly praised Honey Bastard is has hot soppressata, bacon marmalade, and habanero honey drizzle. The menu is getting an upgrade as well, thanks to the new addition of “Food Network Star” Christian Petroni to the culinary team.