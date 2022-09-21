Everything You Need to Know About Kate Weiser’s Much-Anticipated New Houston Chocolate Shop — A River Oaks District Event

Up close on one of Kate Weiser's handmade chocolates. The laborious process takes several days to complete from beginning to end. (Courtesy Kate Weiser Chocolates)

Biting into one of these beautiful lime green chocolates is like having a bite of key lime pie courtesy of Kate Weiser Chocolates. (Courtesy Kate Weiser Chocolates)

An array of paintery bonbons by the chocolatier Kate Weiser who will be popping up with a chocolate shop this October in River Oaks District. (Courtesy Kate Weiser Chocolates)

The talented Kate Weiser, pastry chef turned chocolate maker who creates hand painted chocolates is bringing them to Houston for a six month run in a River Oaks District pop-up shop.(Courtesy Kate Weiser Chocolates)

It arrived in a sturdy, sealed cardboard box with cooling inserts to keep its contents from melting in Houston’s oppressive 90 degree heat. Upon unboxing, I discovered a beautiful array of handmade chocolates presented in a white box decorated with colorful splatters of paint, a la Jackson Pollock. Like Pollock, the talented Kate Weiser is an artist, but her medium is chocolate. And her signature has come to be that shake of colorful melted cocoa butter off a brush and onto the surface of her pretty chocolate bonbons.

No indiscriminate flick of the wrist, each brushstroke lends a clue to what’s inside, from chartreuse, lime and yellow-hued painterly strokes that belie a candy bite filled with key lime pate de fruit and graham cracker ganache to her cookie monster treat coated with turquoise colored chocolate with splatters of pink and red which denote a vanilla bean ganache with a cookie butter duja inside.

If you haven’t had the opportunity to step into one of Kate Weiser’s Dallas and Fort Worth-based chocolate shops, now is your chance to do it right here in Houston. As PaperCity‘s Shelby Hodge first detailed, Weiser will be popping up at Houston’s River Oaks District for a scheduled six-month run from this October through March 2023.

Kate Weiser Embraces the Gram

Not only is Weiser bringing her sweet handmade creations, but this a truly immersive experience (read Instagram friendly) as well, curated by Wvvy Studio. Wvvy is the design team behind the buzzy Sweet Tooth Hotel 1955 and the Kinder Bueno Sweeteasy experience.

While Weiser’s perfect shiny, thin-shelled bonbons take six days to create, she will also feature a menu of seasonal sweets, including one of Oprah’s favorites: Carl the Snowman, a hot cocoa bomb molded in the shape of a snowman. You can build a box for yourself or send some clever goodies during the holidays.