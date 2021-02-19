Where to Day Drink in Houston — 18 Restaurants and Bars That Can Make Any Afternoon a Celebration

Day drinking is an art — and a joy — of its own. At its best, it’s an occasional escape from an ordinary day — or a chance to celebrate with friends. A hectic work week, a dragging day or an impromptu get together can all call for a daytime drink.

Day drinking is a uniquely different excursion as compared to its counterpart, the evening outing. It often means happy hours, smaller crowds and soaking in a beautiful day outdoors. The tradition has evolved since the Mad Men days when a three martini lunch was way more than a legend for many businessmen.

Now, it’s hopefully a little more controlled, festive and joyful — reserved for special instances rather than an everyday thing.

Luckily, Houston has no shortage of restaurants and bars that open early for day drinking. Some of the city’s best oases for those in search of a drink while the sun is still up have beautiful patios, garden retreats, rooftop perches and happy hour specials galore.

These are the Best Spots to Day Drink in Houston:

