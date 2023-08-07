Fort Worth’s Best Farmers Markets — Your Guide to Cowtown’s Fresh Food Scene

Keller Farmers Market is casual and seasonal - a meeting place for the whole community.

With the ever-growing farm-to-table movement and people becoming increasingly aware of exactly where their foods are coming from, regular trips to the farmers market are more rewarding than ever. After all, that’s where you’ll meet the growers, makers and artisans, and shop alongside some of North Texas’ most notable chefs as they source the best produce for their own dishes. Luckily, Fort Worth is flush with worthy farmers markets.

Garnet-hued vine-ripened tomatoes, golden yellow squash, pints of fresh-picked blueberries and rows of fuzzy green okra await. No one should do weekly meal prep before perusing their favorite farmers market. If you’re in Fort Worth, there’s likely to be one near your neighborhood.

These are the Best Farmers Markets In Fort Worth:

Cowtown Farmers Market

Established in 1986, Cowtown Farmers Market is the oldest farmers market in Fort Worth, now at its new permanent home at 8901 Clifford Street, in White Settlement’s Veterans Park Grand Pavilion.

Red and green tomatoes from Demases Farms. Elderberry syrup and chicken eggs from Panterville Urban Farm. Peppers, eggplants and Swiss chard from Shine’s Farmstand. They are are all waiting at Cowtown Farmers Market.

Clearfork Farmers Market

Featuring more than 25 local farmers, ranchers and artisan vendors every Saturday, year-round, Clearfork Farmers Market launched in 2016 and has grown into a must-visit market.

Freshly pressed refreshments from Squoze Juicery. Sourdough by Icon Bread. Delicate and delicious blueberry scones from Sunrise Scones. Cuppa Craft roasted coffees. It is all at Clearfork Farmers Market.

Lake Worth Farmers Market

Open every first and third Saturday from 8 am to noon, Lake Worth Farmers Market brings together the best fruits, vegetables, breads and meats all grown or produced in the area. The market takes pride in furthering the local food system and promoting local business owners.

Freshly made tamales by the dozen from Hot Tamalez. Soy wax candles from Toky’s Scent Co. Cucumbers and melons from Slack Tide Market Garden. It all can be found at Lake Worth Farmers Market.

Saginaw Farmers Market

Saginaw Farmers Market brands itself “a marketplace with fresh produce, artisan vendors, doers, and dreamers.” Who doesn’t want to be a part of something like that? Join the local Saginaw community every second and fourth Saturday from 8 am to noon. This is where you’ll find gardening and painting workshops as well as fresh produce.

Jams and jellies from Upton’s Cowboy Kitchen. Coffees by Cafe Volcan. Freshly prepared St. Sofia’s Crepes. You can get them at Saginaw Farmers Market.

Burleson Farmers Market

Little ol’ Burleson is up and coming, and so is its local market featuring more than 40 vendors every Saturday. You can forage the best produce, baked goodies and snacks and crafts of all kinds. You’ll find Burleson Farmers Market at Mayor Vera Calvin Plaza.

Teel’s handcrafted donuts and coffee. Jerky and pickles from Suck It! Pasture-raised beef and chicken from Walnut Creek Farms. Treats from Blue Door Bake Shoppe. It is all at Burleson Farmers Market.

Keller Farmers Market

Casual and seasonal, the Keller Farmers Market is held by the creek in Bear Creek Park. Here you’ll find not only the freshest produce but everything to stock a full kitchen, from cheese and bread to meats, fresh pasta and prepared foods. The array is endless. The handy Learn tab on this farmers market’s website tells you what’s in season so you can know before you go.

Raw honey by Lone Star Specialty Foods. Pasture-raised eggs from D-Bar Farms. Stimy’s seasoning blends. Even wines from Keller-based Two Brothers Winery. They’re at Kellers Farmers Market.

NRH Farmers Market

For more than 15 years, the North Richland Hills Farmers Market has been supplying plants and produce along Davis Boulvard. The focus is on local producers as well as bedding plants. Open daily, this market is set up fruit stand style with air conditioning.

Regional and seasonal favorites include Pecos Valley cantaloupes, Parker County peaches and East Texas tomatoes.

Farmers Market of Grapevine

At Farmers Market of Grapevine, the idea is not only eat well, but also live well. The market is open year-round at 520 Main Street.

The tastiest Ben Wheeler tomatoes and melons from Sugar Acres. Sweet and savory baked goodies from Fort Worth’s beloved Stir Crazy baked goods. Natural soy candles created by Calyan Wax Co. Farmers Market of Grapevine has that and more,

When you are in search of the freshest and most seasonal eats, you gotta get to know your local farmers and makers. Fort Worth farmers markets are some of the best in Texas.