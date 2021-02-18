Fort Worth’s Best Margaritas — For National Margarita Day or an Anytime Winter Escape

February, the shortest month of the year, sure is rife with holidays. Some are simply more fun than others.

Let’s face it Groundhog’s Day did us all wrong this year. I’ve got a bone to pick with Punxsutawney Phil. Both Valentine’s Day and President’s Day were whiteouts and ice-outs across the state of Texas, due to a winter storm that’s still crippling large portions of the state.

Hang in there people, National Margarita Day is on the way. It’s this Monday, February 22.

If you just checked your calendar, you know that Murphy’s Law is still in full effect so far in 2021. Margarita Day does fall on a Monday. this year. But before you tell me to go suck a lime, we really need something to look forward to after the frigid blast and power outages of Texas’ Snowmaggedon. Sipping a margarita might be just the thing. Monday actually looks promising weather wise with a forecast high nearing 60 degrees in North Texas.

If you are on the hunt for the perfect pick me up, the quintessential Texas cocktail comes in many shapes and styles. These are Fort Worth’s Best Margaritas: