Fort Worth’s Best Margaritas — For National Margarita Day or an Anytime Winter Escape

Fort Worth’s Best Margaritas — For National Margarita Day or an Anytime Winter EscapeBY Courtney Dabney // 02.17.21
February, the shortest month of the year, sure is rife with holidays. Some are simply more fun than others.
Let’s face it Groundhog’s Day did us all wrong this year. I’ve got a bone to pick with Punxsutawney Phil. Both Valentine’s Day and President’s Day were whiteouts and ice-outs across the state of Texas, due to a winter storm that’s still crippling large portions of the state.
Hang in there people, National Margarita Day is on the way. It’s this Monday, February 22.
If you just checked your calendar, you know that Murphy’s Law is still in full effect so far in 2021. Margarita Day does fall on a Monday. this year. But before you tell me to go suck a lime, we really need something to look forward to after the frigid blast and power outages of Texas’ Snowmaggedon. Sipping a margarita might be just the thing. Monday actually looks promising weather wise with a forecast high nearing 60 degrees in North Texas.
If you are on the hunt for the perfect pick me up, the quintessential Texas cocktail comes in many shapes and styles. These are Fort Worth’s Best Margaritas:
1. Cannon Chinese Kitchen
304 West Cannon St.
Fort Worth, TX 76104 | Map
In the non-traditional category, we’ve got a classy cocktail with (a double summersault, a backflip, and) a twist. Called the Jam Sesh it blends Espolon Blanco Tequila, with Gran Gala orange liqueur, lemon juice and a little spiced plum jam.
2. Reata
310 Houston St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102 | Map
Ranch cuisine restaurant Reata has a margarita called the Billionaire, but it will set you back $50. The drink comes from the tippity-top of the top shelf, featuring El Tesoro Paradiso Extra Anejo and Grand Marnier 1880 with lime and simple syrup.
3. Michael’s Cuisine Restaurant & Bar
3413 W 7th St.
Fort Worth, TX 76107 | Map
Chef Michael Thomson’s Ancho Chile Bar has a special margarita with a hint of spice. Two parts of jalapeno-infused Tanteo tequila is blended with one part freshly squeezed lime juice, and 3/4 part agave nectar. It is shaken and strained into a salted glass with ice, and garnished with a lime wheel.
4. La Familia Mexican Restaurant
841 Foch St.
Fort Worth, TX 76107 | Map
Foch Street’s famous Mexican restaurant has an interesting Fort Worth margarita entry. Also known as the Family Slush, it is served in a frosty beer mug with a garnish of lime and the presentation even includes a flaming sugar cube on top. Fresh orange juice, scratch-made lemonade, iced tea and Jack Daniel’s are mixed into this frozen concoction.
5. Little Red Wasp
808 Main St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102 | Map
This casual downtown restaurant’s namesake is a spicy little number. The Little Red Wasp mixes Socorro reposado tequila with housemade red pepper puree, mint, lemon juice and a touch of jalapeno honey.
6. Rio Mambo
6125 SW Loop 820
Fort Worth, TX 76132 | Map
Rio Mambo is known for its lengthy margarita menu, but don’t sleep on the Portarita. The sangria-esque creation is a frozen margarita with blackberry and a swirl of blueberry infused port wine.
7. Press Café
4801 Edwards Ranch Rd. #105
Fort Worth, TX 76109 | Map
The family classic – Armenta Margarita ― at Chef Felipe Armenta’s Clearfork restaurant is best enjoyed on the patio, overlooking the Trinity River. It combines blanco tequila, French Combier d’Orange Liqueur, with housemade sweet ‘n sour mix, and cactus salt.
8. Woodshed Smokehouse
3201 Riverfront Dr.
Fort Worth, TX 76107 | Map
Nothing washes down Fort Worth chef Tim Love’s “Kick Ass” nachos, bulgogi beef tacos, or 16-hour smoked beef shin like this spicy little number. The Jalapeño Cucumber Margarita blends tequila with Patron Citronage, housemade jalapeño simple syrup, fresh citrus, sugar and cucumber for garnish.
9. Tinies Mexican
113 S. Main St.
Fort Worth, TX 76104 | Map
Whether you are ordering in the dining room, in the red-hued Escondite Bar, or on the charming upper patio deck overlooking downtown, the Flor Oaxacana is a refreshing take with Mezcal Espadin, fresh squeezed lemon juice, and herbal notes of both chamomile and lavender.
10. Joe T. Garcia’s
2201 N. Commerce Street
Fort Worth, TX 76164 | Map
While the house frozen or rocks versions are just fine ― the Tino Special is just that – special. With Cazadores blanco tequila, and a splash of Cointreau. It’s finished with fresh-squeezed lime juice and agave nectar, rimmed with lime wedges.