The 10 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Still Looking Forward to This Fall

Le PasSage, Mamani, and So Much More

08.28.24
Domodomo Dallas

New York-based Domodomo is debuting its first Texas outpost in Dallas. (Courtesy)

As we begin to roll into fall, there are still a stunning amount of Dallas restaurant openings to look forward to. In the next few months, Dallasites can expect two French restaurants from Stephan Courseau (Knox Bistro), an Arlington barbecue favorite, sushi, and more.

Here are the 10 new Dallas restaurants we are most looking forward to this fall.

le pasSage restaurant dallas the terminal
Stephan Courseau and Chef Bruno Davaillon’s Le PasSage opens at The Terminal at the Katy Trail in 2024. (Rendering courtesy of The Terminal)

Le PasSage

4205 Buena Vista Street

From Travis Street Hospitality founder Stephan Courseau (Le Bilboquet, Knox Bistro, Georgie) and Chef Bruno Davaillon, this upscale French-Asian fusion restaurant is opening at The Terminal at Katy Trail this year. Inspired by the Orient Express, the space was designed by Austin architect Michael Hsu and includes many bright pinks and reds with intimate “compartments” for the bar, the main dining room, and the outdoor patio. Nearby, Rose Café will also be a new concept offering more affordable breakfast, lunch, and dinner bites, as well as coffee and glasses of wine to enjoy on the patio.

Bruno Davaillon, Stephan Courseau1_Credit Beckley Photography
Chef Bruno Davaillon and Stephan Courseau team up for two new Dallas restaurants. (Photo by Beckley Photography)

Frenchie

8420 Preston Center Plaza

Speaking of Stephan Courseau, he will also be opening a casual French bistro at the Plaza at Preston Center in early 2025, as first reported by Culture Map. The all-day spot will open in the former Corner Bakery space. According to the Dallas Morning News, Courseau hired Hub City Productions to design the new restaurant (which also worked on recent Lower Greenville hotspot Goodwin’s). Chef Davaillon will create the menu as well.

The Quad Dallas
The redeveloped Quadrangle (now The Quad) in Uptown will include five new restaurant concepts.

Mamani

2681 Howell Street

Co-owners of Namo and brothers Brandon Cohanim and Henry Cohanim are on a roll this year. After recently opening a European-style bar in West Village called Bar Colette, the duo is set to debut this modern European fine dining restaurant at the redeveloped Quadrangle in Uptown later this year. They’ve brought on chef Christophe de Lellis (formerly at Vegas’ Joël Robuchon) as culinary director.

Domodomo Dallas
New York-based Domodomo is debuting its first Texas outpost in Dallas. (Courtesy)

DOMODOMO

2681 Howell Street

Also opening at The Quad this fall is this Michelin Bib Gourmand 2017-23 awardee from New York. It will be the sushi concept’s first Texas location. It comes from brothers-in-law Jae Park (an interior designer) and chef Brian Kim. Not much else is known about the upcoming Dallas location, but the New York spot offers an extensive menu of sushi, handrolls, nigiri, and more.

Two Hands Dallas
NY-based Two Hands debuts in Dallas in 2024. (Courtesy)

Two Hands

2681 Howell Street

One of the first openings at The QUAD this fall, Two Hands is a healthy Australian-style restaurant chain based in New York. Launched in 2014, the cafe offers an all-day menu featuring breakfast bites, salads, bowls, and burgers, while the dinner menu opts for shareables and larger entrees. There will be a patio facing Routh Street for al fresco dining.

New Restaurants Dallas 2024
Dallas restaurateur Julian Barsotti is opening a new all-day restaurant near Barsotti’s later this year along with former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett and former NFL quarterback Babe Laufenberg.

Caffe Lucca

4212 Oak Lawn Avenue

Scheduled to debut this year, this new all-day restaurant comes from former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, Julian Barsotti (Nonna, Fachini, etc.), and former NFL quarterback Babe Laufenberg, according to the Dallas Morning News. It’ll take over the former TJ’s Seafood space at The Shops of Highland Park, next door to one of the restaurateur’s concepts — Barsotti’s. Named after Laufenberg’s son, Luke, who passed away in 2019, the new spot will offer coffee, breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Barsotti also just debuted another pizza and jazz concept next door to Nonna called Bacari Tabu.

Hurtado Barbecue – The El Jefe Platter affords barbecue fans a little taste of everything.
Hurtado Barbecue’s El Jefe Platter affords barbecue fans a little taste of everything.

Hurtado Barbecue

900 S. Harwood Street

This Arlington-based barbecue joint (which has since expanded to Fort Worth) is opening a new outpost at the Dallas Farmers Market. Brandon Hurtado’s unique Mexican spin on Texas barbecue will debut in the former The Reserve space later this year. Hurtado is known for its barbecue platters like the El Jefe with 1/3 pound each of brisket, pulled pork, spare ribs, turkey, burnt ends, and sausage. Other popular items include the birria tacos, Mexican cornbread, and Texas Twinkies. A very exciting new Dallas restaurant to open this fall.

Chef Peja Krstic Dallas Restaurant Openings this fall
Mot Hai Ba’s Chef Peja Krstic is opening a new restaurant in the former Boulevardier space. (Courtesy of Mot Hai Ba via Instagram)

Pillar

408 N. Bishop Avenue, Suite 108

In March, one of Dallas’ best French restaurants, Boulevardier, closed its doors for good in Bishop Arts after 12 years. Now, a Dallas chef is bringing the beloved bistro space back to life with a new concept. Slated to open this fall, Chef Peja Krstic of Mot Hai Ba and Ichi Dallas will debut this modern American bistro for the Oak Cliff neighborhood. Pillar now has an Instagram page where you can stay updated on the opening.

Harwood Docent Dallas Restaurant Openings this fall
The Harwood District debuts its 21st concept — Docent Steak & Lounge. (Courtesy of Harwood Hospitality)

Docent Steak & Lounge

2801 N. Harwood Street

Set to debut this fall, this new Japanese steakhouse is the 21st dining concept for the prolific Harwood District. It will offer HWD beef, which comes from Harwood’s exclusive prime-graded Akaushi wagyu cattle, as well as an extensive selection of Kobe beef. There will also be a sushi bar, wine, and sake. Guests can expect “a museum-like experience” as the two-story space will feature almost 100 pieces from The Ann & Gabriel Barbier-Mueller Museum: The Samurai Collection.

Greg Katz Dallas Restaurant Openings this fall
Greg Katz and brother Nik are opening a new restaurant in the former Suze space in Preston Hollow. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

Unnamed Greg Katz Restaurant

4343 W. Northwest Highway

As far as new Dallas restaurants this fall go, this one is very mysterious. Well, it’s name at least. Opening in the former Suze space in Preston Hollow, this new modern American restaurant comes from brothers Greg and Nik Katz (Beverley’s, Clifton Club, Green Point). Set to open in November, the not-yet-named concept will feature “Katz Bros. LLC signature South African references to the Katz brother’s family legacy as well as an accessible menu, warm staff, and nationally recognized interior design from Wallace Johnson Studio.”

