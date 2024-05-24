The 3 Hottest New Dallas Restaurants — And What to Order at Each Hot Spot

From the owners of The Ivy Tavern, this new Greek restaurant incorporates family recipes from husband-and-wife owners Lisa and Tom Georgalis, who brought on chef Blake Andress to execute their vision. At Nikki, guests can enjoy pre-dinner drinks on the patio or in the lounge, have dinner in the dining room, and end the evening with more cocktails and live music in the lounge area late into the night.

Best Sips: If you’re looking for a refreshing start to your meal, go for the cucumber-aloe spritz. It’s light and includes cucumber-infused gin, aloe liqueur, lime, and Fever Tree cucumber soda. The Perfect Freezer Martini is another great starter drink, as it’s one of the restaurant’s signature cocktails. For a dessert time drink, opt for the baklava espresso martini or limoncello cheesecake martini. Both are unique and sweet.

Best Bites: Make sure to start with the broken horiatiki salad. It’s a traditional Greek salad, but it features cucumber, pickled vegetables, tomatoes, smoked feta, and charred fruit — plated so every bite is different. The passing keftedes boat is another favorite with Texas prime beef meatballs served in a crispy pita boat and topped with tzatziki, yogurt, and seasonal Greek olive & caper relish. Also, don’t miss the spanakopita — spinach stuffed phyllo pastry. It’s a classic for a reason.

For mains, the Moussaka Georgalis is an indulgent stunner. Presented in a cast iron, this eggplant casserole dish is filled with ground beef and topped with béchamel sauce. It comes out piping hot, but we couldn’t wait for it to cool before diving in. If you’re looking for something a bit lighter, the saffron scallops are a great choice. They come with charred kale, lemon fondants, saffron buerre blanc, florin, and a feta streusel. It’s also just a very pretty dish to look at.

You also have to order dessert at Nikki. There are three on the menu and we enjoyed the portokalopita (an orange custard cake slathered in candied citrus and olive oil), as well as the chocolate lavender mousse with sea salt. The trigonas — a phyllo triangle cone filled with semolina custard and whipped Greek honey — is on our list for next time.