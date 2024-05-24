The 3 Hottest New Dallas Restaurants — And What to Order at Each Hot Spot

Located inside of The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas (formerly Four Seasons Resort), chef John Tesar’s new Italian steakhouse is officially a must-visit when in Irving. A spinoff of the Michelin-starred chef’s very good Knife restaurant, the Italian iteration serves oysters, crude, house-made pasta, steaks, and more. With interiors by Schoos Design, the space features palm trees, magenta sofas, and original artwork by Thomas Schoos.

Best Sips: There are so many great cocktails on the menu, including three signature Negronis. Our favorites include the Savage Gringo Negroni with mezcal, the tequila-based Django with Fresno chili ice that adds spice to your drink as it melts, and the Swept Away. This one comes in an interesting circular container that steeps High West Campfire whiskey, Fusion Versus Blanc, Wyoming Double Cask, and Nixta corn liqueur that gets stronger the longer you let the mixture sit — almost like a tea.

Best Bites: Start with the veal meatballs served with tomato compote and ricotta. They melt in your mouth. Also, order the cold yellowtail with grapefruit or King salmon crudo with green apple for a perfect savory-sweet pairing. Pastas are house-made, so you must order at least one. The lobster agnolotti was our favorite — it features a lemon monte and lobster coral butter. But, it was the pork Milanese that was the stunner of the evening. Topped with a tricolor salad and marinated tomatoes, the lightly breaded meat is tender and addictive.

Dessert is a must at Knife Italian. We got a taste of the tiramisu made with an espresso crumble and cold brew gel, caramel pizzelle & affogato (vanilla bean gelato is covered in a shot of espresso), and the limoncello pavlova — the meringue-based dessert is topped with Amarena cherries and pistachio. There’s also a Neapolitan spumoni with Manjari chocolate that looks quite intriguing for a follow-up visit.