3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot

This Miami-based Southeast Asian-inspired restaurant from Groot Hospitality just debuted its second location in Dallas’ Deep Ellum. Designed by New York-based ICRAVE, the interior boasts Komodo’s signature lighted “bamboo” cutout columns throughout the dining room and windows displaying whole ducks near the kitchen. A trip to the restroom is also an experience with a long corridor featuring large, dark curtains. The second-floor lounge is set to open in a few weeks as well.

Best Sips: Start with the Fortunes Told cocktail. It’s a delicious vodka creation with lychee and a fortune cookie garnish. The Pikachu was another favorite of the night (literally served in a mug resembling the iconic Pokémon). It features tequila, yuzu, ginger, wasabi, and honey.

Best Bites: You must begin your meal with the salmon tacos. The small dish comes with four tiny salmon, avocado, truffle, and eel sauce filled tacos. The tuna watermelon sashimi with Thai chili is another must-try, as well as the wagyu beef dumplings with citrus ponzu.

For entrees, I cannot recommend the Peking Duck enough. It’s the restaurant’s signature dish and for good reason. The whole duck (enough for two) comes with rice pancakes that you can fill up with meat and top with hoisin sauce, cucumber, and scallions. And if you’re not sharing, the Korean Fried Chicken is a great main dish with wasabi lemon pepper and habanero hot honey.

And lastly, the Banana Pagoda and Trio of Mochi desserts are known to put on a small, table side show at Komodo, but we enjoyed the Miso Dulce de Leche Lava Cake with espresso ice cream.