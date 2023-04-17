3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
A Flashy Miami Spot, Neighborhood Hangout, and a Champagne Bar With Great BitesBY Megan Ziots // 04.17.23
The Peking Duck is a can't-miss dish at Komodo Dallas. (Photo by Ashley Estave)
Komodo Dallas is now open in Deep Ellum. (Photo by Ashley Estave)
Ramble Room features a horseshoe covered in leather marble and multi-floor seating. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
Ramble Room offers three kinds of housemade pasta dishes. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
Ramble Room is a classic American restaurant offering sandwiches, pasta, salads, and more. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
Ramble Room is Jon Alexis' fourth concept in Dallas. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
Coupes is a new champagne-driven bar in the Park Cities. (Courtesy of Coupes)
The salmon crudo at Coupes comes with radish and pickled fresno. (Courtesy)
There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas already in 2023. The latest notable debuts: A flashy Miami-based spot opens in Deep Ellum, Jon Alexis’ latest neighborhood restaurant debuts at Snider Plaza, and a champagne bar comes to The Shops of Highland Park.
To help you narrow down the best of the buzziest, we’re highlighting our favorite new Dallas restaurants and what cocktails, entrees, and appetizers to order at each spot.
This Miami-based Southeast Asian-inspired restaurant from Groot Hospitality just debuted its second location in Dallas’ Deep Ellum. Designed by New York-based ICRAVE, the interior boasts Komodo’s signature lighted “bamboo” cutout columns throughout the dining room and windows displaying whole ducks near the kitchen. A trip to the restroom is also an experience with a long corridor featuring large, dark curtains. The second-floor lounge is set to open in a few weeks as well.
Best Sips: Start with the Fortunes Told cocktail. It’s a delicious vodka creation with lychee and a fortune cookie garnish. The Pikachu was another favorite of the night (literally served in a mug resembling the iconic Pokémon). It features tequila, yuzu, ginger, wasabi, and honey.
Best Bites: You must begin your meal with the salmon tacos. The small dish comes with four tiny salmon, avocado, truffle, and eel sauce filled tacos. The tuna watermelon sashimi with Thai chili is another must-try, as well as the wagyu beef dumplings with citrus ponzu.
For entrees, I cannot recommend the Peking Duck enough. It’s the restaurant’s signature dish and for good reason. The whole duck (enough for two) comes with rice pancakes that you can fill up with meat and top with hoisin sauce, cucumber, and scallions. And if you’re not sharing, the Korean Fried Chicken is a great main dish with wasabi lemon pepper and habanero hot honey.
And lastly, the Banana Pagoda and Trio of Mochi desserts are known to put on a small, table side show at Komodo, but we enjoyed the Miso Dulce de Leche Lava Cake with espresso ice cream.
Jon Alexis’ fourth restaurant (TJ’s Seafood, Escondido, and Malibu Poke are the others) recently debuted at Snider Plaza. Ramble Room is a neighborhood spot featuring classic American cuisine and approachable vibes. The space boasts a “horseshoe” bar covered in leathered-marble, gas lanterns on craftsman plaster walls, and a spiral staircase that leads up to a mezzanine with more seating. An outdoor patio also includes string lights and a fireplace for al fresco dining.
Best Sips: There are eight cocktails, as well as seven kinds of martinis (made with Tito’s on tap). We enjoyed the Blackberry Bramble with gin, lemon, blackberry jam, and basil syrup, as well as the Ranchrita (a play on Ranch Water).
Best Bites: The whipped ricotta with truffle honey is a can’t-miss starter at Ramble Room, along with the ahi tuna tartare that features avocado, snow pea, chile, orange, ponzu, and wonton. For mains, if you’re looking for something lighter, the crab cake salad is a great option. It’s one crab cake atop a mound of guacamole atop a bed of arugula. But for meat-forward choices, the crispy chicken sandwich is delicious. It includes buttermilk slaw, tomato, pickle, and garlic aioli. To end your dinner, a go-to dessert is the chocolate brownie sundae.
This new champagne bar from Eric Chiappinelli and Amanda Hale opened at The Shops of Highland Park earlier this year. Designed by Coeval Studio, the space includes a large, circular bar featuring Cambria quartz, blush bar stools, and a brass foot rail. Besides tons of champagne, Coupes offers cocktails and several small plates to accompany your drinks.
Best Bites: On a recent visit, I wanted to order enough bites that would ultimately be my dinner for the evening (split with a friend, of course). The Beet Hummus is a must-try with crackers and kettle chips for dipping. Another favorite was the Tuna Tartare and Tater Tots (which are also on the happy hour menu). Also, don’t miss the Ora King Salmon Crudo and Deviled Eggs and Caviar. To top things off, the Grilled Cheese Sandwich is a delicious option to split or have all to yourself. It comes with raclette, fontina, and gruyere cheeses, as well as an onion bacon jam and greens.