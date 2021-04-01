The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in Dallas
From Classic Cheddar and Gooey Lobster to a Spinach Artichoke SpinBY Megan Ziots // 04.01.21
Last month, inspired after watching Jon Favreau’s film Chef (a warm hug of a movie that you should definitely watch if you haven’t seen), I wrote about where to hunt down the movie’s food focus: the Cubano. But that superior sandwich isn’t the only thing Favreau’s character cooks up. In one scene, which you should never watch if you’re hungry, the chef makes one of the gooiest grilled cheese sandwiches ever captured on camera.
In honor of National Grilled Cheese Day coming up (April 12, for those who celebrate), here are seven grilled cheese sandwiches to try in Dallas.
Dallas Grilled Cheese Co.
Founded in 2015, this grilled cheese haven offers more than 15 kinds of cheesy sandwiches. Keep it simple with the classic or check out The Favorite — a parmesan-crusted sourdough bread with American, cheddar, and Gruyère cheese, bacon, and Dijon mustard. If you’re really hungry, make sure to try the Cattleman’s with brisket or Fajita chicken grilled cheese.
The Porch
Knox-Henderson
2912 N. Henderson Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
This Knox-Henderson American restaurant gem has long been known for its incredible grilled cheese sandwich paired with tomato soup. I’ve ordered it many times of the years and it never disappoints. The Porch Grilled Cheese is gooey, melted gruyére, cheddar, and American cheeses on a brioche bread. The roasted tomato soup you can pair with it is great for dipping.
Overeasy
1914 Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
The Quinten’s Grilled Cheese at this Statler hotel brunch spot is a must-try when it comes to cheesy sandwiches. It’s a combination of white cheddar, American cheese, and ham on sourdough bread. Pair with a cup of tomato soup for the perfect comfort meal.
Lucky’s Cafe
3531 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219 | Map
Made with melted Tillamook Sharp & Brazos Valley Cheddar cheeses, tomato, applewood smoked bacon on a jalapeño cheddar bread, the Sleaziest, Cheesiest grilled cheese at this classic Dallas diner cannot be missed.
BIRD Bakery
Park Cities
7A Highland Park Village
Dallas, TX 75205 | Map
Founded by Elizabeth Chambers, this bakery is a Dallas favorite for cupcakes, cookies, and grilled cheese. The Nostalgic Grilled Cheese is made with cheddar on brioche bread. You can also try the Spinach Artichoke Grilled Cheese, which includes parmesan and Havarti cheeses.
Dock Local
Uptown
3839 McKinney Avenue, Suite 150
Dallas, TX 75204 | Map
I’ve been ordering delivery through Uber Eats from this West Village fast-casual seafood spot all throughout the pandemic, but just recently decided to splurge and try the lobster grilled cheese. To be honest, this sandwich is a lot — I could barely finish the entire melty concoction of gouda, crab queso, and lobster, but the addition of sriracha makes this sandwich hard to put down.
All Good Cafe
Deep Ellum
2934 Main Street
Dallas, TX | Map
This classic Deep Ellum spot serves up one of the best grilled cheese sandwiches around. The cheddar and pepper jack cheese-based sourdough sandwich comes with roasted green chiles and chipotle mayo for an extra kick, as well as tomatoes.