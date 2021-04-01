The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in Dallas

The Porch's Grilled Cheese and tomato soup is one of the best in Dallas. (Courtesy of The Porch)

Last month, inspired after watching Jon Favreau’s film Chef (a warm hug of a movie that you should definitely watch if you haven’t seen), I wrote about where to hunt down the movie’s food focus: the Cubano. But that superior sandwich isn’t the only thing Favreau’s character cooks up. In one scene, which you should never watch if you’re hungry, the chef makes one of the gooiest grilled cheese sandwiches ever captured on camera.

In honor of National Grilled Cheese Day coming up (April 12, for those who celebrate), here are seven grilled cheese sandwiches to try in Dallas.