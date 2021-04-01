Restaurants / Lists

The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in Dallas

From Classic Cheddar and Gooey Lobster to a Spinach Artichoke Spin

BY // 04.01.21
The Porch Dallas Grilled Cheese

The Porch's Grilled Cheese and tomato soup is one of the best in Dallas. (Courtesy of The Porch)

Last month, inspired after watching Jon Favreau’s film Chef (a warm hug of a movie that you should definitely watch if you haven’t seen), I wrote about where to hunt down the movie’s food focus: the Cubano. But that superior sandwich isn’t the only thing Favreau’s character cooks up. In one scene, which you should never watch if you’re hungry, the chef makes one of the gooiest grilled cheese sandwiches ever captured on camera.

In honor of National Grilled Cheese Day coming up (April 12, for those who celebrate), here are seven grilled cheese sandwiches to try in Dallas.

Dallas Grilled Cheese Co.

Multiple Locations

5319 E. Mockingbird Lane
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Dallas Grilled Cheese Co.

Try everything from the classic grilled cheese to this spicy two-pork creation at Dallas Grilled Cheese Co. (Courtesy of Dallas Grilled Cheese Co.)

Founded in 2015, this grilled cheese haven offers more than 15 kinds of cheesy sandwiches. Keep it simple with the classic or check out The Favorite — a parmesan-crusted sourdough bread with American, cheddar, and Gruyère cheese, bacon, and Dijon mustard. If you’re really hungry, make sure to try the Cattleman’s with brisket or Fajita chicken grilled cheese.

The Porch

Knox-Henderson

2912 N. Henderson Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

214-828-2916

Website

The Porch Dallas Grilled Cheese

The Porch's Grilled Cheese and tomato soup is one of the best in Dallas. (Courtesy of The Porch)

This Knox-Henderson American restaurant gem has long been known for its incredible grilled cheese sandwich paired with tomato soup. I’ve ordered it many times of the years and it never disappoints. The Porch Grilled Cheese is gooey, melted gruyére, cheddar, and American cheeses on a brioche bread. The roasted tomato soup you can pair with it is great for dipping.

Overeasy

1914 Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

469-320-8998

Website

Overeasy offers a great grilled cheese at The Statler hotel.

The Quinten’s Grilled Cheese at this Statler hotel brunch spot is a must-try when it comes to cheesy sandwiches. It’s a combination of white cheddar, American cheese, and ham on sourdough bread. Pair with a cup of tomato soup for the perfect comfort meal.

Lucky’s Cafe

3531 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

214-522-3500

Website

Lucky’s Cafe Grilled Cheese

Don't miss the Sleaziest, Cheesiest Grilled Cheese at Lucky's Cafe. (Courtesy of Lucky's)

Made with melted Tillamook Sharp & Brazos Valley Cheddar cheeses, tomato, applewood smoked bacon on a jalapeño cheddar bread, the Sleaziest, Cheesiest grilled cheese at this classic Dallas diner cannot be missed.

BIRD Bakery

Park Cities

7A Highland Park Village
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

214-780-0322

Website

BIRD Bakery Grilled Cheese

Add some veggies to your grilled cheese with BIRD Bakery's Spinach Artichoke grilled cheese. (Courtesy of BIRD Bakery)

Founded by Elizabeth Chambers, this bakery is a Dallas favorite for cupcakes, cookies, and grilled cheese. The Nostalgic Grilled Cheese is made with cheddar on brioche bread. You can also try the Spinach Artichoke Grilled Cheese, which includes parmesan and Havarti cheeses.

Dock Local

Uptown

3839 McKinney Avenue, Suite 150
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

972-373-4587

Website

Dock Local Grilled Cheese

The lobster grilled cheese at Dock Local is a lot, but addictive. (Courtesy of Dock Local)

I’ve been ordering delivery through Uber Eats from this West Village fast-casual seafood spot all throughout the pandemic, but just recently decided to splurge and try the lobster grilled cheese. To be honest, this sandwich is a lot — I could barely finish the entire melty concoction of gouda, crab queso, and lobster, but the addition of sriracha makes this sandwich hard to put down.

All Good Cafe

Deep Ellum

2934 Main Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

214-742-5362

Website

All Good Cafe Dallas Grilled Cheese

The All Good Cafe grilled cheese comes with an extra kick of spice with green chiles and Chipotle mayo. (Courtesy of All Good Cafe)

This classic Deep Ellum spot serves up one of the best grilled cheese sandwiches around. The cheddar and pepper jack cheese-based sourdough sandwich comes with roasted green chiles and chipotle mayo for an extra kick, as well as tomatoes.

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
2729 River Forest Drive
River Park
FOR SALE

2729 River Forest Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
2729 River Forest Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Flower Mound, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
6144 Locke Avenue
Ridglea
FOR SALE

6144 Locke Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$719,900 Learn More about this property
Carter Brumley
This property is listed by: Carter Brumley (817) 201-1117 Email Realtor
6144 Locke Avenue
5529 Pershing Avenue
Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5529 Pershing Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$985,500 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
5529 Pershing Avenue
4140 E Renfro Street
Wilson Farm
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,590,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
13604 Green Elm Road
Walsh Ranch
FOR SALE

13604 Green Elm Road
Aledo, TX

$689,900 Learn More about this property
Kandy Maberry
This property is listed by: Kandy Maberry (940) 456-3251 Email Realtor
13604 Green Elm Road
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
1905 Highland Park Circle
Highland Park Circle
FOR SALE

1905 Highland Park Circle
Fort Worth, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
1905 Highland Park Circle
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$4,999,999 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
175 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

175 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
175 Bay Hill Drive
3824 Aviemore Drive
Riverhills
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,499,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
2616 Torrey Pines Drive
Stonegate
FOR SALE

2616 Torrey Pines Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
2616 Torrey Pines Drive
10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point
FOR SALE

10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
10531 Cole Road
808 Washington Terrace
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

808 Washington Terrace
Fort Worth, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Bowen-Wilson
This property is listed by: Kelly Bowen-Wilson (817) 723-1156 Email Realtor
808 Washington Terrace
Lakeside Parkway #1502
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

Lakeside Parkway #1502
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,000 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
Lakeside Parkway #1502
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X