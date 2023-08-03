5 New Restaurant Openings In The Woodlands You Need to Know About — More Foodie Friendly Hotspots Are Coming

The Spruce Market is one of the newest additions to the Woodlands Resort. Image: Lincoln Barbour.

Harrison's will be open in mid-August for breakfast Monday – Friday from 7– 11am and on Saturday and Sunday from 7am until noon. It will be open for lunch 11:30 am – 2pm and closed for dinner but will host special dinners later this year.

Local Table, a family-friendly Houston chain opened its fifth location on July 24 in The Woodlands.

Bluestone Lane is an Australian-inspired coffee shop. The Woodlands' own Bluestone Lane is now open.

Two exciting new foodie friendly spots have just opened in The Woodlands. One is an Australian coffee house called Bluestone Lane and the other is laidback Houston restaurant favorite Local Table.

The food and drink scene in the Township continues to grow and grow. Here’s the lowdown on these new spots and more new Woodlands restaurant openings to look forward to soon.

Bluestone Lane

1900 Lake Woodlands Drive

Status: Open

Bluestone Lane is bringing exceptional coffee and great vibes to The Woodlands. This is the Aussie coffee masters’ fourth shop in the greater Houston area and it’s all about serving up premium whole bean coffee and wholesome eats.

Nick Stone, originally from Melbourne, Australia, is Bluestone Lane’s founder and CEO. His vision? To modernize coffee culture in the United States, offering a cozy coffee shop experience that allows customers to connect and relax in a beautiful setting.

“We are excited to continue to grow our community in Houston, and are thankful for the continual support from our locals,” Stone says.

Bluestone’s menu is centered around starting the day off right. Whenever that happens to be for you. Pop in for ‘Brekkie’ anytime. It is served all day. You can choose from a selection of delicious, calorie-conscious options, including protein milkshakes, the athlete’s burrito and the soft chili scramble.

4223 Research Forest Drive

Status: Open

A favorite in several Houston suburbs, Local Table has now opened its fifth restaurant location in The Woodlands. Coming from the family-owned hospitality group called Eat Local Concepts, this new Woodlands restaurant offers an impressive variety of dishes made from scratch, including wood-stone pizza, plant-based options and Mediterranean-inspired creations.

Don’t miss Local Table’s weekend brunch. There are traditional breakfast dishes available, of course. But you can turn it into a boozy brunch, with cocktails such as a spicy pineapple margaritas and mimosas.

Restaurants Coming Soon to The Woodlands

The Woodlands Resort, 2301 N Millbend Drive

Status: Opening mid-August

Harrison’s (formerly The Woodlands Dining Room) is a result of the latest renovation project at The Woodlands Resort. With views of the gorgeous surrounding lakefront and idyllic forest landscape, Harrison’s is a chic and inviting space and it will soon be open for breakfast and lunch daily.

The Woodlands Resort director of marketing Kelly McCourt gives us a sneak preview of what to expect.

“The menu was curated by our executive chef Ricardo Bravo and will feature a variety of American fare,” McCourt says. “From signature salads to a selection of fish and meats all locally sourced when possible to our famous Texas-shaped waffles and our enticing breakfast buffet, the menu has a diverse range, catering to all tastes.”

The Spruce Market is another new offering at The Woodlands’ Resort. You can swing by the cafe for a morning coffee and a quick bite from Spruce’s daytime menu. A retail boutique addition will soon be added, featuring a selection of items from local makers, from swimsuits made by Texas designers to artwork from Faulkner & Loche.

8510 Creekside Forest Drive

Status: Opening August or September

Southern Ice Co. will soon open in Creekside. The sports bar, owned by father and daughter team Autumn and Mark Zientek, will be a family-friendly space serving what they call “crafts, drafts and eats.”

The food menu has a Southern twist, so you can expect dishes, such as fried chicken and red beans and rice, as well as some classic burgers, sandwiches and salads.

26435 Kuykendahl Road

Status: Opening late summer

Another new exciting Creekside spot, Costa Fina is latest restaurant from the Orioli Restaurant Group. Costa Fina will be a light and airy place with soft colors and lush tropical plants. There is a stylish bar and beautiful patio, perfect for elegant evenings out.

The menu promises Latin-coastal cuisine with a modern twist. That’s just a taste of what’s coming.

The Woodlands restaurant scene continues to grow — and get more foodie friendly.