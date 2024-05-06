The 10 Most Romantic Restaurants for Date Night in Dallas
Intimate Spaces, Sweeping Views, and Moody Lighting Perfect to Set the SceneBY Megan Ziots // 05.06.24
Moody lighting, sweeping views, and the intimate feeling that you’re the only two people in the room — these are just several components that can set the romantic scene for some couples. For others, an extravagant price tag or a vast selection of red wine can do the same. Romance is in the eye of the beholder, but we’ve done our best to highlight the top date night restaurants in Dallas.
These are the 10 most romantic restaurants for a date night in Dallas.
Apothecary
Lower Greenville
1922 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
This avant-garde cocktail lounge is an underrated romantic spot for drinks and bites in Lower Greenville. From the owners of Rye (located next door), this experimental bar took over the former Wah Wah Room in 2021. An unassuming door opens to a velvet curtain that guests walk through to enter an intimate bar with lounge seating. Dark and lit only by mismatched lighting fixtures, the space feels as if you’re in someone’s living room — albeit someone very eclectic and maybe a little crazy.
The menu at Apothecary is just as mysterious with several adventurous, rotating cocktails and bites. Currently, diners will find an Alice in Wonderland-inspired menu with options like cheddar fritters, mock turtle soup dumpling, and something called an Arancini Caterpillar. Pair with one of the creative drinks named Beets Me? or We’re All Mad Here.
Any restaurant on the 18th floor of Reunion Tower is bound to impress a date. The glitzy spot offers 360-degree views, an upscale menu, and vibes that blend Las Vegas extravagance with a Texas landscape-inspired design. Since Five Sixty left the space, Crown Block has transformed it with warmer, neutral blues and greens and added open-prep stations for sushi, salads, and desserts.
It’s an experience with a menu full of steaks, sushi, a mac & cheese waffle, and creme brûlée donut holes topped with cotton candy and edible gold flakes. Plus, that view of the city is one of the best you’re going to see.
A Dallas classic, this downtown steakhouse was revived by Meredith McEneny in 2021. What makes it so romantic is that you take an elevator to an underground dining room — set up to feel as if you’re in a place that no one else knows about, even though the restaurant is 40 years old. Once you arrive 18 feet below the street, there’s a 20-foot waterwall that beams its way down the outdoor patio, which also features a fire pit.
What’s even more enticing is the backstory of why the restaurant is subterranean. Formerly occupied by the First Dallas Baptist Church, there was a clause in the deed that prohibited any future owner from selling alcohol on former church grounds. The original owners were determined to make Dakota’s a new Dallas hotspot, so they excavated the land so guests could enjoy a glass of wine or cocktail with their meal.
Fachini
Park Cities
33A Highland Park Village
Dallas, TX 75205 | Map
One of the best Italian restaurants in Dallas, this upscale spot from Julian Barsotti is also one of the city’s most romantic spots. Situated atop the former Highland Park Village Theater, Fachini features exposed brick walls, dim lighting, and light brown leather booths.
The menu features everything from lobster ravioli to veal parmesan (a house favorite), as well as seafood, chicken, pork chops, and wagyu. For cocktails, you’ll find espresso martinis and a whole list of classic aperitif digestive Amari. It’s a special occasion spot, but also a place you could find yourself on a weekday date night.
Georgie
Knox-Henderson
4514 Travis Street, Suite 132
Dallas, TX 75205 | Map
This Knox Street steakhouse has seen a recent surge in popularity since welcoming new executive head chef RJ Yoakum, who completely revamped the already well-regarded menu to great effect. And though the lush, 1970s-inspired interiors have always been a thing of beauty, the real romantic draw at Georgie may now be the food.
You can tell that Yoakum is cooking with passion when you hear him talk about his dishes (he often brings them to the table himself). The grilled Spanish octopus is a must-try. Inspired by his childhood, Yoakum’s potato churros can be adorned with a caviar bump for an extra cost. And the steak is stellar. You can even opt for a 16-ounce Rosewood Wagyu ribeye for $195. Dessert is not to be missed —the candy bar, in particular.
One of the newest additions to the Dallas dining scene, this globally-inspired restaurant on Knox Street comes from Duro Hospitality. The brand is known for its maximalist design, great food, and unique ambiance. Situated in the former Highland Park Soda Fountain building, Mister Charles is split into two dining rooms — the light and airy, versus the dark and moody. Both are beautiful spaces to dine in, but I’d choose the darker room for a romantic evening.
Focusing on French and Italian cuisine, the menu features elevated plays on classic dishes. Canapés include caviar and egg salad with toasted brioche, chilled oysters, and foie gras tea sandwiches. Steaks range from a 16-ounce Texas wagyu New York strip ($98) to a six-ounce A5 wagyu strip ($149). And pasta is a must-try, especially the uni shells carbonara. There are also signature and classic cocktails, as well as an extensive wine list. Mister Charles is an extravagant treat.
Monarch
Downtown
1401 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75202 | Map
Opened on the 49th floor of The National building in 2021, this wood-fired Italian restaurant came from two-time Michelin-starred Chicago chef Danny Grant. The space offers incredible 360-degree views including an eye-level shot at I.M. Pei’s Fountain Place skyscraper if you’re seated on the north side. Rich leather finishes and intimate nooks and lounge areas (including the Chandelier Bar) make this spot feel cozy.
Adding to the romance, the menu offers caviar service, house-made pasta, a selection of locally sourced steak, and seafood. To make the evening a real event, go for The Royale ($290 per person) and let the chef curate your meal for you with the best that Monarch has to offer.
One of Dallas’ most romantic restaurants recently relocated from Greenville Avenue to Old East Dallas, but the 43-year-old French spot remains a perfect setting for a quiet, cozy evening. The new space features black and white checkerboard floors, chandeliers, and a piano — retaining the classic charm of the original with a refreshed feel. And it’s still dark and moody.
The menu continues to serve St. Martin’s iconic Champagne brie soup, as well as steak au poivre, lobster, and coq au vin — but in better digs.
Town Hearth
Design District
1617 Market Center Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75207 | Map
A favorite steakhouse in the Dallas Design District, this enchanting spot from chef Nick Badovinus provides the perfect ambiance for a romantic night out. The 64 chandeliers play a big part in the magic of the restaurant, as well as a yellow submarine in a fish tank, a MG Roadster, and a Ducati motorcycle on display in the dining room.
It’s dark and moody, and offers an extensive wine list, whiskey list, and prime steaks including a dry aged 42-ounce Bistecca ($176). You’ll also find oysters, lobster, and pasta on the menu.
Tucked away within the Dallas Decorative Center in the Design District, this classy steakhouse from Headington Companies is a bit of a hidden gem. Unassuming from the outside, the Jean Liu-designed interiors wow when revealed. Intimate and moody, the restaurant oozes mystery and romance.
Crafted by chef Corrin Ellis, the menu features incredible steaks, lobster corn dogs, a whole roasted duck, pasta, and a caviar section — fried chicken caviar, lobster caviar toast, deviled eggs, and caviar trifle.