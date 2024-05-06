Restaurants / Lists

The 10 Most Romantic Restaurants for Date Night in Dallas

Intimate Spaces, Sweeping Views, and Moody Lighting Perfect to Set the Scene

BY // 05.06.24
Mister Charles

Designed by Sees’ Ross and Corbin See, the space features “two contrasting designs” — one being light and the other dark. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

Moody lighting, sweeping views, and the intimate feeling that you’re the only two people in the room — these are just several components that can set the romantic scene for some couples. For others, an extravagant price tag or a vast selection of red wine can do the same. Romance is in the eye of the beholder, but we’ve done our best to highlight the top date night restaurants in Dallas.

These are the 10 most romantic restaurants for a date night in Dallas.

Apothecary

Lower Greenville

1922 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

972-850-9192

Website

Apothecary Bar Dallas

Apothecary is mysterious, intimate, and adventurous with its menu. (Courtesy)

This avant-garde cocktail lounge is an underrated romantic spot for drinks and bites in Lower Greenville. From the owners of Rye (located next door), this experimental bar took over the former Wah Wah Room in 2021. An unassuming door opens to a velvet curtain that guests walk through to enter an intimate bar with lounge seating. Dark and lit only by mismatched lighting fixtures, the space feels as if you’re in someone’s living room — albeit someone very eclectic and maybe a little crazy.

The menu at Apothecary is just as mysterious with several adventurous, rotating cocktails and bites. Currently, diners will find an Alice in Wonderland-inspired menu with options like cheddar fritters, mock turtle soup dumpling, and something called an Arancini Caterpillar. Pair with one of the creative drinks named Beets Me? or We’re All Mad Here.

Crown Block

Downtown

300 Reunion Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

Website

Crown Block

Crown Block is one of the newest romantic restaurants in Dallas. (Courtesy)

Any restaurant on the 18th floor of Reunion Tower is bound to impress a date. The glitzy spot offers 360-degree views, an upscale menu, and vibes that blend Las Vegas extravagance with a Texas landscape-inspired design. Since Five Sixty left the space, Crown Block has transformed it with warmer, neutral blues and greens and added open-prep stations for sushi, salads, and desserts.

It’s an experience with a menu full of steaks, sushi, a mac & cheese waffle, and creme brûlée donut holes topped with cotton candy and edible gold flakes. Plus, that view of the city is one of the best you’re going to see.

Dakota’s Steakhouse

Downtown

600 N. Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Dakota’s Steakhouse Dallas

Dakota's Steakhouse is an iconic romantic spot in Dallas with its underground dining room. (Photo by Kevin Marple)

A Dallas classic, this downtown steakhouse was revived by Meredith McEneny in 2021. What makes it so romantic is that you take an elevator to an underground dining room — set up to feel as if you’re in a place that no one else knows about, even though the restaurant is 40 years old. Once you arrive 18 feet below the street, there’s a 20-foot waterwall that beams its way down the outdoor patio, which also features a fire pit.

What’s even more enticing is the backstory of why the restaurant is subterranean. Formerly occupied by the First Dallas Baptist Church, there was a clause in the deed that prohibited any future owner from selling alcohol on former church grounds. The original owners were determined to make Dakota’s a new Dallas hotspot, so they excavated the land so guests could enjoy a glass of wine or cocktail with their meal.

Fachini

Park Cities

33A Highland Park Village
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

214-838-9688

Website

Fachini is a cozy and romantic Italian restaurant in Highland Park Village. (Courtesy)

One of the best Italian restaurants in Dallas, this upscale spot from Julian Barsotti is also one of the city’s most romantic spots. Situated atop the former Highland Park Village Theater, Fachini features exposed brick walls, dim lighting, and light brown leather booths.

The menu features everything from lobster ravioli to veal parmesan (a house favorite), as well as seafood, chicken, pork chops, and wagyu. For cocktails, you’ll find espresso martinis and a whole list of classic aperitif digestive Amari. It’s a special occasion spot, but also a place you could find yourself on a weekday date night.

Georgie

Knox-Henderson

4514 Travis Street, Suite 132
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

469-466-8263

Website

Georgie Dallas

Georgie is one of the hottest restaurants in Dallas right now. (Photo by Nicole Frazen)

This Knox Street steakhouse has seen a recent surge in popularity since welcoming new executive head chef RJ Yoakum, who completely revamped the already well-regarded menu to great effect. And though the lush, 1970s-inspired interiors have always been a thing of beauty, the real romantic draw at Georgie may now be the food.

You can tell that Yoakum is cooking with passion when you hear him talk about his dishes (he often brings them to the table himself). The grilled Spanish octopus is a must-try. Inspired by his childhood, Yoakum’s potato churros can be adorned with a caviar bump for an extra cost. And the steak is stellar. You can even opt for a 16-ounce Rosewood Wagyu ribeye for $195. Dessert is not to be missed —the candy bar, in particular.

Mister Charles

Knox-Henderson

3219 Knox Street, Suite 170
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

Website

The magnificent Mister Charles, the latest from Duro Hospitality. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

The magnificent Mister Charles, the latest from Duro Hospitality. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

One of the newest additions to the Dallas dining scene, this globally-inspired restaurant on Knox Street comes from Duro Hospitality. The brand is known for its maximalist design, great food, and unique ambiance. Situated in the former Highland Park Soda Fountain building, Mister Charles is split into two dining rooms — the light and airy, versus the dark and moody. Both are beautiful spaces to dine in, but I’d choose the darker room for a romantic evening.

Focusing on French and Italian cuisine, the menu features elevated plays on classic dishes. Canapés include caviar and egg salad with toasted brioche, chilled oysters, and foie gras tea sandwiches. Steaks range from a 16-ounce Texas wagyu New York strip ($98) to a six-ounce A5 wagyu strip ($149). And pasta is a must-try, especially the uni shells carbonara. There are also signature and classic cocktails, as well as an extensive wine list. Mister Charles is an extravagant treat.

Monarch

Downtown

1401 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75202  |  Map

 

214-945-2222

Website

dallas dining news

Monarch sits on the 49th floor of The National, where the jewel-box interiors rise to the menu’s grand occasion. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

Opened on the 49th floor of The National building in 2021, this wood-fired Italian restaurant came from two-time Michelin-starred Chicago chef Danny Grant. The space offers incredible 360-degree views including an eye-level shot at I.M. Pei’s Fountain Place skyscraper if you’re seated on the north side. Rich leather finishes and intimate nooks and lounge areas (including the Chandelier Bar) make this spot feel cozy.

Adding to the romance, the menu offers caviar service, house-made pasta, a selection of locally sourced steak, and seafood. To make the evening a real event, go for The Royale ($290 per person) and let the chef curate your meal for you with the best that Monarch has to offer.

 

St. Martin’s Wine Bistro

Lower Greenville

3020 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

Website

St. Martin’s Wine Bistro

St. Martin's Wine Bistro has relocated to Old East Dallas. (Courtesy)

One of Dallas’ most romantic restaurants recently relocated from Greenville Avenue to Old East Dallas, but the 43-year-old French spot remains a perfect setting for a quiet, cozy evening. The new space features black and white checkerboard floors, chandeliers, and a piano — retaining the classic charm of the original with a refreshed feel. And it’s still dark and moody.

The menu continues to serve St. Martin’s iconic Champagne brie soup, as well as steak au poivre, lobster, and coq au vin — but in better digs.

Town Hearth

Design District

1617 Market Center Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

214-761-1617

Website

Town Hearth Dallas Steakhouses

Chef Nick Badovinus' Town Hearth steakhouse serves the best steak, cocktails, and raw bar in the Design District. (Courtesy)

A favorite steakhouse in the Dallas Design District, this enchanting spot from chef Nick Badovinus provides the perfect ambiance for a romantic night out. The 64 chandeliers play a big part in the magic of the restaurant, as well as a yellow submarine in a fish tank, a MG Roadster, and a Ducati motorcycle on display in the dining room.

It’s dark and moody, and offers an extensive wine list, whiskey list, and prime steaks including a dry aged 42-ounce Bistecca ($176). You’ll also find oysters, lobster, and pasta on the menu.

Tango Room

Design District

1617 Hi Line Drive, Suite 250
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Tango Room Dallas

Tango Room is one of the most intimate, romantic restaurants in Dallas. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

Tucked away within the Dallas Decorative Center in the Design District, this classy steakhouse from Headington Companies is a bit of a hidden gem. Unassuming from the outside, the Jean Liu-designed interiors wow when revealed. Intimate and moody, the restaurant oozes mystery and romance.

Crafted by chef Corrin Ellis, the menu features incredible steaks, lobster corn dogs, a whole roasted duck, pasta, and a caviar section — fried chicken caviar, lobster caviar toast, deviled eggs, and caviar trifle.

 

Featured Events
Looking to buy or sell in Aspen?
Tommy Kanarellis
tommyk@compass.com  970.452.9661
Compass Compass
Inquire Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
1405 Dart Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1405 Dart Street
Houston, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1405 Dart Street
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
5111 Manorhaven Lane
Deerfield Village
FOR SALE

5111 Manorhaven Lane
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
5111 Manorhaven Lane
902 Jolen Court
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

902 Jolen Court
Bellaire, TX

$848,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
902 Jolen Court
3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
Morton Creek Ranch, Katy
FOR SALE

3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
Katy, TX

$455,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
6107 Stilson Branch Lane
Pinemont Square, Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

6107 Stilson Branch Lane
Houston, TX

$339,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6107 Stilson Branch Lane
4208 Schuler Street #A
Rice Military/Washington Corridor Area
FOR SALE

4208 Schuler Street #A
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4208 Schuler Street #A
701 Bering Drive #1905
Woodway Pines, Galleria
FOR SALE

701 Bering Drive #1905
Houston, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
701 Bering Drive #1905
951 W 21st Street
Contemporary Heights
FOR SALE

951 W 21st Street
Houston, TX

$429,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
951 W 21st Street
18203 Surrey Lake Lane
Mission Sierra
FOR SALE

18203 Surrey Lake Lane
Richmond, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
18203 Surrey Lake Lane
12611 Cove Landing Drive
Bridgeland
FOR SALE

12611 Cove Landing Drive
Cypress, TX

$730,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
12611 Cove Landing Drive
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
19403 Fall Fair Lane
Villages of Cypress Lakes
FOR SALE

19403 Fall Fair Lane
Cypress, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
19403 Fall Fair Lane
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$189,900 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
4416 Vivian Street
Southdale
FOR SALE

4416 Vivian Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,445,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4416 Vivian Street
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
18718 Luby Creek Drive
Bridgeland, Cypress | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

18718 Luby Creek Drive
Cypress, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
18718 Luby Creek Drive
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,240,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates, River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
19819 Sonterra Lane
Co-list: Janice Ratliff | Grand Mission Estat
FOR SALE

19819 Sonterra Lane
Richmond, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
19819 Sonterra Lane
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,849,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
5743 Stillbrooke Drive
Brays Oaks
FOR SALE

5743 Stillbrooke Drive
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5743 Stillbrooke Drive
2215 Driscoll Street
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

2215 Driscoll Street
Houston, TX

$2,098,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
2215 Driscoll Street
3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
Co-list: Meagan Bordelon | The Falls at Imper
FOR SALE

3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
Spring, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
4911 Suffield Glen Court
Cinco Ranch West
FOR SALE

4911 Suffield Glen Court
Katy, TX

$565,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4911 Suffield Glen Court
3500 Audubon Place
Montrose
FOR SALE

3500 Audubon Place
Houston, TX

$1,585,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3500 Audubon Place
8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land, TX

$572,500 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8 Sweetwater Court
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X