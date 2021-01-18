6 New North Texas Restaurants To Try This Winter

The first month of 2021 has welcomed several new North Texas restaurants — from brand new taco spots to the second location of a beloved bakery — with even more new destinations to come. We highlight what you need to know, along with what Dallas has to look forward to.

Village Baking Co. has debuted its second location on Knox. (Courtesy)

Village Baking Co.

4539 Travis Street, Knox District

The second location of Village Baking Co. Boulangerie is now open in Knox, bringing fresh breads, pastries, and sandwiches to the area. Originally opened as a wholesale business in 2012, co-owners Clint Cooper, Seth Bame, and Mark Plunkett expanded to a new boulangerie in Lower Greenville three years later. The Knox spot features a charming outdoor patio overlooking Travis Street.

Tacos, Bites & Beats has taken over the former Taco Stop spot in the Design District. (Courtesy)

Tacos, Bites & Beats

1900 Irving Boulevard, Design District

After first hitting the scene as a food truck since 2017, this taco shop has just opened its first brick-and-mortar location in the former Taco Stop space in the Design District. The street taco concept is now serving breakfast (7 am to 10:30 am) and lunch (10:30 am to 3 pm), with a variety of tacos including chicken tinga, beef, vegetarian, and carnitas.

Tempura, Japanese sandos, and udon noodles will be on the menu.

Marugame (Opening January 19)

5500 Greenville Avenue, Suite 1102, Upper Greenville

Since finding success with its first Texas location in Carrollton last year, this Japanese Sanuki-style udon noodle restaurant is taking over North Texas and expanding to Dallas. The new, Old Town Shopping Center location features a spacious dining room and a fun, modern atmosphere. As your work your way through the order line, where you’ll choose from udon dishes, savory bowls, katsu sandos, robata and more, you can watch noodles being made right in front of you. The crispy chicken sando is a must-try, as well as the curry Kikutama udon. The spot also offers Sapporo and sake on draft, as well as matcha lattes and iced teas. And definitely make sure to try the matcha soft serve ice cream.

The Sporting Club will open in February. (Courtesy of Coeval Studio)

The Sporting Club (Opening in February)

2516 Florence Street, Deep Ellum

Owned by the SoClutch Group (Clutch, Concrete Cowboy), The Sporting Club just debuted its first location in Houston and is now bringing the concept to Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood in February. The sprawling space will feature distinct areas for dining, drinks, and private events (BLÜM at the Sporting Club is a part of the space as well). Designed by Coeval Studio (Xaman Café, Krio), the ambitious concept includes a large, outdoor patio and games like pool, ping pong, and foosball. The menu will be a combination of Italian and Southern comfort food with pizzas, salads, and more.

Cry Wolf (Opening in February)

4422 Gaston Avenue, East Dallas

Also coming soon, chef Ross Demers’ (Flora Street Café, On The Lamb) new, more intimate spot called Cry Wolf is set to open in a former Subway in East Dallas. The menu will be edited, with only about nine small plates to choose from. Jason Hanshew (Local Traveler) is managing the bar program which will include wine and cocktails. According to DMagazine, food will have French and Californian (incorporating North African) influences.

Chido Taco Lounge will offer unique tacos and craft cocktails in Frisco this February. (Courtesy)

Chido Taco Lounge (Opening in February)

6959 Lebanon Road, Suite 123, Frisco

Opening in Frisco next month, this new taco spot is a fine-casual destination just off of Dallas North Tollway. The kitchen is headed by chef Jerry de la Riva (Nick & Sam’s, Samir Dhurandhar), who has created a menu full of unique tacos. For instance, there are taco options like buffalo shrimp, wagyu carne asada, jerk chicken, and Korean chicken Karaage. These are not your average tacos. There will also be entrees like chicken mole and carne asada. A full menu of craft cocktails will also make Childo a great late-night lounge spot.