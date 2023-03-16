Restaurants / Openings

Sandwich Hag Debuts a Weekend Coffee Shop, Truck Yard Reopens After a $2 Million Reno, Shoyo Launches a To-Go Option, and More Local Food News to Know

BY // 03.16.23
TY Dallas Renovation-04

After an almost $2 million renovation, Truck Yard Dallas reopens. (Courtesy)

The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

 

Detour Doughnuts
Dallasites will soon be able to find Detour Doughnuts and Vietnamese coffee at Sandwich Hag on weekends only. (Courtesy of Detour)

A local Vietnamese restaurant teams up with Frisco’s Detour Doughnuts for a weekend-only coffee shop.

Beginning at The Cedars’ Sandwich Hag this Saturday (March 18), you’ll be able to find Vietnamese coffee and Detour Doughnuts at ChimLanh, according to the Dallas Morning News. The weekend-only shop is a collaboration between Sandwich Hag owner Reyna Duong and Detour’s Jinny Cho. Sourcing coffee beans from Nguyen Coffee Supply, the new spot will offer Vietnamese cà phês — traditionally made with sweetened condensed milk and sometimes served over ice.

 

best sushi in dallas
Shoyo is one of the hottest and best new sushi restaurants in Dallas. (Courtesy of Shoyo)

Shoyo Launches a To-Go Box

One of the toughest reservations in town is now a bit more attainable. This week, Shoyo launched their “Gold Brick,” featuring chirashi, yakimono, and nimono, and two rolls chosen by chef Jimmy Park. The $80 box is available Tuesday through Saturday during two short windows (10 orders are filled for pickup between 6 and 6:30 pm pickup and again between 7 and 7:30 pm). It wouldn’t be Shoyo without playing a little hard to get.

 

Veritas Wine Room Dallas
On Henderson, Veritas Wine Room comes from the same owners as Boulevardier and Rapscallion. (Courtesy)

Veritas Wine Room will actually stay open after announcing closure earlier this year.

In January, this Henderson Avenue wine bar announced on Facebook that it would be closing at the end of March. But thankfully, according to a post on Instagram, Veritas Wine Room will continue after reaching an agreement with landlords. Also, keep an eye out for wine tastings, pop-ups, supper clubs, and their upcoming 15-year anniversary party.

 

Truck Yard Dallas
Truck Yard Dallas got a fresh coat of paint, new offerings including new bathrooms, covered patios, and more. (Courtesy)

Dallas’ Truck Yard reopens after about $2 million of renovations in Lower Greenville.

This past weekend, Lower Greenville hot spot Truck Yard reopened with almost $2 million worth of updates. On top of a fresh coat of paint, the space now offers more covered patios, fire pits, a larger bar and back-of-house kitchen, a paved driveway for food trucks, and new bathrooms. There are also some new cocktails, which can now be ordered tableside via your phone.

 

White Rock Alehouse
White Rock Alehouse & Brewery has tons of brews and bites.

A White Rock Lake brewery expands to a new location in West Dallas this March.

One of our favorite Dallas breweries, White Rock Alehouse & Brewery, is opening a new location in West Dallas this month, according to the Dallas Morning News. White Rock Brewing Co. will allow the brand to brew about 18 times the number of barrels a year that the original location produces. The brewery offers tons of its own beers created by head brewer Blake Morrison. They’ll also have food and cocktails at the West Dallas outpost.

 

Crown Block Dallas
Crown Block is set to open at Reunion Tower on April 17. (Rendering courtesy of Cober Koeda)

Crown Block, the new restaurant in Reunion Tower, gets an April opening date.

After Wolfgang Puck’s Five Sixty restaurant shuttered at the top of Reunion Tower in 2020, we patiently waited to find out what would take on the iconic spot’s 360-degree views. Late last year, we learned that Crown Block (from Las Vegas-based restaurant group Blau + Associates) would open this spring. The rare steaks and fine seafood restaurant will officially make its Dallas debut in partnership with James Beard Award nominees, husband-wife business partners Elizabeth Blau and chef Kim Canteenwalla on April 17, 2023.

