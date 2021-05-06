POSTINO FOOD SHOT 2 (Photo by Kathy Tran )
Postino Wine Cafe offers a full-menu of food. (Photo by Kathy Tran )

Postino Wine Cafe opened its first Dallas location in Deep Ellum on April 19. (Photo by Kathy Tran )

Postino Wine Cafe's wine program features over 30 wines by the glass and 40 bottles. (Photo by Kathy Tran )

One must try the bruschetta at Postino. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Postino Dallas' unique touch will be a vintage concert ticket-covered wall. (Photo by Kathy Tran )

Restaurants / Openings

Postino Wine Cafe Brings Stellar Vino and Tasty Bruschetta to Deep Ellum

The Arizona-Based Restaurant Debuts Its First Dallas Location

BY // 05.06.21
photography Kathy Tran
Postino Wine Cafe offers a full-menu of food. (Photo by Kathy Tran )

Postino Wine Cafe opened its first Dallas location in Deep Ellum on April 19. (Photo by Kathy Tran )

Postino Wine Cafe's wine program features over 30 wines by the glass and 40 bottles. (Photo by Kathy Tran )

One must try the bruschetta at Postino. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Arizona-based wine bar, Postino Wine Cafe, opened in Deep Ellum a couple of weeks ago and has already become a go-to new hotspot for wine, bruschetta, and brunch. Its third location in Texas (the first two are in Houston), this spot in particular plays to the music history of the neighborhood. Inside, one wall even features vintage concert tickets from the community.

On a recent visit, we sat on the outdoor, covered patio. In the midst of the Deep Ellum craziness, Postino is an oasis of calm. The wine list features 30 options by the glass and 40 by the bottle, each selected by in-house sommelier Brent Karlicek. Our waiter was eager and knowledgable about helping us choose what we might like. He easily picked a red blend that fit exactly what we were looking for based on a few descriptors. If you’re not into wine, that’s OK too. There’s also an extensive beer list including local brews.

Postino Dallas (Photo by Kathy Tran)
One must try the bruschetta at Postino. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

When at Postino Wine Cafe, the boards are a must-try. There are 12 options for bruschetta to choose from for a board of four breads. And they’re already pre-cut into four slices each so they’re easy to share. Favorites of the evening were the salmon and pesto, artichoke spread, and ricotta, dates, and pistachio. We also got a taste of “The Bounty Board,” a vegetable-forward option with smoked almond hummus and an herb cucumber cream made in-house.

One of the best things we tried — and a popular choice at Postino, according to the manager — was the crispy cauliflower. If you’re not in a snacky mood, there are paninis, soups, and salads. For dessert, you won’t regret trying the salted caramel sundae. A vanilla bean ice cream topped with chocolate covered corn nuts, pretzel sticks, and your own shot glass of warm salted caramel to pour over it, the combination of salty and sweet is unsurprisingly addicting.

Brunch is also available on the weekends from 9 am and 3 pm. And don’t miss out on the $25 Board and Bottle (wine and bruschetta) on Mondays and Tuesdays after 8 pm.

X