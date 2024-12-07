Rice University Adds Its Own Local Foods Market — College Grub Gets a Major Upgrade and a Houston Twist

Outdoor dining is available at the Brochstein Pavillion at Rice University. (Photo by Carla Gomez)

A selection of dishes is served at Local Foods Market, situated on the campus of Rice University. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

An array of delectable sandwiches served at the new Local Foods Market at Rice University. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

Levit and company have brought their wildly popular Local Foods Market to Rice University in the Brochstein Pavillion. (Photo by Carla Gomez)

True to its name, restaurateur Benjy Levit’s Local Foods Market is popping up all over Houston. In Post Oak, Rice Village, The Heights and the Upper Kirby District already, Local Foods now has a new home at Rice University. Located in the Brochstein Pavillion, Local Foods has teamed up with hospitality-focused architecture firm Ben Rosenblum Studio, Thomas Phifer and Partners and Garnish Design. Together, they’ve reimagined an existing 6,000-square-foot modern space for a new era of dining.

Known for its quick casual menu and commitment to locally sourced ingredients, Local Foods works with top-tier farms and vendors. Its partners include Atkinson and Swift Hill Farms, with seafood supplied by Blue Horizon. Chef/partner Dylan Murray and executive chef Geoff Hundt are leading the kitchen, supported by the restaurant group’s culinary and creative director Seth Siegel-Gardner.

This open-to-the-public spot features some of the best-loved menu items from Levit’s other restaurants. This includes tacos made with heirloom corn tortillas from Maximo and house-made pasta from the new Rice Village trattoria Milton’s. Expect grab-and-go bowls, morning pastries, pizza, salads and sandwiches, plus vegan and gluten-free options.

Craft Drinks and Curated Goods

Rice alum Brock Wagner, founder of Houston’s Saint Arnold Brewing Company, brings a selection of the local brewery’s craft beers to campus. Meanwhile, Local Foods Group worked with William Chris Vineyards to create a custom Cabernet blend exclusive to the market.

In addition to these standout beverages, the market offers a curated selection of wines at approachable prices, ciders and canned spirit-free drinks. Furthermore, it also stocks a range of food-centric artisanal staples — brought in from around the block and around the world. Every item is sustainably sourced, prepared and packaged for meals on-the-go or cooking at home.

“Local Foods Group is honored to have a presence at Rice University,” Levit says. “We aim to nourish students, faculty, staff and community members in a comfortable, state-of-the-art setting. The design matches the beauty of the campus.

“This feels like a homecoming for me. I’ve spent a lot of time at Rice with my family. We’ve enjoyed the tree-lined pathways and attended football games. I’ve even taken courses here when I was a middle schooler. I hope Local Foods Market here will serve as a backdrop for others to make great memories.”

Local Foods Market is located at the Brochstein Pavilion on the Rice University campus. It’s open Mondays through Fridays from 8 am to 6 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 am to 5 pm. For more information, go here.