Levit and company have brought their wildly popular Local Foods Market to Rice University in the Brochstein Pavillion. (Photo by Carla Gomez)
Sandwiches by Julie Soefer at Local Foods Market
Table Spread by Julie Soefer
LFM Rice U – By Carla Gomez
Drinks at Local Foods by Julie Soefer
Levit and company have brought their wildly popular Local Foods Market to Rice University in the Brochstein Pavillion. (Photo by Carla Gomez)

An array of delectable sandwiches served at the new Local Foods Market at Rice University. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

A selection of dishes is served at Local Foods Market, situated on the campus of Rice University. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

Outdoor dining is available at the Brochstein Pavillion at Rice University. (Photo by Carla Gomez)

Cheers! Local Foods Market offers a selection of varied wines at approachable prices, ciders and canned spirit-free drinks. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

Restaurants / Openings

Rice University Adds Its Own Local Foods Market — College Grub Gets a Major Upgrade and a Houston Twist

It's Something of a Homecoming For the Ever Prolific Benjy Levit

BY // 12.06.24
Levit and company have brought their wildly popular Local Foods Market to Rice University in the Brochstein Pavillion. (Photo by Carla Gomez)
An array of delectable sandwiches served at the new Local Foods Market at Rice University. (Photo by Julie Soefer)
A selection of dishes is served at Local Foods Market, situated on the campus of Rice University. (Photo by Julie Soefer)
Outdoor dining is available at the Brochstein Pavillion at Rice University. (Photo by Carla Gomez)
Cheers! Local Foods Market offers a selection of varied wines at approachable prices, ciders and canned spirit-free drinks. (Photo by Julie Soefer)
Levit and company have brought their wildly popular Local Foods Market to Rice University in the Brochstein Pavillion. (Photo by Carla Gomez)

An array of delectable sandwiches served at the new Local Foods Market at Rice University. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

A selection of dishes is served at Local Foods Market, situated on the campus of Rice University. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

Outdoor dining is available at the Brochstein Pavillion at Rice University. (Photo by Carla Gomez)

Cheers! Local Foods Market offers a selection of varied wines at approachable prices, ciders and canned spirit-free drinks. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

True to its name, restaurateur Benjy Levit’s Local Foods Market is popping up all over Houston. In Post Oak, Rice Village, The Heights and the Upper Kirby District already, Local Foods now has a new home at Rice University. Located in the Brochstein Pavillion, Local Foods has teamed up with hospitality-focused architecture firm Ben Rosenblum Studio, Thomas Phifer and Partners and Garnish Design. Together, they’ve reimagined an existing 6,000-square-foot modern space for a new era of dining.

Known for its quick casual menu and commitment to locally sourced ingredients, Local Foods works with top-tier farms and vendors. Its partners include Atkinson and Swift Hill Farms, with seafood supplied by Blue Horizon. Chef/partner Dylan Murray and executive chef Geoff Hundt are leading the kitchen, supported by the restaurant group’s culinary and creative director Seth Siegel-Gardner.

This open-to-the-public spot features some of the best-loved menu items from Levit’s other restaurants. This includes tacos made with heirloom corn tortillas from Maximo and house-made pasta from the new Rice Village trattoria Milton’s. Expect grab-and-go bowls, morning pastries, pizza, salads and sandwiches, plus vegan and gluten-free options.

Sandwiches by Julie Soefer at Local Foods Market
This array of delectable sandwiches is served at the new Local Foods Market at Rice University. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

Craft Drinks and Curated Goods

Rice alum Brock Wagner, founder of Houston’s Saint Arnold Brewing Company, brings a selection of the local brewery’s craft beers to campus. Meanwhile, Local Foods Group worked with William Chris Vineyards to create a custom Cabernet blend exclusive to the market.

In addition to these standout beverages, the market offers a curated selection of wines at approachable prices, ciders and canned spirit-free drinks. Furthermore, it also stocks a range of food-centric artisanal staples — brought in from around the block and around the world. Every item is sustainably sourced, prepared and packaged for meals on-the-go or cooking at home.

Drinks at Local Foods by Julie Soefer
Cheers! Local Foods Market offers a selection of varied wines at approachable prices, ciders and canned spirit-free drinks. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

“Local Foods Group is honored to have a presence at Rice University,” Levit says. “We aim to nourish students, faculty, staff and community members in a comfortable, state-of-the-art setting. The design matches the beauty of the campus.

