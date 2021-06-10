XO Coffee Co. and Bistro serves coffee, brunch, and now tapas on evenings. (Courtesy)

Located in downtown Plano, this coffee shop and bistro offers espresso drinks, breakfast, and lunch. They also have a new lounge and tapas bar menu for the evenings.

But first, coffee. Specialty drinks here include a Seraphim single-origin pour-over (just a fancy single brew system), French press, and cold-brewed nitro coffee. Favorite brunch bites are the Nutella stuffed French toast and almond, wildberry, and cardamom pancake.