Restaurants / Lists

The 10 Absolute Best Sushi Restaurants in Dallas

From Staples Known Worldwide to Local Newcomers, These Are Our Must-Try Spots For Raw Fish

BY // 11.22.23
Pearl Sushi

The Hirame Usuzukuri is a must-try at Pearl Sushi. (Photo by Samantha Marie)

The Dallas sushi scene has rapidly grown and improved over the past few years. Since 2021, we’ve gained four new spots and have even more on the way. The craft is continually being perfected and there are several places in the city (we will keep this list edited to Dallas proper, but there are so many more you can find in the suburbs) where you can enjoy some of the freshest, most innovative raw fish creations.

From staples known worldwide to local newcomers, these are the 10 best sushi restaurants in Dallas.

 

Namo

Uptown

3699 McKinney Avenue, Suite 305
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

Website

Namo Dallas

Namo is a must-visit sushi spot in West Village. (Courtesy)

In 2018, this favorite Dallas sushi spot was founded by then-22-year-old SMU student Brandon Cohanim. Located in West Village, the spot focuses on its products — flown in fresh from Japan each week. Executive Chef Kazuhito Mabuchi crafts must-try bites like the popular sake new style roll and seasonal oyster otsumami. You can also opt to dine on a Wednesday night for an edomae-style omakase experience. Also, make sure to try the Far from Kyoto cocktail which includes 15 different secret Japanese ingredients and whiskey.

Tatsu

Deep Ellum

3309 Elm Street, Suite 120
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Omakase Sushi

Tatsu specializes in edomae-style sushi, a difficult-to-master technique where fish is cured, marinated, or aged before being served.

Opened in 2022 in Deep Ellum, Tatsu is an intimate, eight-seat omakase concept in the Continental Gin Building. It comes from chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi and specializes in edomae-style sushi, a difficult-to-master technique where fish is cured, marinated, or aged before being served. In keeping with the spirit of omakase, there is no set menu at Tatsu — the chef will decide the dishes in real time based on interactions with diners. The new spot was also a 2023 James Beard Semifinalist.

Reservations are open a month in advance so make sure to book quickly before spots fill up.

Nobu

Uptown

400 Crescent Court
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Nobu Dallas

Nobu Dallas is a staple spot for sushi in the city. (Courtesy)

Located in The Crescent Hotel in Uptown, this staple sushi spot (with locations around the world) is always a solid choice in Dallas. Favorite bites include the Matteo Roll, tuna tacos, and rock shrimp tempura.

Pearl Sushi

Knox-Henderson

4640 McKinney Avenue, Suite 130
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

Website

Pearl Sushi

The Hirame Usuzukuri is a must-try at Pearl Sushi. (Photo by Samantha Marie)

One of the most recent additions to the Dallas sushi scene, this new Knox Street District spot comes from former Nobu chef  Shine Tamaoki. The intimate space offers dine-in seating, a lovely patio, and a sushi to-go window. Seasonally-focused, the menu offers starters, cold dishes, hot dishes, nigiri, sashimi, rolls, and more. The cocktail list focuses on the classics, as well as unique drinks featuring Japanese flavors. Must-try dishes include the Hirame Usuzukuri and Spicy Tuna on Crispy Rice.

Shoyo

Lower Greenville

1916 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

best sushi in dallas

Shoyo is one of the hottest and best new sushi restaurants in Dallas. (Courtesy of Shoyo)

Another extremely popular sushi spot where reservations book up fast, this Lower Greenville spot opened in 2021. It comes from former Nobu chef Jimmy Park, who offers two options for guests to book: a traditional omakase experience with traditional edomae sushi and classic techniques or a new omakase experience, featuring Shoyo’s own unique take on the Japanese cuisine. Reservations go live on the first of every month.

Uchi Dallas

Uptown

2817 Maple Avenue
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

214-855-5454

Website

Top Knot

Uchi Dallas is another iconic spot for sushi in the city. (Courtesy)

From James Beard Award-winning chef and owner Tyson Cole, this Austin-based sushi spot has locations all over the country now. It offers non-traditional Japanese cuisine including tastings, sushi, and seasonal omakase. Make sure to come in during Happy Hour for discounts on favorite bites and sips.

Naminohana

Upper Greenville

5521 Greenville Avenue, Suite 11
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

Website

Naminohana Dallas

Naminohana is a new, must-visit handroll sushi spot on Greenville Avenue. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

Another new addition to the Dallas sushi scene this year, this handroll spot comes from Sung Kim (former chef at Fort Worth’s uber-popular Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar— one of our 30 Best Fort Worth restaurants). There is only bar seating surrounding the prep area where the chefs expertly roll sushi. A chalkboard features daily specials and each guest is given a piece of paper to check off which handrolls they would like, as well as add-on dishes like sashimi and nigiri.

Oishii

Multiple Locations

2525 Wycliff Avenue, Suite 110
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Hōru Sushi (Photo by Legacy Hall)

The Oishii Cucumber roll is made with the freshest ingredients. (Photo by Legacy Hall)

Founded by chef Thanh Nguyen in 2003, this beloved Dallas sushi spot has expanded to Plano and Grapevine over the past few years. It’s popular for its sashimi and sushi rolls — there are 20 maki roll and 30 specialty roll options on the Wycliff Avenue menu. You’ll also find dinner menu items like crispy oysters, dumplings, salads, soups, and more.

Tei-An

Downtown

1722 Routh Street, Suite 110
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

265 4×6 Tei_An_0421 copy

A selection of edomae sushi at Tei-An in Dallas. Top row, kanpyu maki (salted gourd roll) and tamago (sweet omelet). Second row, zuke maguro (tuna) and yari ika (squid). Bottom row, hirame kobujime (flounder), kohada, kuruma ebi (shrimp), and anago (sea eel). (Photo by Kevin Marple)

Since 2008, chef Teiichi Sakurai has been serving handmade soba noodles and sushi in the Dallas Arts District. When booking a table, guests can opt for a regular seating or special omakase experience. The restaurant also offers a membership now — offering exclusive access to bar seating, the private dining room, and rooftop lounge, as well as special events, and more.

Tei Tei Robata Bar

Knox-Henderson

2906 N. Henderson Avenue
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Tei Tei Robata Bar

Tei Tei Robata Bar has been serving sushi on Henderson Avenue since 1998. (Courtesy)

Also from Tei-An owner Teiichi Sakurai, this Henderson Avenue spot has been serving fresh sushi since 1998. The restaurant offers daily specials, sashimi, sushi, rolls, and even hot fish grilled with natural oak charcoal.

Featured Properties

Swipe
1 Gage Ct.
Memorial
FOR SALE

1 Gage Ct.
Houston, TX

$3,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
1 Gage Ct.
616 E. 18th
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

616 E. 18th
Houston, TX

$1,725,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine York
This property is listed by: Catherine York (713) 471-4575 Email Realtor
616 E. 18th
2323 W Main St.
The Westmore
FOR SALE

2323 W Main St.
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Moncrief
This property is listed by: Nancy Moncrief (713) 254-6704 Email Realtor
2323 W Main St.
40 Audubon Hollow Lane
Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

40 Audubon Hollow Lane
Houston, TX

$2,150,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
40 Audubon Hollow Lane
5807 Fordham
West University
FOR SALE

5807 Fordham
West University, TX

$1,825,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5807 Fordham
75 Crain Square Blvd
Southside Place
FOR SALE

75 Crain Square Blvd
Southside Place, TX

$1,535,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Rothwell
This property is listed by: Mary Rothwell (580) 777-0057 Email Realtor
75 Crain Square Blvd
2310 Steel
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2310 Steel
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2310 Steel
208 Aurora, #A
Heights
FOR SALE

208 Aurora, #A
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
208 Aurora, #A
2323 W MAIN S
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2323 W MAIN S
Houston, TX

$1,119,000 Learn More about this property
Scott Brown
This property is listed by: Scott Brown (917) 584-9582 Email Realtor
2323 W MAIN S
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X