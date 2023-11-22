The 10 Absolute Best Sushi Restaurants in Dallas

The Dallas sushi scene has rapidly grown and improved over the past few years. Since 2021, we’ve gained four new spots and have even more on the way. The craft is continually being perfected and there are several places in the city (we will keep this list edited to Dallas proper, but there are so many more you can find in the suburbs) where you can enjoy some of the freshest, most innovative raw fish creations.

From staples known worldwide to local newcomers, these are the 10 best sushi restaurants in Dallas.