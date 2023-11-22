The 10 Absolute Best Sushi Restaurants in Dallas
From Staples Known Worldwide to Local Newcomers, These Are Our Must-Try Spots For Raw FishBY Megan Ziots // 11.22.23
The Dallas sushi scene has rapidly grown and improved over the past few years. Since 2021, we’ve gained four new spots and have even more on the way. The craft is continually being perfected and there are several places in the city (we will keep this list edited to Dallas proper, but there are so many more you can find in the suburbs) where you can enjoy some of the freshest, most innovative raw fish creations.
From staples known worldwide to local newcomers, these are the 10 best sushi restaurants in Dallas.
In 2018, this favorite Dallas sushi spot was founded by then-22-year-old SMU student Brandon Cohanim. Located in West Village, the spot focuses on its products — flown in fresh from Japan each week. Executive Chef Kazuhito Mabuchi crafts must-try bites like the popular sake new style roll and seasonal oyster otsumami. You can also opt to dine on a Wednesday night for an edomae-style omakase experience. Also, make sure to try the Far from Kyoto cocktail which includes 15 different secret Japanese ingredients and whiskey.
Opened in 2022 in Deep Ellum, Tatsu is an intimate, eight-seat omakase concept in the Continental Gin Building. It comes from chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi and specializes in edomae-style sushi, a difficult-to-master technique where fish is cured, marinated, or aged before being served. In keeping with the spirit of omakase, there is no set menu at Tatsu — the chef will decide the dishes in real time based on interactions with diners. The new spot was also a 2023 James Beard Semifinalist.
Reservations are open a month in advance so make sure to book quickly before spots fill up.
Located in The Crescent Hotel in Uptown, this staple sushi spot (with locations around the world) is always a solid choice in Dallas. Favorite bites include the Matteo Roll, tuna tacos, and rock shrimp tempura.
One of the most recent additions to the Dallas sushi scene, this new Knox Street District spot comes from former Nobu chef Shine Tamaoki. The intimate space offers dine-in seating, a lovely patio, and a sushi to-go window. Seasonally-focused, the menu offers starters, cold dishes, hot dishes, nigiri, sashimi, rolls, and more. The cocktail list focuses on the classics, as well as unique drinks featuring Japanese flavors. Must-try dishes include the Hirame Usuzukuri and Spicy Tuna on Crispy Rice.
Another extremely popular sushi spot where reservations book up fast, this Lower Greenville spot opened in 2021. It comes from former Nobu chef Jimmy Park, who offers two options for guests to book: a traditional omakase experience with traditional edomae sushi and classic techniques or a new omakase experience, featuring Shoyo’s own unique take on the Japanese cuisine. Reservations go live on the first of every month.
Uchi Dallas
Uptown
2817 Maple Avenue
Dallas, TX | Map
From James Beard Award-winning chef and owner Tyson Cole, this Austin-based sushi spot has locations all over the country now. It offers non-traditional Japanese cuisine including tastings, sushi, and seasonal omakase. Make sure to come in during Happy Hour for discounts on favorite bites and sips.
Another new addition to the Dallas sushi scene this year, this handroll spot comes from Sung Kim (former chef at Fort Worth’s uber-popular Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar— one of our 30 Best Fort Worth restaurants). There is only bar seating surrounding the prep area where the chefs expertly roll sushi. A chalkboard features daily specials and each guest is given a piece of paper to check off which handrolls they would like, as well as add-on dishes like sashimi and nigiri.
Founded by chef Thanh Nguyen in 2003, this beloved Dallas sushi spot has expanded to Plano and Grapevine over the past few years. It’s popular for its sashimi and sushi rolls — there are 20 maki roll and 30 specialty roll options on the Wycliff Avenue menu. You’ll also find dinner menu items like crispy oysters, dumplings, salads, soups, and more.
Since 2008, chef Teiichi Sakurai has been serving handmade soba noodles and sushi in the Dallas Arts District. When booking a table, guests can opt for a regular seating or special omakase experience. The restaurant also offers a membership now — offering exclusive access to bar seating, the private dining room, and rooftop lounge, as well as special events, and more.
Also from Tei-An owner Teiichi Sakurai, this Henderson Avenue spot has been serving fresh sushi since 1998. The restaurant offers daily specials, sashimi, sushi, rolls, and even hot fish grilled with natural oak charcoal.