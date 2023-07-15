S’moresapalooza To Take Over Grapevine — Guinness World Record Attempt to Test the Limits of Marshmallow Roasting

Solo Stove wants the Guinness World Record to cement its name right next to S'mores for history.

A well known North Texas brand is going for a Guinness World Record this month. Solo Brands, the maker of Solo Stove, was founded in Grapevine in 2011. Known for its popular outdoor lifestyle products featuring portable, tabletop Mesa and large-scale, fully contained fire pits ― Solo Stove is ready to roast marshmallows en masse.

S’moresapalooza is an official attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the Most People Making S’mores Simultaneously. This record-breaking event will occur next Saturday, July 22, in Grapevine, ahead of National S’mores Day which is August 10th.

Of course, Fort Worth saw another Guinness World Record shattered last July when Panther City BBQ pit masters Chris Magallanes and Ernest Morales achieved their own record for 42 hours of continuous grilling, winning The Longest Barbecue Marathon honors.

Now Solo Stove will attempt to unseat the reigning s’mores world record holders ― the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee/Williamson County, which set the record of 801 people making s’mores simultaneously in 2018.

S’moresapalooza will take place from 6 pm to 10 pm at Chicken N Pickle in Grapevine (4600 Merlot Avenue) on Saturday, July 22.

Solo Stove will supply nearly 500 of its Mesa tabletop fire pits for the attempt. These special edition Mesas will be etched with a Guinness World Record Attempt logo. Partners like Honey Maid graham crackers, Jet-Puffed marshmallows, Topo Chico mineral water, Scheels sporting goods, Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation, and the Dallas Mavericks will supply additional support and s’mores-making supplies for the attempt.

“National S’mores Day is a very important holiday for Solo Stove, and each year we look for bigger and better ways to honor this delicious holiday,” Solo Stove director of partnerships Tyler DiGiovanni says in a statement. “This year, we decided that setting a Guinness World Record would not only officially put the Solo Stove name next to s’mores in the history books, but it would also be a great way to gather our local community around a campfire.”

S’moresapalooza is a ticketed event that will include hors d’oeuvres, beverages, games, giveaway items and autograph signings with a Dallas Mavericks player. The Mesa tabletop fire pits used for the record-breaking roast will be distributed to participants following the event.