Chicken Curry at Spice Zest (Photo by Sunil Srivastava )
Mumbai Grilled Tandoori Chicken Panini (Photo by Sunil Srivastava )
Chicken Kathi Rolls (Photo by Sunil Srivastava )
01
03

Spice Zest's menu includes chicken curry ($14) made with house chicken curry, cumin-scented basmati rice and topped with papadum (cracker) crumble. (Photo by Sunil Srivastava )

02
03

Spice Zest's Mumbai Grilled Tandoori Chicken Panini ($12.95) is made with fresh spiced Indian BBQ Chicken, roasted red peppers, mixed green salad and Desi. (Photo by Sunil Srivastava )

03
03

Spice Zest's menu includes Calcutta Chicken Tikka Kathi Rolls ($14.95) created with pulled tandoori chicken, tossed with onion and spices , desi fries with sumac. (Photo by Sunil Srivastava )

Chicken Curry at Spice Zest (Photo by Sunil Srivastava )
Mumbai Grilled Tandoori Chicken Panini (Photo by Sunil Srivastava )
Chicken Kathi Rolls (Photo by Sunil Srivastava )
Restaurants / Openings

POST Houston Food Hall Adds a New Indian Street Food Hotspot With Topnotch Chef Power — Spice Zest Brings the Heat

These Chefs and Co-Owners Have Cooked For Some of the Most Powerful People In the World

BY // 12.19.23
photography Sunil Srivastava
Spice Zest's menu includes chicken curry ($14) made with house chicken curry, cumin-scented basmati rice and topped with papadum (cracker) crumble. (Photo by Sunil Srivastava )
Spice Zest's Mumbai Grilled Tandoori Chicken Panini ($12.95) is made with fresh spiced Indian BBQ Chicken, roasted red peppers, mixed green salad and Desi. (Photo by Sunil Srivastava )
Spice Zest's menu includes Calcutta Chicken Tikka Kathi Rolls ($14.95) created with pulled tandoori chicken, tossed with onion and spices , desi fries with sumac. (Photo by Sunil Srivastava )
1
3

Spice Zest's menu includes chicken curry ($14) made with house chicken curry, cumin-scented basmati rice and topped with papadum (cracker) crumble. (Photo by Sunil Srivastava )

2
3

Spice Zest's Mumbai Grilled Tandoori Chicken Panini ($12.95) is made with fresh spiced Indian BBQ Chicken, roasted red peppers, mixed green salad and Desi. (Photo by Sunil Srivastava )

3
3

Spice Zest's menu includes Calcutta Chicken Tikka Kathi Rolls ($14.95) created with pulled tandoori chicken, tossed with onion and spices , desi fries with sumac. (Photo by Sunil Srivastava )

The POST Houston, the expansive 53,000-square-foot mixed-use complex that took up residency inside (and outside) of the long abandoned regional hub of the USPS headquarters in downtown Houston (better known as the Barbara Jordan Post Office) has added Spice Zest, an Indian street food restaurant, to its bustling food hall.

The fast-casual Spice Zest was created by chefs and co-owners Sunil and Anupama Srivastava, who also own the upscale progressive Indian restaurant named Verandah Restaurant on Kirby Drive.

The duo each have quite an impressive curriculum vitae, with both achieving critical acclaim in the restaurants they’ve worked at around the globe and started right here in Houston too. Born in India, Sunil and Anupama Srivastava are graduates of the Institute of Hotel Management. He is from the campus in Bangalore, and she is from the campus in Chennai.

Over the years, Sunil had the privilege of cooking for the Duke of Edinburg and Queen Elizabeth during their historic visit to India in 1997, then President Bill Clinton, Prime Minister Pervez Musharraf of Pakistan, and Indian Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh. Microsoft founder Bill Gates has dined on Sunil’s creative food, as has the Ambassador of Tunisia to India, Sabeer Bhatia (the founder of Hotmail) and Vinod Dham (Intel, the founder of Pentium Chip). He also planned and hosted a cooking show for Miss India 2002.

Mumbai Grilled Tandoori Chicken Panini (Photo by Sunil Srivastava )
Spice Zest’s Mumbai Grilled Tandoori Chicken Panini ($12.95) is made with fresh spiced Indian BBQ Chicken, roasted red peppers, mixed green salad and Desi. (Photo by Sunil Srivastava )

Apropos of its bustling casual setting, the Srivastava’s latest restaurant endeavor, Spice Zest offers flavor-packed street food like you’d encounter in street stalls dotted in cities all throughout India. Unique to each region in which it is made, the street fare at Spice Zest allows diners to vicariously travel the continent. Each meal offers a wide selection of bite-sized, as well as full-sized menu items, soups, sides and desserts hailing from cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and Chennai from sweet to savory and everything in between.

For example, starters include those iconic crispy samosas vegetarian in this case — filled with potatoes and peas ($7), a classic warm naan bread ($4) often used to scoop up stew-like dishes from chicken tikka masala (roasted chicken finished in a tomato cream sauce $18) and Konkan shrimp curry (garlic infused shrimp in a tamarind coconut curry $20). There are wraps like the Kathi roll, Spice Zest’s answer to the burrito filled with paneer, egg, or chicken tikka.

Discover De Beers

Swipe
  • De Beers December 2023 Dallas
  • De Beers December 2023 Dallas
  • De Beers December 2023 Dallas
  • De Beers December 2023 Dallas
  • De Beers December 2023 Dallas
  • De Beers December 2023 Dallas
  • De Beers December 2023 Dallas
  • De Beers December 2023 Dallas
  • De Beers December 2023 Dallas
Chicken Kathi Rolls (Photo by Sunil Srivastava )
Spice Zest’s menu includes Calcutta Chicken Tikka Kathi Rolls ($14.95) created with pulled tandoori chicken, tossed with onion and spices , desi fries with sumac. (Photo by Sunil Srivastava )

In addition, many of the dishes are vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free and entrees each include basmati rice, bean kachumber salad, steamed corn and a papad (Indian cracker) crumble. Beverages include a warming masala chai ($3), a chilly mango lassi made with a mango whipped yogurt base ($5), and a turmeric lemon elixir with a hint of ginger and mint ($5).

Available for continuous service seven days a week, Spice Zest is located inside POST Houston at 401 Franklin with doors open from 11 am to 9 pm Sundays through Thursdays and 11 am to 10 pm Fridays and Saturdays.

A Winter Wonderland in Dallas
LEARN MORE
Hilton Anatole

Featured Properties

Swipe
720 Marchmont Drive
Piney Point
FOR SALE

720 Marchmont Drive
Piney Point, TX

$2,860,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
720 Marchmont Drive
616 E. 18th
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

616 E. 18th
Houston, TX

$1,725,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine York
This property is listed by: Catherine York (713) 471-4575 Email Realtor
616 E. 18th
3422 Eckert Drive
Laffites Cove
FOR SALE

3422 Eckert Drive
Gavelston, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
3422 Eckert Drive
512 W. Drew
Montrose
FOR SALE

512 W. Drew
Houston, TX

$699,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
512 W. Drew
10315 Sugar Hill Drive
Briargrove Park
FOR SALE

10315 Sugar Hill Drive
Houston, TX

$715,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
10315 Sugar Hill Drive
2323 W Main St.
The Westmore
FOR SALE

2323 W Main St.
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Moncrief
This property is listed by: Nancy Moncrief (713) 254-6704 Email Realtor
2323 W Main St.
11821 Chapelwood Lane
Bunker Hill
FOR SALE

11821 Chapelwood Lane
Bunker Hill, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
11821 Chapelwood Lane
2336 Suffolk Drive
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

2336 Suffolk Drive
Houston, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2336 Suffolk Drive
75 Crain Square Blvd
Southside Place
FOR SALE

75 Crain Square Blvd
Southside Place, TX

$1,535,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Rothwell
This property is listed by: Mary Rothwell (580) 777-0057 Email Realtor
75 Crain Square Blvd
2004 Fulham Court
Hammersmith
FOR SALE

2004 Fulham Court
Houston, TX

$648,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
2004 Fulham Court
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X