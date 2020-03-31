View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Tres Market
5. Tres Market 181 5×7 AHOP6204_edit (Photo by Photography Ana Hop)
01
06

Confections at Tres Market

02
06

The new Tres Market on Joanel

03
06

Tres Market

04
06

There's more to love at Tres Market. (Photo by Photography Ana Hop)

05
06

Tres Market co-owner Julie Rhyne

06
06

Tres Market co-owner Jeanine Holland

Tres Market
5. Tres Market 181 5×7 AHOP6204_edit (Photo by Photography Ana Hop)
Restaurants

Houston’s Own Sophisticated Food Marketplace — Tres Market’s Inner Loop Location Takes Prepared Foods to Another Level

Memorial Mainstay Makes its Mark in a New Neighborhood

BY // 03.31.20
photography Photography Ana Hop
Confections at the new Tres Market
The new Tres Market on Joanel Street
Tres Market
There's more to love at Tres Market. (Photo by Photography Ana Hop)
Tres Market co-owner Jeanine Holland
1
6

Confections at Tres Market

2
6

The new Tres Market on Joanel

3
6

Tres Market

4
6

There's more to love at Tres Market. (Photo by Photography Ana Hop)

5
6

Tres Market co-owner Julie Rhyne

6
6

Tres Market co-owner Jeanine Holland

Whenever I find myself in a sophisticated food marketplace such as Joan’s on Third in Los Angeles or Draeger’s Market in Menlo Park — packed with freshly packaged meals, artisanal cheeses, wines, and the aroma of warm baked goods — I bemoan, “Why isn’t there anything like this in Houston.” Well, it seems there is.

Check out the second location of Tres Market on Joanel Street, the charming food emporium from owners Julie Rhyne and Jeanine Holland, near the former Mom’s Kitchen. While Tres Market is new to many inner loopers, Rhyne and Holland have been turning out impeccably fresh fare for the last 19 years to lucky residents living near their original Memorial location.

These proprietors don’t label the food gourmet. I’d describe it as the sort of comforting, relatable (dare I say even Southern-inspired) meals that taste like they were lovingly made in your own home kitchen — provided you’re a very good cook.

At noon, the place can be bustling with box-lunch takeout orders, like bacon and egg salad spread on challah bread or beef tenderloin on Parker House rolls with apple cider mustard, each nestled with a side of fruit, chips and a sweet treat ($12 each). Chicken salad lovers shouldn’t miss this version, especially if you prefer yours finely shredded and minced ($12).

When the dinner bell rings, swing by to peruse the fresh and frozen entrees in the Tres Market pantry. Whether you’re dining alone at home in these coronavirus times or are bringing food back for a full family, this duo has figured out portion sizes suitable for whatever company you’re currently keeping. The sprawling menu has something for everyone.

There's more to love at Tres Market.
There’s more to love at Tres Market.

I started with a garden-fresh Grill Room salad that serves three entrée portions studded with cranberries, nuts and crisp noodles, along with an apple and whole avocado you can dice up and toss with sweet blue cheese dressing — delicious ($18). The hearty, moist meatloaf ($12 /$24) with a cup of creamy chicken enchilada soup ($14 quart) was delicious.

Other tempting entrees include slow-roasted pulled pork ($26), shepherd’s pie ($13.50/$27), a luscious lasagna ($13/$26/$55), with a vegetarian option, Big Fat Roasted Chicken Breast with garlic mashed potatoes ($24) and a delightful chicken pot pie ($13/$25).

Leave room for the house-baked desserts, from spicy ginger cookies and snickerdoodles ($2 a cookie) to cobblers, cakes and pies.

Open seven days with current hours — 8 am to 7 pm Mondays through Fridays, 8 am to 5 pm Saturdays and 10 am to 4 pm Sundays.

Tres Market , 2620 Joanel St., 713.640.5103.

The PaperCity Magazine

April Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by NorthPark Center

StyleFile

In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
<em>PaperCity</em> Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
PaperCity Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
This Zany 1980s Party Proves Best Buddies Rule in Dallas
This Zany 1980s Party Proves Best Buddies Rule in Dallas
read full series
When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
8311 Sorrel Leaf Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

8311 Sorrel Leaf Lane
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Cara Moore
This property is listed by: Cara Moore (713) 818-9778 Email Realtor
8311 Sorrel Leaf Lane
5648 Shady River
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5648 Shady River
Houston, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Younger Kruka
This property is listed by: Nancy Younger Kruka (713) 857-5299 Email Realtor
5648 Shady River
305 Longwoods Lane
Memorial
FOR SALE

305 Longwoods Lane
Houston, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
305 Longwoods Lane
2708 Pemberton Drive
West University Place
FOR SALE

2708 Pemberton Drive
West University Place, TX

$3,475,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2708 Pemberton Drive
5577 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5577 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$3,249,000 Learn More about this property
Donna Ellis
This property is listed by: Donna Ellis (713) 851-5183 Email Realtor
5577 Cedar Creek Drive
3124 Albans Road
West University Place
FOR SALE

3124 Albans Road
West University Place, TX

$1,249,999 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
3124 Albans Road
3635 Grennoch Lane
Braes Heights
FOR SALE

3635 Grennoch Lane
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
3635 Grennoch Lane
4216 Villanova Street
West University Place
FOR SALE

4216 Villanova Street
West University Place, TX

$1,069,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
4216 Villanova Street
2603 Avalon Place
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2603 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$1,499,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Rachel Rosson
2603 Avalon Place
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X