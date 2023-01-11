Fitted with plastic lawn chairs to enjoy on lazy afternoons, Fort Worth’s first Truck Yard is a large land.
Restaurants / Bars

Fort Worth’s Own Adult Playground Finally Opens — Truck Yard Rolls Into Alliance Town Center, Giant Ferris Wheel Included

A True Indoor and Outdoor Land With Food Trucks, Strong Drinks and Live Music

BY // 01.11.23
Fort Worth’s own Truck Yard bar wonderland is finally set to open its doors this Monday, January 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive. It is the biggest thing to happen at Alliance Town Center in a long while. And we mean big.

Billed as “the come-as-you-are backyard hangout,” this is the largest Truck Yard yet with 7,500 square feet of interior space and almost two acres of land in all. You’ll find nostalgic yard furniture and art. Not to mention a fully operational Ferris wheel. Alliance Town Center even will soon be welcoming vintage RVs for private events.

Other Truck Yards are scattered around Texas in Dallas, Houston and North Texas’ The Colony. But Fort Worth getting its own Truck Yard has been a long time coming. Jason and Amanda Boso and their Brain Storm Shelter first revealed the plans to PaperCity Fort Worth back in March of 2020. But the world changed and they’ve been busy.

In the interim, Brain Storm opened the popular outlaw country themed hanged Second Rodeo Brewing in Fort Worth’s Mule Alley. The studied trailer trash aesthetic of a Truck Yard is not something you can just throw together either. To create on of these lands takes time.

The indoor-outdoor space includes a vintage Airstream mobile stage, hand-painted murals and dedicated areas for yard games. Truck Yard is dog-friendly place. Along with food trucks, live music and a full bar, Alliance Town Center is adding something else new ― the city’s first ever West Texas Pole Barn. The barn serves as an indoor honky tonk with space for eating, events and live music.

“When building Truck Yard, the goal was to have a place that feels like you’re enjoying a lazy afternoon with friends in your backyard,” Jason Boso says. “That is, if your backyard is a badass adult playground with a Ferris wheel and live music.”

Expect a rotating lineup of local food trucks as well as Truck Yard’s own cheesesteak and nacho truck. There will be craft draft cocktails, frozen favorites and everything from top-shelf flasks and wine to unpretentious local beers, including drafts from Brain Storm’s own brewery Second Rodeo Brewing.

“If you are as lazy as me, then you can now order at any table from your phone and we will bring the drinks to you,” Jason Boso says. “No more waiting in line.”

Fort Worth’s first Truck Yard hours will be open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 am to midnight and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 2 am. This new hangout spot also brings a calendar of monthly themed events including Trucktoberfest, Loco for Coconuts Luau and Pour Decisions Wine Party.

Yes, Fort Worth’s very own Truck Yard will soon become party central along I-35.

X