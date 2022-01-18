Restaurants

Where to Celebrate Valentine’s Day in Dallas — Festive Breakfasts and Romantic Dinners to Toast All V-Day Weekend

Your S.O. Will Thank You

BY // 01.18.22
IMG_2697_Edit

ruluck's Dine-In special Valentine's Menu will include a Maine Lobster Ravioli made with a butter poached tail, handmade lobster ravioli, artichokes, mushrooms and spinach with smoked pecorino cream and tomato confit for $89 (Offered 2/11-2/14). To complement this delicious dish, Truluck's suggests a white wine pairing of Feudo Montoni, Della Timpia, Grillo, Sicily, 2018 at $56 a bottle and Lovers can end the meal with a delectable slice of Strawberry Chocolate Cake, a fudgy chocolate cake with strawberry cream cheese icing and topped with a chocolate covered strawberry ($14 - Offered all of February).

Valentine’s Day is your opportunity to show your S.O., parents, siblings, and friends how much you care — and what better way than to do it with food? Plus, you’ll also get to show the love for some favorite local Dallas restaurants.

This V-Day, make a reservation to dine at your favorite spot, or even order a special menu to-go to celebrate this day of love.

Uchi Dallas

Uptown

2817 Maple Avenue
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

214-855-5454

Website

Uchi(ba)_Valentine’sDay2022

This Valentine's Day, impress your loved one with a special omakase at Uchi or Uchiba.

On February 11, 12 and 14, celebrate Valentine’s Day at Uchi or Uchiba. Both spots will be offering special omakase menus for two. Reserve your spot at Uchi for $250 and receive a 10-course meal with duck, madai, A5, kanpachi, bluefin tuna, and caviar. Or book at Uchiba for $150 and enjoy an eight-course meal with lobster, ora king salmon, wagyu short rib, and caviar.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Multiple Locations

2100 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-855-5151

Website

Perry’s Park District patio after sunset.

Perry's Park District patio after sunset is stunning.

Head to Perry’s Steakhouse this Valentine’s Day for a special three-course prix fixe menu. Prices vary by time of reservation, but the Valentine Candlelight Dinner for Two is $175 per couple. This special dinner includes two salads, a filet mignon roast, lobster tails, sides, and chocolate-dipped strawberry kisses.

Truluck’s

Multiple Locations

2401 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-220-2401

Website

Truluck’s Valentine’s Day

Celebrate Valentine's Day at Truluck's with a special lobster ravioli and dessert. (Courtesy)

This Valentine’s Day, dine in at a favorite Dallas seafood spot for a special menu of Maine Lobster Ravioli (only offered from February 11 through 14) for $89. Pair the indulgent dish with a bottle of white wine for $56 and end your meal with a strawberry chocolate cake for $14 (also only offered in February). Reserve your table here.

Encina

Bishop Arts

614 W. Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

469-620-3644

Website

Encina Dallas (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Encina is a cozy Bishop Arts spot, perfect for a romantic Valentine's Day dinner. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

For $75 per person on February 12 and 14, celebrate Valentine’s Day at this delicious Bishop Arts spot. You’ll get to choose between several appetizers and entrees including a Ruby Red trout, short ribs, rabbit risotto, and more. Dessert choices include a dark chocolate brownie, lemon tart, and goat cheese cheesecake.

Overeasy

1914 Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

469-320-8998

Website

Overeasy Valentine’s

Steal your S.O.'s heart with red velvet pancakes this Valentine's Day.

If you’re into celebrating early on Valentine’s Day, head to this downtown Dallas spot for heart-shaped red velvet pancakes. This special breakfast item will be available from February 11th through the 14th, and served with warm cream cheese crème anglaise, strawberries, and whipped cream.

Hotel Crescent Court

Uptown

400 Crescent Court
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-953-4343

Website

Hotel Crescent Court Easter

Celebrate V-Day at Hotel Crescent Court with a three-course prix-fixe menu. (Courtesy)

The elegant Uptown hotel will also be offering a special Valentine’s Day menu at the 17th floor Crescent Club. A three-course menu ($135 per person) includes bites like lobster dumpling consume, scallops, grilled lamb, and a complimentary glass of champagne.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

Uptown

2323 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse is a great spot for steak and seafood in Uptown Dallas. (Courtesy)

This Valentine’s Day, impress your loved one with a dinner for two at the popular steakhouse. On February 13 or 14, you can indulge in steak tartare, shrimp cocktail, ribeye with two lobster tails, and a Godiva chocolate cheesecake.

Bacchus Kitchen + Bar

Grapevine

215 E. Dallas Road
Grapevine, TX 76051  |  Map

 

817-251-3040

Website

Bacchus Kitchen and Bar

At Grapevine's Hotel Vin, Bacchus Kitchen + Bar will host a Love the Wine You're With dinner all weekend.

In Grapevine, the new restaurant within Hotel Vin is hosting a four-course prix fixe dinner from February 11 through 14. For $120 per person, you’ll enjoy a burrata and heirloom tomato tart, soup, filet mignon, lobster tail, and a special chocolate and caramel dessert. Wine pairings can also be added on.

Knife

Park Cities

5300 East Mockingbird Lane
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

214-443-9339

Website

Knife Steakhouse Interior 1 copy

Enjoy a Caviar and Champagne pairing at Knife this Valentine's Day. (Courtesy)

This V-Day, chef John Tesar is cooking up a Caviar and Champagne Pairing package. For $200 per couple, the special menu includes two ounces of Tesar’s signature caviar with a half bottle of Taittinger Champagne. The caviar is served with toast and fresh whipped butter.

LAW Restaurant

Irving

4150 N. MacArthur Boulevard
Irving, TX 75038  |  Map

 

972-717-2420

Website

LAW Restaurant

Check out LAW Restaurant's special Valentine's à la carte menu this holiday.

Book a reservation this Valentine’s Day weekend (February 11 through 14) at the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas for a romantic dinner. Crafted by chef Paolo Gama, the à la carte menu includes corn bread, caviar deviled eggs, foie gras crème brûlée, salads, and meats. Valentine’s specials include oysters, pork belly, and scallops.

Second Floor at The Exchange

Downtown

211 S. Akard Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Ichi Ni San Dallas

Enjoy a four-course Valentine's Day dinner at Second Floor at The Exchange this holiday. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Head to Ounce and Ichi Ni San at the Second Floor this Valentine’s Day for a four-course prix fixe menu. For $250 per couple, you’ll indulge in items like beef sirloin, dry-aged duck, mushroom stew, sake braised pork rib, and desserts.

The PaperCity Magazine

January
Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by Midway

District

By Midway
Finding Business Nirvana in CITYCENTRE — Why Amazon, Marathon and Other Major Companies are Embracing This Tech Land
Finding Business Nirvana in CITYCENTRE — Why Amazon, Marathon and Other Major Companies are Embracing This Tech Land
East River Comes Into View With New Restaurants, Stores and Office Tenants — Houston’s Next Big Development is Not Just a Concept Anymore
East River Comes Into View With New Restaurants, Stores and Office Tenants — Houston’s Next Big Development is Not Just a Concept Anymore
Texas’ True Christmas Wonderland — Don’t Sleep on Century Square in College Station
Texas’ True Christmas Wonderland — Don’t Sleep on Century Square in College Station
When Live Music and Retail Meet — Free Concerts in Districts Like CITYCENTRE, Century Square and GreenStreet Make Jamming Fun
When Live Music and Retail Meet — Free Concerts in Districts Like CITYCENTRE, Century Square and GreenStreet Make Jamming Fun
Health World — Houston’s Memorial Green Emerges as a Center of Fitness, Spas and Beauty Retreats
Health World — Houston’s Memorial Green Emerges as a Center of Fitness, Spas and Beauty Retreats
Texas’ Fall Wonderlands — From Halloween to Special Events to Lunchtime Music, These Districts Are Better Than Pumpkin Spice
Texas’ Fall Wonderlands — From Halloween to Special Events to Lunchtime Music, These Districts Are Better Than Pumpkin Spice
read full series

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
7 Wexford Ct
Piney Point
FOR SALE

7 Wexford Ct
Piney Point, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
7 Wexford Ct
5038 Tangle Lane
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5038 Tangle Lane
Houston, TX

$2,150,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
5038 Tangle Lane
6521 Mercer St
West University
FOR SALE

6521 Mercer St
West University, TX

$2,999,000 Learn More about this property
Kate Cancelmo
This property is listed by: Kate Cancelmo (713) 907-3883 Email Realtor
6521 Mercer St
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X