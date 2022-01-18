ruluck's Dine-In special Valentine's Menu will include a Maine Lobster Ravioli made with a butter poached tail, handmade lobster ravioli, artichokes, mushrooms and spinach with smoked pecorino cream and tomato confit for $89 (Offered 2/11-2/14). To complement this delicious dish, Truluck's suggests a white wine pairing of Feudo Montoni, Della Timpia, Grillo, Sicily, 2018 at $56 a bottle and Lovers can end the meal with a delectable slice of Strawberry Chocolate Cake, a fudgy chocolate cake with strawberry cream cheese icing and topped with a chocolate covered strawberry ($14 - Offered all of February).

Valentine’s Day is your opportunity to show your S.O., parents, siblings, and friends how much you care — and what better way than to do it with food? Plus, you’ll also get to show the love for some favorite local Dallas restaurants.

This V-Day, make a reservation to dine at your favorite spot, or even order a special menu to-go to celebrate this day of love.