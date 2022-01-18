Where to Celebrate Valentine’s Day in Dallas — Festive Breakfasts and Romantic Dinners to Toast All V-Day Weekend
Your S.O. Will Thank YouBY Megan Ziots // 01.18.22
Valentine’s Day is your opportunity to show your S.O., parents, siblings, and friends how much you care — and what better way than to do it with food? Plus, you’ll also get to show the love for some favorite local Dallas restaurants.
This V-Day, make a reservation to dine at your favorite spot, or even order a special menu to-go to celebrate this day of love.
Uchi Dallas
Uptown
2817 Maple Avenue
Dallas, TX | Map
On February 11, 12 and 14, celebrate Valentine’s Day at Uchi or Uchiba. Both spots will be offering special omakase menus for two. Reserve your spot at Uchi for $250 and receive a 10-course meal with duck, madai, A5, kanpachi, bluefin tuna, and caviar. Or book at Uchiba for $150 and enjoy an eight-course meal with lobster, ora king salmon, wagyu short rib, and caviar.
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
Multiple Locations
2100 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
Head to Perry’s Steakhouse this Valentine’s Day for a special three-course prix fixe menu. Prices vary by time of reservation, but the Valentine Candlelight Dinner for Two is $175 per couple. This special dinner includes two salads, a filet mignon roast, lobster tails, sides, and chocolate-dipped strawberry kisses.
Truluck’s
Multiple Locations
2401 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
This Valentine’s Day, dine in at a favorite Dallas seafood spot for a special menu of Maine Lobster Ravioli (only offered from February 11 through 14) for $89. Pair the indulgent dish with a bottle of white wine for $56 and end your meal with a strawberry chocolate cake for $14 (also only offered in February). Reserve your table here.
Encina
Bishop Arts
614 W. Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208 | Map
For $75 per person on February 12 and 14, celebrate Valentine’s Day at this delicious Bishop Arts spot. You’ll get to choose between several appetizers and entrees including a Ruby Red trout, short ribs, rabbit risotto, and more. Dessert choices include a dark chocolate brownie, lemon tart, and goat cheese cheesecake.
Overeasy
1914 Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
If you’re into celebrating early on Valentine’s Day, head to this downtown Dallas spot for heart-shaped red velvet pancakes. This special breakfast item will be available from February 11th through the 14th, and served with warm cream cheese crème anglaise, strawberries, and whipped cream.
Hotel Crescent Court
Uptown
400 Crescent Court
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
The elegant Uptown hotel will also be offering a special Valentine’s Day menu at the 17th floor Crescent Club. A three-course menu ($135 per person) includes bites like lobster dumpling consume, scallops, grilled lamb, and a complimentary glass of champagne.
This Valentine’s Day, impress your loved one with a dinner for two at the popular steakhouse. On February 13 or 14, you can indulge in steak tartare, shrimp cocktail, ribeye with two lobster tails, and a Godiva chocolate cheesecake.
Bacchus Kitchen + Bar
Grapevine
215 E. Dallas Road
Grapevine, TX 76051 | Map
In Grapevine, the new restaurant within Hotel Vin is hosting a four-course prix fixe dinner from February 11 through 14. For $120 per person, you’ll enjoy a burrata and heirloom tomato tart, soup, filet mignon, lobster tail, and a special chocolate and caramel dessert. Wine pairings can also be added on.
Knife
Park Cities
5300 East Mockingbird Lane
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
This V-Day, chef John Tesar is cooking up a Caviar and Champagne Pairing package. For $200 per couple, the special menu includes two ounces of Tesar’s signature caviar with a half bottle of Taittinger Champagne. The caviar is served with toast and fresh whipped butter.
LAW Restaurant
Irving
4150 N. MacArthur Boulevard
Irving, TX 75038 | Map
Book a reservation this Valentine’s Day weekend (February 11 through 14) at the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas for a romantic dinner. Crafted by chef Paolo Gama, the à la carte menu includes corn bread, caviar deviled eggs, foie gras crème brûlée, salads, and meats. Valentine’s specials include oysters, pork belly, and scallops.
Head to Ounce and Ichi Ni San at the Second Floor this Valentine’s Day for a four-course prix fixe menu. For $250 per couple, you’ll indulge in items like beef sirloin, dry-aged duck, mushroom stew, sake braised pork rib, and desserts.