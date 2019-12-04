10 Hot New Dallas Restaurant Openings for Winter

The Kitchen will be the restaurant inside of Commons Club. Courtesy of Virgin Hotel

Editor’s note: The Dallas restaurant scene is constantly changing, with new hotspots, must-try places and major food events coming along on a daily basis. Even the most dedicated foodie can have trouble keeping up. Don’t worry, PaperCity has you covered.

Dallas has been exploding with new restaurants opening just in time for winter, so we narrowed down the list to the absolute best to make it a little bit easier to choose where to go next.

Here are Dallas’ 10 Hottest New Restaurants for December:

Georgie

4514 Travis Street, Suite 132

Aussie celebrity chef Curtis Stone and Dallas restaurateur Stephan Courseau’s newest project, Georgie, is now open in the Knox District. Inspired by brother Curtis and Luke Stone’s Los Angeles restaurant, Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant, the new Dallas spot focuses on sustainability and high-quality ingredients. Chic and classy is the vibe here with warm orange booths and white tablecloths.

Chef Toby Archibald has teamed up with Stone to lead the kitchen. Menu items include Australian Wagyu beef and seasonal items such as chestnut agnolotti, a foie gras tart with pumpkin preserve, butternut ribbons and sorrel, beet tartare, and more. An in-house butcher shop displays cuts of meats imported from Australia and fish is available including caviar, smoked salmon and black cod.

Drake’s (Opening December 7)

5007 W. Lovers Lane

From the founder of East Hampton Sandwich Co. and Hudson House, Hunter Pond is opening a fresh new restaurant called Drake’s this Saturday, December 7. It’ll be a neighborhood steakhouse with Old Hollywood vibes located in Bluffview. The 4,000 square foot space is centered around a large circular bar with dim mood lighting and red interiors.

Along with cocktails inspired by classic Hollywood locales, Drakes will serve pizzas and steak. Standouts on the menu include a Melrose cracker-crust pizza section, steak program, caviar served with blinis and other American classics. The restaurant will be music-centric featuring jazz nights on Thursdays and Sundays from 6 pm to 9 pm and a rotating DJ on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 pm to 1am.

Drake’s will open on December 7.

Muchacho

4011 Villanova Street

The Plaza at Preston Center’s newest Tex-Mex restaurant comes from James Beard semifinalist chef Omar Flores. Muchacho has an Old West theme with brick walls, iron and rope fixtures, and a large longhorn head on display. An outdoor patio also adds a great atmosphere for al fresco dining and sipping cocktails.

The El Paso native chef has concocted a menu of classic Tex-Mex dishes including tacos, fajitas, enchiladas, beef tenderloin, and ribeye. An on-site smoker is cooking up brisket, chicken and pork. The margarita is the signature drink to get here, along with starters like queso, nachos and tostadas.

Ellie’s (Opening December 6)

1717 Leonard Street

The now open HALL Arts Hotel will officially open its highly-anticipated restaurant, Ellie’s, this Friday. Chef Eric Dreyer is leading the kitchen of the magnificently decorated dining space. The ceiling includes an incredible light sculpture called Asteroid by Spencer Finch. And the space, which includes a bar and tons of seating, also has a grand piano.

A Napa-inspired menu is curated by Dreyer and the hotel leadership. It’ll reflect Ellie Hall, the late mother of HALL Group founder Craig Hall, aiming to be approachable, modern and refined. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the Ellie’s menu includes dishes like pasta, burgers, salads, and more.

Flower Child (Rosewood Court)

2101 Cedar Springs Road, Suite R100

This healthy restaurant’s newest location includes a brand new vegan cocktail menu and lounge/bar area with specific lounge bites. Flower Child is known for its twists on health foods like salads, bowls, and wraps, but this Uptown Dallas location brings something extra. The ambiance is cool in the lounge area with low chairs and tables next to small tables.

The drink menu includes a list of light to boozy cocktails starting with a Grapefruit & Goji Spritz and ending with a bourbon-based Organic Apple Smash. There are even CBD infused orange bitters in a few of the drinks. There’s also sangria, wine and beer. For bites, there’s a Mission Fig toast, several dips with crudite and grilled pita, and bigger bites like a Grass-Fed Burger.

Flower Child proves eating healthy doesn’t have to be eating bland.

Sky Blossom

1514 Elm Street. Suite 611

Located in the midst of downtown, Sky Blossom is a new restaurant and bar with a rooftop patio. On top of the Mid-Elm Lofts building, the bistro serves Asian fusion cuisine for lunch and dinner.

Appetizers include everything from dumplings and shishito peppers to shaken beef bao and garlic crab claws. And on top of tacos and salads, the entree menu ranges from beef short rib pho and char-grilled pork chops to beef penne pasta and prawn garlic noodles. As for the cocktail menu, it’s filled with some crazy creations, including a Midnight Unicorn Cocktail. And you can get $2 off cocktails all day on Tuesdays.

The Midnight Unicorn cocktail includes Western Son Prickley Pear Vodka, honey, lemon, and Fever-Tree ginger beer. Courtesy of Sky Blossom

Sloane’s Corner

2001 Ross Avenue, Suite 125

Another new bistro downtown is Sloane’s Corner from restauranteur Tim McEneny. Named after his 7-year-old daughter, the American bistro is open all day in the newly renovated Trammel Crow Center. The space also features an outdoor patio near water features and fire pits.

The menu comes from chef Ji Kang (DISH, Samar) with foods ranging from burgers and salads to short rib and fish dishes. Breakfast includes dishes such as Cast Iron French Toast with whipped mascarpone, huckleberry and maple syrup. And the lunch and dinner menus boast hot sandwiches like a shaved Porchetta Cubano and dishes such as Saffron Capellini. Happy hour offers $7 craft cocktails and bites Monday through Friday from 2 pm to 6 pm.

Commons Club (Opening December 15)

1415 Turtle Creek Boulevard

Reservations are now open for the highly-anticipated restaurant manned by chef Matt McCallister at the new Virgin Hotel in the Design District. Set to open on December 15 (also when the hotel opens), the new restaurant will have a refined seasonally driven menu with French influences.

The Kitchen‘s menu will include dishes ranging from grilled grouper with sauce bourride and root vegetables to a rotisserie roasted chicken with stewed onion crème fraiche. A Bar N Ranch black pepper-crusted Wagyu ribeye roast sold by the bone served family-style also comes with pumpernickel rolls. And the menu will also have chilled dishes like a tuna and beet crudo and scallops.

The new space will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner until 10 pm.

Rangers Republic

1650 E. Randol Mill Road, Suite 120, Arlington

Brand new to Texas Live!, Rangers Republic is a new restaurant in the 200,000 square foot complex to watch a sports game. Designed from fan input, the space is covered with more than 50 pieces of Texas Rangers memorabilia including the signed game-used batting helmet from when Ian Kinsler hit for the cycle and went 6 for 6 and an autographed Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez’s No. 7 Texas Rangers baseball cap.

Also determined by fan feedback, the restaurant serves Tex-Mex food. There are bites like nachos, tacos, guac, queso, enchiladas, elotes and fajitas. A “beyond meat” burger, tacos, and tortas round out the menu. For those wanting to party after a game, Rangers Republic is open late at night for dancing, singing, or sharing a team-sized margarita.

Ozeki Ramen & Sushi Izakaya

432 Grand Avenue West, Southlake

A new Japanese restaurant has opened at Southlake Town Square with a modern and exotic interior. Owner Shawn Kim and his cousin chef Aden, who brings 18 years of restaurant experience, teamed up to open the new restaurant.

Serving ramen, sushi and izakaya, Ozeki has it all. The ramen menu, cooked as the traditional Japanese style, boiled for more than 20 hours, offers pork, chicken, and vegetarian based broths, as well as rice bowls. Hot plates on the izakaya menu include edamame, tofu, gyoza, chashu buns, and so much more. Cold plates like a salmon tower and salads are available as well. Lastly, the sushi menu includes all of the rolls you could ever imagine.