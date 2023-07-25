New Houston Development to be an Asian Restaurant Wonderland — West on West Brings Japanese and South Korean Favorites

For years Lady M has been hosting holiday pop-ups in Houston, tempting with its 20-layer crepe cakes. Now they are setting down roots in Houston, opening another bakery at West on West.

A rendering of what's to come at the new West on West development at S. Dairy Ashford and S. Kirkwood. (Rendering courtesy of NewQuest)

It looks like diners and food shoppers alike with a penchant for Asian-inspired fare and French pastries will have a new culinary destination opening this fall at 12220 Westheimer Road. West on West is designed to be the new the gateway to Westchase, the area developed by NewQuest Properties which revamped the former 10-acre site where South Dairy Ashford meets South Kirkwood.

Now newly christened West on West, the 90,000-square-foot shopping center will showcase globally inspired restaurants and stores and will be be anchored by the 33,029-square-foot grocery store 99 Ranch Market.

The Tokyo-based restaurant Tsujita Artisan Noodle, which boasts more than 18 locations throughout Japan (not to mention half a dozen in Los Angeles and New Jersey), will open its first Southern United States restaurant in West on West. The 2,814-square-foot space features Tsujita’s signature tsukemen noodle options, which are boiled then chilled, and served in a separate bowl from the soup for dipping.

Vegan options, as well as rice-based dishes, will also be served.

A South Korean bakery founded in the 1940s and dubbed Paris Baguette, known for its French-inspired pastries, also will swing open its doors this fall at West on West. Paris Baguette is bringing its beautifully crafted croissants, breads, cakes, donuts, salads, sandwiches and Japanese Castellas.

Fans of bubble tea bobbing with beads of tapioca may want to head to West on West to check out The Alley. A Taiwan export, which has set up shop in Katy too, is known for its Instagrammable drinks. What makes The Alley’s bubble teas unique is the fact that the tapioca pearls are made fresh in-house and its tea isn’t sweetened with artificial sweeteners. Instead, they are flavored with sugarcane-based syrups. I’m told you should try the Deerioca drink crème brulee milk.

You’ll also be able to beat the heat with soft serve ice cream crafted by SomiSomi, the Los Angeles-based creamery which specializes in Ah-Boong. This Korean dessert is served in a Taiyaki, a fish-shaped waffle cone, piled with your choice of fillings like custard, red beans and taro and topped with a swirl of soft serve ice cream. This will be SomiSomi’s first ice cream shop in Houston, joining the ones already open in Sugar Land and Katy. Look for SomiSomi to open in West on West later this year.

For years Lady M has been hosting holiday pop-ups in Houston, tempting with its 20-layer crepe cakes. Now it is setting down more roots in the Bayou City, with plans to open another bakery next spring at West on West. (The first Houston Lady M opened in the Galleria.) Melding the classic French crepe with Japanese cooking techniques, the stunning layered “cakes” are available in myriad flavors from green tea to passion fruit to decadent chocolate each sold whole, as well as by the slice.

The Tokyo-based The Onodera Group, famed for its Sushi Ginza Onodera restaurants, — two of which can claim glittering Michelin stars — will also unveil its first United States restaurant at West on West. Get ready for conveyer belt-style sushi restaurant called Kaiten-Sushi Ginza Onodera. Due to open in 2025, The Onodera Group promises it will possess the same quality ingredients and preparation as its famous parent restaurant, but at a more approachable price point.

The signature Edomae sushi involves using a special aging process to preserve the fish which develops its umami flavor and creates a more tender texture.

Finally, West on West will also feature the third Greater Houston location of Gen Korean BBQ House, which will span 6,212 square feet, plus the Bayou City’s first Teso Life, a sought-after Japanese retailer that will occupy a 13,340-square-foot endcap fronting Westheimer at the new development. Both are expected to open the latter part of 2023 or early 2024.

Yes, West on West is bringing a lot to the table.