What’s the Best Girl Scout Cookie? Vote Now to Decide the True Cookie Champ

Girl Scout Cookie season is going full force, but these treats are time tested. With 11 different flavors to choose from, most of us have one that sets our hearts ablaze, that gets us up in the morning, that fulfills our every desire. Or something like that.

So which one is it? What’s the best Girl Scout cookie of all?

Vote for your pick in PaperCity‘s Girl Scout Cookie Challenge, and help us determine which addictive treat should be certified as the best in all the land.

You can vote once per day, so dust off your cookie-stained fingers and get voting.

Here are the Girl Scout Cookie championship contenders:

Lemon-Ups

This new gem in the cookie jar is special as each is “baked with an inspiring message.” The motivational phrases include “I am a leader,” “I am a go-getter,” and “I am an innovator.” That aside, it’s a tasty crispy lemon cookie that replaces Savannah Smiles.

Thin Mints

We suspect it is the natural oil of peppermint that gives these crispy chocolate wafers, coated in chocolate, that addictive quality. We bet you cannot eat just one.

Thin Mints are delicious at room temperature and even tastier after a few hours in the freezer. Crumble them up for an ice cream sundae topping. Make an ice cream sandwich with two Thin Mints. For such a petite bite, their versatility is enormous.

The power of Girl Scouts’ thin mints is undeniable.

Caramel deLites/Samoas

Crispy, crunchy, this one is for lovers of coconut thanks to the toasted coconut topping that is striped with a dark chocolaty coating.

Shortbread/Trefoils

These simple, yet delicious shortbread cookies are for cookie monsters who prefer a straightforward, no nonsense bite of sweetness.

Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs

Please allow me a moment of personal privilege. I LOVE these cookies. You can never go wrong with the marriage of peanut butter and chocolate and this Girl Scout combo proves just that. The cookie is topped with a slab of yummy peanut butter then coated in a rich chocolatey icing.

Girl Scout S’mores

Who can resist a treat with s’mores as a name? We can’t. We love the crispy graham cookies that are double dipped in crème icing and then coated in yummy fudge.

Lemonades

Looking at this beautiful treat, you would not know that at the bottom of the savory slices of shortbread, there lies a tangy lemon-flavored icing which gives this cookie a special sophistication.

Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich

Crisp and crunchy oatmeal cookies are joined together creamy peanut butter, giving you both the sweet and salty in each satisfying bite.

Thanks-A-Lot

What a thoughtful way to say “thank you,” a box of shortbread cookies with a fudge base and the appreciation expressed on top in your choice of five languages — English, French, Spanish, Chinese and Swahili. The basic tasty cookies are a dream dipped in a glass of milk and even more dreamy when dipped into a cup of coffee as the chocolate becomes just the right amount of gooey.

Toffee-tastic

The Girl Scouts rave about these “indulgently rich, buttery cookies with sweet, crunchy golden toffee bits.” We couldn’t have said it any better.

Caramel Chocolate Chip

Chocolate chip cookie fans are a finicky bunch and it’s hard to beat them fresh from the bakery. However, these Girl Scout cookies are a winner with the hint of sea salt wafting over rich caramel and semisweet chocolate chips.