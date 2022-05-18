5 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot

Opened by Beverley’s owner Greg Katz, this new neighborhood bar and restaurant took over the former Zippers space on Fitzhugh Avenue. The old building was completely gutted and revamped with black paint, fresh new windows, and a slick, effortless interior with baked in personality. Saddle up to the 14-seat bar, settle in to a cozy booth along the wall, or gather around the charming back patio with bistro tables. And like every great neighborhood cocktail lounge, the cocktail and bites menus also happen to be stellar.

Best Sips: If you like mezcal, the Oaxacan Affair is a must-try and one of the most popular cocktails at the bar since opening. It includes tequila, mezcal, watermelon, agave, lime, and black lava salt. There’s also an espresso martini that’s not to be missed.

Best Bites: Start with the whipped ricotta topped with tomatoes and pistachio dukkah, served with sourdough for dipping. For sharing (or as a meal on your own), the mini wagyu smashburgers are delicious. And don’s miss the steak tartare toast — it’s a delicious mix of capers, cornichons, and djionaise.