The Woodlands’ Best Wine Bars — Where the Vino Rules

Postino is famous for its unique bruschetta combinations as well as its list of delicious wines. Photo © Blake Bonillas.

Earlier this year, The Woodlands welcomed a new addition to its wine scene. Postino, touting the cheeky mantra “Drinking Wine At Lunch Is Not A Crime,” is a perfect place for dates, special gatherings and it has a well known happy hour.

This Woodlands restaurant takes some of its inspiration from the community’s founder George Mitchell and his passion for the great outdoors. The interior design is bursting with detail, from the wall art featuring fedora hats from the 1950s and 1960s to the mid-century modern furniture and an elegant patio space.

Postino’s wine menu is easy to navigate and perfect for almost all types of wine lovers. The rotating wine list is carefully curated to suit the Hughes Landing crowd and features sophisticated bottlings from boutique winemakers. There is even a special event going on.

Battle of the Bruschetta

All summer, Postino’s been holding a Battle of The Bruschetta competition. During each two-week battle (running through Labor Day), diners can order two competing bruschetta flavors and vote on their favorite by texting “BATTLE” to (602) 637-1510. The champion bruschetta will earn a permanent spot on the Postino menu this fall. Visit by September 4 and you can taste the latest contenders and have your say.

Postino’s also brings a happy hour, featuring $6 glasses of wine.