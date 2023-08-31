The Woodlands’ Best Wine Bars — Where the Vino Rules
From Elegant Retreats to Atmospheric Cellars and Truly Funky EscapesBY Annierose Donnelly // 08.31.23
The Woodlands is wine country too. From quiet date nights to sparkling celebrations, there’s bound to be a Woodlands wine bar to suit almost every taste, budget and occasion. Wines from around the world, Texas Hill Country and small-scale producers all grace bespoke wine lists in this township of wine.
Here are the Best Wine Bars in The Woodlands:
Postino
Earlier this year, The Woodlands welcomed a new addition to its wine scene. Postino, touting the cheeky mantra “Drinking Wine At Lunch Is Not A Crime,” is a perfect place for dates, special gatherings and it has a well known happy hour.
This Woodlands restaurant takes some of its inspiration from the community’s founder George Mitchell and his passion for the great outdoors. The interior design is bursting with detail, from the wall art featuring fedora hats from the 1950s and 1960s to the mid-century modern furniture and an elegant patio space.
Postino’s wine menu is easy to navigate and perfect for almost all types of wine lovers. The rotating wine list is carefully curated to suit the Hughes Landing crowd and features sophisticated bottlings from boutique winemakers. There is even a special event going on.
Battle of the Bruschetta
All summer, Postino’s been holding a Battle of The Bruschetta competition. During each two-week battle (running through Labor Day), diners can order two competing bruschetta flavors and vote on their favorite by texting “BATTLE” to (602) 637-1510. The champion bruschetta will earn a permanent spot on the Postino menu this fall. Visit by September 4 and you can taste the latest contenders and have your say.
Postino’s also brings a happy hour, featuring $6 glasses of wine.
Crú is all about the ambiance and upon entering this dimly-lit Woodlands wine cellar, bottles from all over the world will catch your eye. An atmospheric spot for a mid-shopping break on Market Street, the menu has plenty to get excited about. Pop in to sip your way through Margaret River chardonnay, Colombia Valley pinot gris and Californian cabernets.
You can pair a glass with artisan cheese flights, sharing plates or the truffle cheese fondue. On Thursdays at Cru, bottles of champagne are even half price.
Open, airy and inviting, Sixty Vines lets you get a taste of the globe by sampling worldly wines in the heart of Market Street. With more than 60 wines on tap and a passion for sustainability, Sixty Vines’ tap wall is something to see. Each keg reportedly saves 1,500 bottles, corks foil and labels from being thrown into landfills.
Highlights of the food menu include refreshing salads, homemade pizzas, pastas and shared plates.
With wines for all budgets and tastes, you’ll find zero wine pretentiousness at Boardough Vino. Each week the menu features a cherry-picked selection of 15 reds, 10 whites and two sparkling wines by the glass. That makes it easy to find a wine to suit your palette, rather than feeling overwhelmed by a never-ending wine list. And there is a deal for every night of the week.
On Tuesdays, you can taste five wines for $5. You can join in a lively trivia night on Wednesdays. And on Fridays, its late night happy hours from 8 pm to 11pm.
After opening its first BYOB restaurant in The Heights, The Woodlands is Porta’Vino’s second home. The restaurant’s name translates to “bring wine” in Italian and this place is the brainchild of veteran restauranteur Bill Floyd. Floyd’s vision centers around creating a laidback spot to enjoy wine while noshing on the Texas-Tuscan cuisine served up by respected chef Danny Trace.
Porta’Vino sells its own great selection of wines too. You can come in for a chat and pick up some to-go wines.
Finding a funky neighborhood wine bar has never been easier, just swing by Cellar 24 in The Woodlands. The wine list features a thoughtful list of selections from smaller producers, carefully selected by the wine bar’s owners. The seasonal small bites menu is another reason to visit. It currently features a wild mushroom tart and mini beef Wellingtons.
If you fall in love with the offerings, you can join Cellar 24’s Wine Club and receive two special bottles of wine per month. Membership includes discounts on tastings and wine classes too.
Classy Cork
The Woodlands
For expert knowledge and exceptional wine and cheeses, this sleek Woodlands wine shop and bar offers a huge variety of options for anyone who appreciates the finer things in life, with friendly staff on hand to help you pick your pour.
There is regular live piano music, bingo nights and happy hour drink specials. Order a flight and a cheeseboard and settle in for a quiet night out or a romantic date night. At Classy Cork, it’s all in play.