PaperCity Presents the 2022 NorthPark Ambassadors

Dallas' Top Difference Makers Shine

BY // 01.07.22
2022 northpark ambassadors

In its fifth year, NorthPark Center’s Ambassador program brightly blends all things fashion, art, culture, and community. The collection of 2022 Ambassadors shines a spotlight on Dallas’ top difference-makers and the causes near and dear to them. Chosen specifically for their philanthropic endeavors, each individual’s year-long ambassadorship offers the opportunity to partner with NorthPark Center and its retailers for a multitude of events and initiatives to benefit their respective charitable organizations.

The 2022 lineup of ambassadors includes an array of influential community members, stitched together by a shared commitment to our city. 

2022 NorthPark Ambassador Jennifer Dix is wearing Dolce & Gabbana and Eiseman Jewels.

Jennifer Dix

Jennifer Dix represents Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates). Every year, more than 20,000 Dallas County children are reported abused or neglected. Dallas CASA is a nonprofit agency that trains and supervises community volunteers whom judges appoint to advocate for the best interests of children removed from unsafe homes and placed into the state’s legal custody. 

Susan is wearing ZIMMERMANN and Eiseman Jewels.

Susan Farris

Susan Farris will chair the 2022 Crystal Charity Ball. Since 1952, the sole purpose of The Crystal Charity Ball has been to aid, support and make contributions to children’s charities in Dallas County. As a nonprofit organization, independent of any national affiliation, members of The Crystal Charity Ball Committee have distributed more than $165 million to 152 worthy beneficiaries over the past 69 years.

 

Nancy is wearing CH Carolina Herrera and Eiseman Jewels. Kris is wearing Neiman Marcus and Eiseman Jewels.

Nancy Gopez and Kris Johnson

Nancy Gopez and Kris Johnson will chair the 2022 Cattle Baron’s Ball after serving the organization for a decade. Benefiting The American Cancer Society, Cattle Baron’s Ball is the largest single-night fundraiser for the cause and over the years has raised $90 million towards the ongoing pursuit to cure cancer. 

 

 

northpark ambassadors 2022
Gunjan is wearing Neiman Marcus and Eiseman Jewels. Anurag is wearing his own suit.

Gunjan and Anurag Jain

Gunjan and Anurag Jain represent The North Texas Food Bank, and this year marks the organization’s 40th year of service to our region. The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages, and distributes food through a network of more than 200 Partner Agencies across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors, and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries. 

 

Babe is wearing his own suit.

Babe Laufenberg

Babe Laufenberg honors the Luke Laufenberg FIGHT Scholarship Fund at The University of Texas El Paso. Dedicated to the memory of his son, Luke, the Laufenberg family is committed to the fight against cancer and supporting families facing similar tragedies. 

 

northpark ambassadors 2022
Bina is wearing Dolce & Gabbana and Eiseman Jewels.

Bina Palnitkar Patel

Bina Palnitkar Patel champions the mission of Methodist Health System, an organization that has been working for almost a century to care for the health and well-being of our neighbors in North Texas. As one of the area’s leading nonprofit healthcare providers, they offer nationally recognized medical services, a network of 12 hospitals through ownership or affiliation, 50 clinics throughout the region, renowned teaching programs, innovative research, and a strong commitment to the community. 

 

northpark ambassadors 2022
Janelle is wearing Neiman Marcus and Eiseman Jewels.

Janelle Pinnell

Janelle Pinnell highlights Vogel Alcove. Vogel Alcove’s mission is to help young children and their families overcome the lasting and traumatic effects of homelessness. Vogel Alcove’s vision to make sure that every child in our community has a home, a self-sufficient family, and a foundation for success in school and life.

 

Quincy is wearing Neiman Marcus.

Quincy Roberts

Quincy Roberts is an ambassador for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. The Dallas Symphony’s mission is to inspire and change lives through musical excellence. With a tradition dating back to 1900, the DSO reaches audiences at more than 150 performances in the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center each year, as well as at hundreds of free events and concerts around the community. The DSO also has a rich history of service to the students in North Texas, reaching more than 30,000 children each year with music education and, more recently, serving more than 500 students annually with free instruments and music lessons through the Southern Dallas Residency. 

 

northpark ambassadors 2022
Jan is wearing Neiman Marcus and Eiseman Jewels.

Jan Showers 

Jan Showers proudly advocates for Dwell with Dignity, whose mission is to help families escape poverty and homelessness through design, one household at a time. Dwell with Dignity transforms lives, inspiring families to maintain a standard of living in which they can thrive.

 

2022 NorthPark Ambassador Amanda Dillard Shufeldt is wearing Dillard’s and Eiseman Jewels.

Amanda Dillard Shufeldt 

Amanda Dillard Shufeldt is an ambassador for Children’s Cancer Fund. Children’s Cancer Fund champions kids in their fight against cancer through strategic investments in research and compassionate care in North Texas. CCF was founded 37 years ago and is one of the nation’s leading fundraising groups in supporting local research toward treatment and prevention of childhood cancers.

 

northpark ambassadors 2022
Michelle is wearing ZIMMERMANN and Eiseman Jewels. Jason is wearing his own suit.

Michelle and Jason Witten

Michelle and Jason Witten are supporters of The Salvation Army. The Salvation Army is dedicated to doing the most good, helping those in need, and working to address the startling realities of addiction, homelessness, and poverty. 

 

 

Kimberly is wearing ZIMMERMANN and Eiseman Jewels.

Kimberly Schlegel Whitman

Kimberly Schlegel Whitman supports Children’s Health, which is committed to making life better for children. As one of the largest and most prestigious pediatric healthcare providers in the country and the leading pediatric health-care system in North Texas, Children’s Health cares for children through more than 750,000 patient visits annually. The Children’s Health system includes its flagship hospital, Children’s Medical Center Dallas, as well as Children’s Medical Center Plano, Our Children’s House inpatient rehabilitation hospital, the Children’s Health Care Network, specialty centers, rehabilitation facilities, and physician services.

For more on the 2022 NorthPark Ambassadors program, visit northparkcenter.com

