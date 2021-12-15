Houston’s Glamorous Ladies of Art Party for the Love of Contemporary Art

What a glamorous flock it was that soared into Tootsies on a recent evening in anticipation of the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston Another Great Night (AGN), which is set for February 2, 2022. Tootsies is the luxury retail underwriter of the upcoming fundraiser and through that partnership is contributing a host of luxurious raffle items for the art-focused evening.

The new year is on the doorstep and with it is anticipation of a semi return to normalcy, particularly among those who have been vaccinated. So it was that this merry clutch geared up for the ladies-only art party in the home of Sabria and Kevin Lewis, noted for their remarkable collection of contemporary art.

Joining Sabria Lewis in greeting guests at Tootsies were AGN co-chairs — Nancy Abendshein, Frances Lummis, Isabel Lummis and Elisa Pie.

The evening featured personal appearances by jewelry designers Thomas Cho of Atelium Jewelry and Kiesha Noel of KZ Noel Jewelry as well as a peek at the raffle items. On display at the check-in desk were a trio of designer sunglasses — Oliver Peoples, Christian Dior and Fendi — plus a jewelry and scarf bundle that includes an 18k gold vermeil multi-strand tassel necklace designed by Cho, a pair of diamond flower earrings designed by Noel, plus a Pierre-Louis Mascia Orylag Fur Trim Scarf.

Additional covetable raffle items include a Chloe handbag, an Alaia handbag and an event with Fady Armanious. The creative director of Tootsies will do a private trend presentation for the winner and nine friends. The winner gets to select a luncheon for 10 or cocktail party for 10 with champagne reception and each guest will receive a gift card.

PC Seen: CAMH director of development Cheryl Newcomb, Tootsies president Norman Lewis, Heider Gerger, Adrienne Wilde, Ann Wilde, Mary Collins Raun, Amanda Hellman, Gillian Sarofim, Anna Dean, Mary Lou Swift, Benedikte Ansell, Piper Faust, Lori Christ Speier, Kate Stukenberg, Judy Nyquist, Leigh Smith, Beverley Robinson, and Tracy Eklund.