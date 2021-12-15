Houston’s Glamorous Ladies of Art Party for the Love of Contemporary Art

Maggie Lummis, Louisa Lummis, AGN Co-Chairs Frances Lummis and Isabel Lummis (1)
01
15

Maggie Lummis, Louisa Lummis, AGN Co-Chairs Frances Lummis and Isabel Lummis at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.

02
15

Amanda Hellman, ANG co-chair Nancy Abendshein and Mary Collins Raun at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.

03
15

CAMH trustee Paula Daly, AGN hostess Sabria Lewis, Heidi Gerger at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.

04
15

Leigh Smith, Beverley Robinson, Tracy Eklund at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.

05
15

Adrienne Wilde, Ann Wilde at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.

06
15

Anna Dean, jewelry designer Keisha Noel, Mary Lou Swift at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.

07
15

Mary Crawford, AGN Co-Chair Frances Lummis, Gillian Sarofim at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.

08
15

Benedikte Ansell, Piper Faust at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.

09
15

CAMH Trustee Lori Christ Speier, Kate Stukenberg at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.

10
15

Kelly Dolan, Faye Hosein at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.

11
15

Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl and Karen Hernandez at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.

12
15

Emily Berghoefer, Karen Navarro at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.

13
15

Judy Nyquist, ANG co-chair Elisa Pye at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.

14
15

CAMH trustee Margaret Vaughan, Ashley Klaasmeyer at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.

15
15

Rainey Knudsen, Marita Fairbanks at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.

Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Glamorous Ladies of Art Party for the Love of Contemporary Art

Jewelry Design Stars and Coveted Raffle Items Build Anticipation for Another Great Night

BY // 12.14.21
Maggie Lummis, Louisa Lummis, AGN Co-Chairs Frances Lummis and Isabel Lummis at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.
Amanda Hellman, ANG co-chair Nancy Abendshein and Mary Collins Raun at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.
CAMH trustee Paula Daly, AGN hostess Sabria Lewis, Heidi Gerger at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.
Leigh Smith, Beverley Robinson, Tracy Eklund at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.
Adrienne Wilde, Ann Wilde at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.
Anna Dean, jewelry designer Keisha Noel, Mary Lou Swift at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.
Mary Crawford, AGN Co-Chair Frances Lummis, Gillian Sarofim at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.
Benedikte Ansell, Piper Faust at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.
CAMH Trustee Lori Christ Speier, Kate Stukenberg at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.
Kelly Dolan, Faye Hosein at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.
Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl and Karen Hernandez at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.
Emily Berghoefer, Karen Navarro at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.
Judy Nyquist, ANG co-chair Elisa Pye at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.
CAMH trustee Margaret Vaughan, Ashley Klaasmeyer at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.
Rainey Knudsen, Marita Fairbanks at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.
1
15

Maggie Lummis, Louisa Lummis, AGN Co-Chairs Frances Lummis and Isabel Lummis at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.

2
15

Amanda Hellman, ANG co-chair Nancy Abendshein and Mary Collins Raun at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.

3
15

CAMH trustee Paula Daly, AGN hostess Sabria Lewis, Heidi Gerger at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.

4
15

Leigh Smith, Beverley Robinson, Tracy Eklund at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.

5
15

Adrienne Wilde, Ann Wilde at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.

6
15

Anna Dean, jewelry designer Keisha Noel, Mary Lou Swift at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.

7
15

Mary Crawford, AGN Co-Chair Frances Lummis, Gillian Sarofim at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.

8
15

Benedikte Ansell, Piper Faust at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.

9
15

CAMH Trustee Lori Christ Speier, Kate Stukenberg at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.

10
15

Kelly Dolan, Faye Hosein at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.

11
15

Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl and Karen Hernandez at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.

12
15

Emily Berghoefer, Karen Navarro at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.

13
15

Judy Nyquist, ANG co-chair Elisa Pye at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.

14
15

CAMH trustee Margaret Vaughan, Ashley Klaasmeyer at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.

15
15

Rainey Knudsen, Marita Fairbanks at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Another Great Night preview.

What a glamorous flock it was that soared into Tootsies on a recent evening in anticipation of the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston Another Great Night (AGN), which is set for February 2, 2022. Tootsies is the luxury retail underwriter of the upcoming fundraiser and through that partnership is contributing a host of luxurious raffle items for the art-focused evening.

The new year is on the doorstep and with it is anticipation of a semi return to normalcy, particularly among those who have been vaccinated. So it was that this merry clutch geared up for the ladies-only art party in the home of Sabria and Kevin Lewis, noted for their remarkable collection of contemporary art.

Joining Sabria Lewis in greeting guests at Tootsies were AGN co-chairs — Nancy Abendshein, Frances Lummis, Isabel Lummis and Elisa Pie.

The evening featured personal appearances by jewelry designers Thomas Cho of Atelium Jewelry and Kiesha Noel of KZ Noel Jewelry as well as a peek at the raffle items. On display at the check-in desk were a trio of designer sunglasses — Oliver Peoples, Christian Dior and Fendi — plus a jewelry and scarf bundle that includes an 18k gold vermeil multi-strand tassel necklace designed by Cho, a pair of diamond flower earrings designed by Noel, plus a Pierre-Louis Mascia Orylag Fur Trim Scarf.

Additional covetable raffle items include a Chloe handbag, an Alaia handbag and an event with Fady Armanious. The creative director of Tootsies will do a private trend presentation for the winner and nine friends. The winner gets to select a luncheon for 10 or cocktail party for 10 with champagne reception and each guest will receive a gift card.

PC Seen: CAMH director of development Cheryl Newcomb, Tootsies president Norman Lewis, Heider Gerger, Adrienne Wilde, Ann Wilde, Mary Collins Raun, Amanda Hellman, Gillian Sarofim, Anna Dean, Mary Lou Swift, Benedikte Ansell, Piper Faust, Lori Christ Speier, Kate Stukenberg, Judy Nyquist, Leigh Smith, Beverley Robinson, and Tracy Eklund. 

