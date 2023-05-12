Jazz & Chamber Music Get a Centerstage Houston Moment at DACAMERA’s Unconventional Gala — Young Artists Step Forward

One spectacular night featuring three musical performances and dinner — DACAMERA’s unique Houston “gala” treated attendees to the remarkable talents of musicians from the nonprofit’s Young Artists Program and a stirring post-dinner performance from award-winning jazz vocalist Tawanda Suessbrich-Joaquim.

The evening at the Four Seasons Hotel began with cocktails followed by concerts in two salons with party goers given the opportunity to hear both — the four-hands piano performance and a classical string quartet presentation. The multi-tiered evening spotlighted DACAMERA’s mission of producing and presenting chamber music and jazz performances that inspire individuals and enrich communities through inventive musical experiences.

The exceptional, music-filled evening earned more than $200,000 for the 35-year-old organization that has been in the talented hands of artistic director and pianist Sarah Rothenberg since 1994.

Chairing the event were Dr. Garfield Johnson III, DACAMERA board member and partner with Texas ENT Specialists, and Dr. Jakeen W. Johnson, a pediatrician with Kelsey-Seabold.

It was a stirring jazz performance from Tawanda, who won the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition in 2021 and has been hailed by the New York Sun as “a thrilling new voice.” Her work honors the work of legendary jazz greats including Billie Holliday, Ella Fitzergald, Sarah Vaughn and Anita O’Day.

Before her performance, Young Artists Andrea Benabent Follana and Pablo Martínez Martínez performed “Malagueña” and “La Vida Breve” together on a single piano. In the other salon, Young Artists Jeongwon An and Ariel Lee, both on violin; Lauren Ross on viola; and Chris Ellis on cello performed Mendelssohn’s String Quartet No. 3 in D Major, Op.44, No. 1, Molto Allegro Vivace.

“Not only is the gala an opportunity to express our deepest gratitude to our supporters, it’s also a proud moment in time that we can showcase the amazing talents of the performers in our Young Artists program,” Rothenberg says. “DACAMERA is unique in that we are able to weave together a tapestry of new and established artists each season to encourage our audience to embrace the transformative power of art.”

PC Seen: Heidi and David Gerger, Claudia and David Hatcher, Natalie and Rodolfo Cooper, Rebecca Rabinow and Matt Ringel, Otis Horton, Jean Sullivan, Elaine Finger, Lisa and Barron Wallace, Janet Gurwitch and Ron Franklin, Chinhui Juhn Allen and Eddie Allen, and Shalla and Chris Prichard.