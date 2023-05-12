Drs. Garfield and Jakeen Johnson, Heidi and David Gerger (3) (Photo by Katy Anderson)
Tawanda Suessbrich-Joaquim (35) (Photo by Katy Anderson)
Rodolfo and Natalie Cooper (1) (Photo by Katy Anderson)
David and Claudia Hatcher (4) (Photo by Katy Anderson)
Deborah Duncan, Dr. Jakeen Johnson, Andrea Allen (1) (Photo by Katy Anderson)
Denmon Sigler, Peter Chok (1) (Photo by Katy Anderson)
Derrick and Jackie Ingram (2) (Photo by Katy Anderson)
Carla and Robert Leslie (1) (Photo by Katy Anderson)
Jason Dunahoe and Lexie White (1) (Photo by Katy Anderson)
Julie Peak and David Hightower (1) (Photo by Katy Anderson)
Lisa and Barron Wallace (2) (Photo by Katy Anderson)
Mark and Rhonda Easley (1) (Photo by Katy Anderson)
Matt Ringel, Rebecca Rabinow (1) (Photo by Katy Anderson)
Michael Bresson, Sheila Murray (1) (Photo by Katy Anderson)
Otis Horton, Jean Sullivan, Elaine Finger (1) (Photo by Katy Anderson)
Ron Franklin, Janet Gurwitch (3) (Photo by Katy Anderson)
Sarah and Chris George (Photo by Katy Anderson)
Shalla and Chris Prichard (3) (Photo by Katy Anderson)
Stephanie and Kevin Koecher (1) (Photo by Katy Anderson)
Society / Featured Parties

Jazz & Chamber Music Get a Centerstage Houston Moment at DACAMERA’s Unconventional Gala — Young Artists Step Forward

This 35-Year-Old Bayou City Organization Embraces the Power of Art

BY // 05.12.23
photography Katy Anderson
One spectacular night featuring three musical performances and dinner — DACAMERA’s unique Houston “gala” treated attendees to the remarkable talents of musicians from the nonprofit’s Young Artists Program and a stirring post-dinner performance from award-winning jazz vocalist Tawanda Suessbrich-Joaquim.

The evening at the Four Seasons Hotel began with cocktails followed by concerts in two salons with party goers given the opportunity to hear both — the four-hands piano performance and a classical string quartet presentation. The multi-tiered evening spotlighted DACAMERA’s mission of producing and presenting chamber music and jazz performances that inspire individuals and enrich communities through inventive musical experiences.

The exceptional, music-filled evening earned more than $200,000 for the 35-year-old organization that has been in the talented hands of artistic director and pianist Sarah Rothenberg since 1994.

Chairing the event were  Dr. Garfield Johnson III, DACAMERA board member and partner with Texas ENT Specialists, and Dr. Jakeen W. Johnson, a pediatrician with Kelsey-Seabold.

It was a stirring jazz performance from Tawanda, who won the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition in 2021 and has been hailed by the New York Sun as “a thrilling new voice.” Her work honors the work of legendary jazz greats including Billie Holliday, Ella Fitzergald, Sarah Vaughn and Anita O’Day.

Before her performance, Young Artists Andrea Benabent Follana and Pablo Martínez Martínez performed “Malagueña” and “La Vida Breve” together on a single piano. In the other salon, Young Artists Jeongwon An and Ariel Lee, both on violin; Lauren Ross on viola; and Chris Ellis on cello performed Mendelssohn’s String Quartet No. 3 in D Major, Op.44, No. 1, Molto Allegro Vivace.

