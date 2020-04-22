How an ’80s It-Girl Does Shelter in Place in Dallas

As we do our part to shelter in place, we thought you might want to hear what some of your friends and neighbors are up to while at home. We’ve thrown a wide net to the folks we’re used to seeing at charitable events ranging from the Crystal Charity Ball to TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art to discover how they’re faring during shelter in place.

I hope you caught what Zoe Bonnette has been up to with her family as they remained sequestered in their Preston Hollow home. Next up is one of our city’s newest residents, Cornelia Guest. She made her way to Texas at the start of 2020 after living with a furry menagerie on a farm in Ancramdale, two hours north of New York City. It was there that she founded her nonprofit, Artemis Farm Rescue, which specializes in the rescue, rehabilitation, and placement of miniature horses and donkey. I had the chance to visit with Guest and get to know her fascinating history when she arrived in Dallas.

The quintessential socialite, ’80s It-girl, actress, and caterer has stayed busy as she shelters in place. If you follow her on Instagram (@corneliaguest), you know that she is dedicated to finding homes through fostering or adopting at-risk animals around the country. Here’s what else Guest has been doing.

Cornelia Guest and Olive Guest, photographed by Lauren Withrow for PaperCity at the Virgin Hotel Dallas earlier this year.

PC: Your coronavirus playlist.

Cornelia Guest: I’ve revisited my love of opera. Lots of Maria Callas. I recently saw a documentary on her — what an amazing creature. Also the Edwin Hawkins Singers. I love gospel music.

What you’re binge watching.

I‘ve been revisiting and binging classic cinema. Lots of David Lean, Peter O’Toole, Richard Burton, and Brando. Having fun. TV-wise, since I adore Jason Bateman, Ozark; he’s a genius. Also lots of Homeland and Schitt’s Creek.

Anything productive that you’re doing — closet edits, handwritten correspondence, starting a new business initiative/strategy, gardening …

Helping people adopt and foster animals. We’ve had great success, which makes me so happy. It’s incredible for everyone involved, and I pray all these beautiful creatures find wonderful homes either with their fosters or in a forever home.

I’ve also planted some stuff in my garden here in Dallas, and I’m reading lots of books and scripts. I was on my way to Montana to start a movie, and it got postponed, so I’m working on that. Very excited for this to be over and get back to work.