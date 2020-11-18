Inside Fort Worth’s Ultimate Two-Day Pop-Up

clearfork round-up 231 L1030448.jpg Sarah Bray* (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
234 L1030552.jpg Meredith Richter Davis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
232 L1030460.jpg Natalie Erwin with Leontine Linens (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
233 L1030503.jpg Sue Sartor (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
236 L1030596.jpg Julia Gadberry, Samantha Pate * (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
235 L1030594.jpg Laine Miller, Kennedy Henderson* (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
237 L1030599.jpg Carley Cagle, Jane Scott Hodges, Lindsey Jones (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
238 L1030603.jpg Kerri Goldfarb, Louise Marsh, Mia Brous * (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
239 L1030637.jpg Courtney McGrail, Margaret Farrell * (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
240 L1030648.jpg Trent Gilley, Dixie Dixon (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
241 L1030651.jpg Amber Perley, Ashton Perley * (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
242 L1030657.jpg Madi Davis, Lizzie Brookshire * (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
243 L1030757.jpg Ellie Schwing, Moira (or Moia) Taylor * (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
244 L1030772.jpg Sarah Kulman, Joslyn Spain* (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
01
14

Sarah Bray of Sarah Bray Bermuda (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

02
14

Meredith Richter Davis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

03
14

Natalie Erwin with Leontine Linens (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

04
14

Sue Sartor (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

05
14

Julia Gadberry, Samantha Pate (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

06
14

Laine Miller, Kennedy Henderson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

07
14

Carley Cagle, Jane Scott Hodges, Lindsey Jones (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

08
14

Kerri Goldfarb, Louise Marsh, Mia Brous (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

09
14

Courtney McGrail, Margaret Farrell (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

10
14

Trent Gilley, Dixie Dixon (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

11
14

Amber Perley, Ashton Perley (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

12
14

Madi Davis, Lizzie Brookshire (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

13
14

Ellie Schwing, Moira Taylor (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

14
14

Sarah Kulman, Joslyn Spain (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

clearfork round-up 231 L1030448.jpg Sarah Bray* (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
234 L1030552.jpg Meredith Richter Davis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
232 L1030460.jpg Natalie Erwin with Leontine Linens (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
233 L1030503.jpg Sue Sartor (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
236 L1030596.jpg Julia Gadberry, Samantha Pate * (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
235 L1030594.jpg Laine Miller, Kennedy Henderson* (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
237 L1030599.jpg Carley Cagle, Jane Scott Hodges, Lindsey Jones (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
238 L1030603.jpg Kerri Goldfarb, Louise Marsh, Mia Brous * (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
239 L1030637.jpg Courtney McGrail, Margaret Farrell * (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
240 L1030648.jpg Trent Gilley, Dixie Dixon (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
241 L1030651.jpg Amber Perley, Ashton Perley * (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
242 L1030657.jpg Madi Davis, Lizzie Brookshire * (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
243 L1030757.jpg Ellie Schwing, Moira (or Moia) Taylor * (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
244 L1030772.jpg Sarah Kulman, Joslyn Spain* (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Society / The Seen

Inside Fort Worth’s Ultimate Two-Day Pop-Up

With Top Talent and a Ranch-Inspired Aesthetic, Clearfork Round-Up Lived Up to the Hype

BY Regan Landreth // 11.18.20
photography Jonathan Zizzo
Sarah Bray of Sarah Bray Bermuda (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Meredith Richter Davis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Natalie Erwin with Leontine Linens (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Sue Sartor (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Julia Gadberry, Samantha Pate (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Laine Miller, Kennedy Henderson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Carley Cagle, Jane Scott Hodges, Lindsey Jones (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Kerri Goldfarb, Louise Marsh, Mia Brous (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Courtney McGrail, Margaret Farrell (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Trent Gilley, Dixie Dixon (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Amber Perley, Ashton Perley (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Madi Davis, Lizzie Brookshire (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Ellie Schwing, Moira Taylor (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Sarah Kulman, Joslyn Spain (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
1
14

Sarah Bray of Sarah Bray Bermuda (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

2
14

Meredith Richter Davis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

3
14

Natalie Erwin with Leontine Linens (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

4
14

Sue Sartor (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

5
14

Julia Gadberry, Samantha Pate (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

6
14

Laine Miller, Kennedy Henderson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

7
14

Carley Cagle, Jane Scott Hodges, Lindsey Jones (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

8
14

Kerri Goldfarb, Louise Marsh, Mia Brous (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

9
14

Courtney McGrail, Margaret Farrell (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

10
14

Trent Gilley, Dixie Dixon (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

11
14

Amber Perley, Ashton Perley (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

12
14

Madi Davis, Lizzie Brookshire (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

13
14

Ellie Schwing, Moira Taylor (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

14
14

Sarah Kulman, Joslyn Spain (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

When artist Natalie Erwin takes on a project, it is guaranteed to be top-notch, so when the Fort Worth announced plans to throw a kick-off party to toast the ultimate pop-up in The Shops at Clearfork (aptly named Clearfork Round-Up), we knew we were in for quite the fête.

Nearly 500 revelers attended the indoor/outdoor socially distanced event. Guests were greeted on horseback by Erwin’s cousins Meredith Richter Davis and Mary Margaret Richter both sporting chic cotton pique Double R Brand ruffled button downs along with the requisite Western wear. Pulled wildflowers and greenery from the land around Clearfork lent a sophisticated rugged feel.

“We wanted it to feel like a ranch” says Erwin. Les Tiges created florals to complement, while David Dike curated artwork (including Erwin’s) throughout the shop. Madre’s Mia Brous, Louise Marsh and Keri Goldfarb along with interior designer Traci White created inviting vignettes to showcase their transformative powers. Sarah Amanda Bray, who made the trip from Bermuda, wore one of her buttery-colored taffeta caftans, drew a (carefully distanced) crowd with her collection of hats. Sue Sartor stocked her Clearfork Round-Up section with her signature breezy Paloma puff-sleeved dresses and caftans in every imaginable color and pattern.

Meanwhile, Sartor’s freshman-year floor mate, the impeccable Jane Scott Hodges of Leontine Linens, held court with a bevy of socials including Julie Kleberg and CC Armstrong. Nearby Margaret Farrell, Margo Bush and Courtney McGrail perused Miron Crosby’s fashion-forward cowboy boots and designer Lisa Henderson’s fabric, wallpaper and lampshades.

Outside, textile designer Lisa Fine signed books as fast as she could as Cathy Kincaid’s daughter Maggie McMordie doled out her mother’s tome. Guests enjoyed passed hors d’oeuvres from Rise No. 3 washed down with ranch waters from TX Whiskey. Wine glasses were filled and refilled with vino from Lost Oak Winery in Burleson far into the evening until the crowd filtered out for late dinners in Clearfork.

PC Seen: Martha Williams, Trina Murray, Pam Krick, Olivia Kearney, Kimbell Wynne, Carla Thompson, Laura Shoppa, Janis Brous , Meredith Luskey, Amy Fierke, Christie Moncrief, Eden Delaune, Lisa Moore, Rebecca Rucker, Ally Ravnaas, Pat Schutts, and Mary Clements.

Shop Jewelry

Swipe
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 2
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 2
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 2
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 2
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 2
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 2
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 2
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 2
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 2
  • Lewis Jewelers NOVEMBER Deck 2
clearfork round-up 231 L1030448.jpg Sarah Bray* (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
234 L1030552.jpg Meredith Richter Davis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
232 L1030460.jpg Natalie Erwin with Leontine Linens (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
233 L1030503.jpg Sue Sartor (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
236 L1030596.jpg Julia Gadberry, Samantha Pate * (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
235 L1030594.jpg Laine Miller, Kennedy Henderson* (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
237 L1030599.jpg Carley Cagle, Jane Scott Hodges, Lindsey Jones (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
238 L1030603.jpg Kerri Goldfarb, Louise Marsh, Mia Brous * (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
239 L1030637.jpg Courtney McGrail, Margaret Farrell * (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
240 L1030648.jpg Trent Gilley, Dixie Dixon (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
241 L1030651.jpg Amber Perley, Ashton Perley * (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
242 L1030657.jpg Madi Davis, Lizzie Brookshire * (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
243 L1030757.jpg Ellie Schwing, Moira (or Moia) Taylor * (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
244 L1030772.jpg Sarah Kulman, Joslyn Spain* (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place
Exclusively offered by Erin Cluley Gallery on Culture Place. Left to right: Nic Nicosia, Nathan Green, and René Treviño

Featured Properties

Swipe
5702 Indian Trail
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5702 Indian Trail
Houston, TX

$1,095,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Dodson
This property is listed by: Bill Dodson (713) 628-3914 Email Realtor
5702 Indian Trail
2121 Troon Rd
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2121 Troon Rd
Houston, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2121 Troon Rd
4115 Oberlin St
West University
FOR SALE

4115 Oberlin St
Houston, TX

$1,995,000 Learn More about this property
Carol Rowley
This property is listed by: Carol Rowley (832) 899-4788 Email Realtor
4115 Oberlin St
2616 Fenwood Rd
West University
FOR SALE

2616 Fenwood Rd
Houston, TX

$2,399,000 Learn More about this property
Carol Rowley
This property is listed by: Carol Rowley (832) 899-4788 Email Realtor
2616 Fenwood Rd
908 Highland St
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

908 Highland St
Houston, TX

$599,000 Learn More about this property
Carol Rowley
This property is listed by: Carol Rowley (832) 899-4788 Email Realtor
908 Highland St
3777 Arnold St
West University
FOR SALE

3777 Arnold St
Houston, TX

$1,949,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
3777 Arnold St
3908 Southwestern St
West University
FOR SALE

3908 Southwestern St
Houston, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Carol Rowley
This property is listed by: Carol Rowley (832) 899-4788 Email Realtor
3908 Southwestern St
2520 Houston Ave, Unit 608
The Heights
FOR SALE

2520 Houston Ave, Unit 608
Houston, TX

$1,039,830 Learn More about this property
Charlie Neath
This property is listed by: Charlie Neath (713) 545-0901 Email Realtor
2520 Houston Ave, Unit 608
4038 Tartan Ln
Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

4038 Tartan Ln
Houston, TX

$1,698,000 Learn More about this property
Carol Rowley
This property is listed by: Carol Rowley (832) 899-4788 Email Realtor
4038 Tartan Ln
3002 Quenby Ave
West University
FOR SALE

3002 Quenby Ave
Houston, TX

$1,240,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
3002 Quenby Ave
11230 Hermosa Ct
Piney Point Village
FOR SALE

11230 Hermosa Ct
Houston, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
11230 Hermosa Ct
3736 Del Monte Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3736 Del Monte Dr
Houston, TX

$5,595,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3736 Del Monte Dr
1059 Kirby Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

1059 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Nadia Ross
This property is listed by: Nadia Ross (832) 221-1996 Email Realtor
1059 Kirby Dr
4 Lana Ln
Highland Village
FOR SALE

4 Lana Ln
Houston, TX

$1,398,000 Learn More about this property
Charlie Neath
This property is listed by: Charlie Neath (713) 545-0901 Email Realtor
4 Lana Ln
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X