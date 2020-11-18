Inside Fort Worth’s Ultimate Two-Day Pop-Up

When artist Natalie Erwin takes on a project, it is guaranteed to be top-notch, so when the Fort Worth announced plans to throw a kick-off party to toast the ultimate pop-up in The Shops at Clearfork (aptly named Clearfork Round-Up), we knew we were in for quite the fête.

Nearly 500 revelers attended the indoor/outdoor socially distanced event. Guests were greeted on horseback by Erwin’s cousins Meredith Richter Davis and Mary Margaret Richter both sporting chic cotton pique Double R Brand ruffled button downs along with the requisite Western wear. Pulled wildflowers and greenery from the land around Clearfork lent a sophisticated rugged feel.

“We wanted it to feel like a ranch” says Erwin. Les Tiges created florals to complement, while David Dike curated artwork (including Erwin’s) throughout the shop. Madre’s Mia Brous, Louise Marsh and Keri Goldfarb along with interior designer Traci White created inviting vignettes to showcase their transformative powers. Sarah Amanda Bray, who made the trip from Bermuda, wore one of her buttery-colored taffeta caftans, drew a (carefully distanced) crowd with her collection of hats. Sue Sartor stocked her Clearfork Round-Up section with her signature breezy Paloma puff-sleeved dresses and caftans in every imaginable color and pattern.

Meanwhile, Sartor’s freshman-year floor mate, the impeccable Jane Scott Hodges of Leontine Linens, held court with a bevy of socials including Julie Kleberg and CC Armstrong. Nearby Margaret Farrell, Margo Bush and Courtney McGrail perused Miron Crosby’s fashion-forward cowboy boots and designer Lisa Henderson’s fabric, wallpaper and lampshades.

Outside, textile designer Lisa Fine signed books as fast as she could as Cathy Kincaid’s daughter Maggie McMordie doled out her mother’s tome. Guests enjoyed passed hors d’oeuvres from Rise No. 3 washed down with ranch waters from TX Whiskey. Wine glasses were filled and refilled with vino from Lost Oak Winery in Burleson far into the evening until the crowd filtered out for late dinners in Clearfork.

PC Seen: Martha Williams, Trina Murray, Pam Krick, Olivia Kearney, Kimbell Wynne, Carla Thompson, Laura Shoppa, Janis Brous , Meredith Luskey, Amy Fierke, Christie Moncrief, Eden Delaune, Lisa Moore, Rebecca Rucker, Ally Ravnaas, Pat Schutts, and Mary Clements.