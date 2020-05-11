Family and Favorite Dallas Takeout Help a Top Real Estate Agent Find Joy at Home

As we continue to spotlight the creative and relatable ways Dallas’ most notable names have been sheltering at home — a series that has included tips on how to stay busy and a cocktail recipe to reward yourself for a home-school job well done — today we have Christy Berry, a wife, mother, grandmother, and a titan of Dallas real estate.

Berry has had a bit of a rough year — in addition to living in a global pandemic, her home was destroyed by the devastating tornado that rampaged Dallas last October — but the ever positive force is always first to help anyone in need. Like some of the others we’ve profiled so far (including Suzanne Droese, Cornelia Guest, and Deborah Scott), Christy has been spending quality time with family and supporting local businesses by ordering lots of take-out from her favorite restaurants.

PaperCity: Your coronavirus playlist.

Christy Berry: It’s funny you ask. Lots of Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World” vibes are happening, given the current climate. My daughter happens to have a fabulous playlist titled “Dinner Party” that we play throughout the house while pretending to set the table.

What you’re binge-watching.

Berry: To much dismay, and although social media seems to be reprimanding me for it, I can tell you what I’m not watching – Tiger King! What am I missing here? On a positive note, Downton Abbey gets better with every re-watch.

If your life were currently a reality series, what would it be called?

Berry: Quarantine — but make it fashion.

Are you doing anything productive? Closet edits, handwritten correspondence, starting a new business initiative/strategy, gardening …?

Berry: Insert IPA taste testing. And pretending to play dress-up with my girls like we’re still living our lives.

Go-to recipes.

Berry: My great-grandmother’s raspberry Jello is out of this world. I usually only serve it at Thanksgiving, based on the sugar content alone, but it’ll make an appearance soon. Because, why not?

Where are you ordering take-out? Favorite item from that place?

Berry: The Butcher Shop! It’s unbelievable, and they’re always close to my heart. Missing the Georgie and Le Bilboquet ambiance, but if we can’t have that, at least we have the cuisine!

Fantasy moment: What is your dream takeout? No restaurant from around the globe or chef is off-limits.

Berry: Oh, this is a tough one. I’d have to say I’m caught between a 21 Club burger with my husband or a chevre salad from Les Deux Magots in Paris.

If you were stranded somewhere else in the world, what would be your first choice (home away from home)?

Berry: Paris or London. Anywhere in Europe will do.

Have you indulged in any retail therapy? If so, what did you purchase online?

Berry: If my husband is reading this, nothing. If he’s not, then anything on Moda Operandi recently has been to die for.

Cocktail for the homebound.

Berry: I’m a beer-only girl, but a gin martini would come as a close second … if I were still 25.

Games that are keeping you busy.

Berry: My daughters. They’re keeping me entertained enough. Ha! In all seriousness, we ordered a Vogue 1,000-piece puzzle that’s been a gem to have around.