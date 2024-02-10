Interfaith's CEO and president Missy Herndon, Brynn Ballard Huntsman, Kathy Johnson, Anita Phillips and Kerrie Guerrero, Interfaith Community Clinic's board chair and chief nursing officer at Houston Methodist The Woodlands make the scene at the Women Empowering Women Luncheon. (Photo by
Interfaith's CEO and president Missy Herndon, Brynn Ballard Huntsman, Kathy Johnson, Anita Phillips and Kerrie Guerrero, Interfaith Community Clinic's board chair and chief nursing officer at Houston Methodist The Woodlands make the scene at the Women Empowering Women Luncheon. (Photo by Meg Porter)

Jen McDonald, Missy Herndon, Amy Torres, Nicole Murphy, Amy Young, Elvira Graham, DeAnn Guidry, Julie Lile and Alison Henderson are all in on the Women Empowering Women luncheon. (Photo by Meg Porter)

Courtney Henry, Amy Brown, Sondra Lagasse, Jill Sims, and Tiffany McClung support the Interfaith Women Empowering Women luncheon. (Photo courtesy of Jill Sims)

Courtney Henry, Amy Brown, Sondra Lagasse, Jill Sims, and Tiffany McClung get into the 2024 Interfaith Women Empowering Women luncheon. (Photo courtesy of Jill Sims)

Society / Featured Parties

Women Empowering Women — Community Changers Recognized and Interfaith's Vital Clinic Gets a Boost

Filling In the Health Gaps and Helping the Most Vulnerable

02.10.24
Interfaith's CEO and president Missy Herndon, Brynn Ballard Huntsman, Kathy Johnson, Anita Phillips and Kerrie Guerrero, Interfaith Community Clinic's board chair and chief nursing officer at Houston Methodist The Woodlands make the scene at the Women Empowering Women Luncheon. (Photo by Meg Porter)
Jen McDonald, Missy Herndon, Amy Torres, Nicole Murphy, Amy Young, Elvira Graham, DeAnn Guidry, Julie Lile and Alison Henderson are all in on the Women Empowering Women luncheon. (Photo by Meg Porter)
Courtney Henry, Amy Brown, Sondra Lagasse, Jill Sims, and Tiffany McClung support the Interfaith Women Empowering Women luncheon. (Photo courtesy of Jill Sims)
Courtney Henry, Amy Brown, Sondra Lagasse, Jill Sims, and Tiffany McClung get into the 2024 Interfaith Women Empowering Women luncheon. (Photo courtesy of Jill Sims)
Interfaith's CEO and president Missy Herndon, Brynn Ballard Huntsman, Kathy Johnson, Anita Phillips and Kerrie Guerrero, Interfaith Community Clinic's board chair and chief nursing officer at Houston Methodist The Woodlands make the scene at the Women Empowering Women Luncheon. (Photo by Meg Porter)

Jen McDonald, Missy Herndon, Amy Torres, Nicole Murphy, Amy Young, Elvira Graham, DeAnn Guidry, Julie Lile and Alison Henderson are all in on the Women Empowering Women luncheon. (Photo by Meg Porter)

Courtney Henry, Amy Brown, Sondra Lagasse, Jill Sims, and Tiffany McClung support the Interfaith Women Empowering Women luncheon. (Photo courtesy of Jill Sims)

Courtney Henry, Amy Brown, Sondra Lagasse, Jill Sims, and Tiffany McClung get into the 2024 Interfaith Women Empowering Women luncheon. (Photo courtesy of Jill Sims)

More than 300 women (and four men!) attended the 10th annual “Women Empowering Women” luncheon and philanthropy market benefitting Interfaith’s Community Clinic in The Woodlands. The luncheon, held at The Peach Orchard, was catered by Tris chef Austin Simmons, and it recognized three women for their outstanding contributions to the clinic.

Kathy Thompson got honored as the Volunteer Who Cares, Brynn Ballard Huntsman received Woman Who Cares recognition and Anita Phillips was saluted for her 20 years of service to the clinic. Dr. Adrienne Blessing and Dr. Emily Liska co-chaired the event.  

Interfaith president and CEO Missy Herndon surprised Phillips with her award, noting: “She takes the time to learn and understands the needs of our community, helps identify gaps and services due to funding. And she can recruit partners in funding for programs that would otherwise cease to operate.

“While she had a giant heart for the entire clinic, she’s a true champion and advocate for our dental and behavioral health patients, believing all deserve care regardless of economic situation.”

Jen McDonald, Missy Herndon, Amy Torres, Nicole Murphy, Amy Young, Elvira Graham, DeAnn Guidry, Julie Lile and Alison Henderson are all in on the Women Empowering Women luncheon. (Photo by Meg Porter)

Before and after the luncheon, and continuing the next day, a special Philanthropy Market featured more than 35 vendors from eight cities. A number of vendors came from The Woodlands, including Jen Loves Paper, Piney Rose Floral, Pell 1990 and Flamingo Rodeo. A portion of sales from each vendor are earmarked for Interfaith’s Clinic. Interfaith’s Woodlands merchandise was for sale as well, with new colors and offerings.

The Interfaith Clinic provides medical, dental and mental health services for Montgomery County, where 17 percent of the residents live without health insurance. Founded by Dr. Joel Kerschenbaum, the clinic opened in 1996 to meet the medical needs of the uninsured population in Montgomery County. Approximately 90 percent of all services are performed by licensed professionals who volunteer their time to help patients. In 2023, there were 6,680 total patient visits to the clinic and more than 500 children attended the clinic’s Healthy Kids Festival.  

Interested in volunteering with the clinic? Medical and dental professionals, translators and patient services positions are open.

