A Legendary Olympian, a Baseball Hall of Famer & Beauty Queens Are Drawn to Houston’s Hottest Holiday Party — Festari For Men Keeps It Festive

Festari for Men celebrating three decades of dressing professional athletes, business moguls, and other gents. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Iraida Brown, Mason Clark, Michelle Reyna Wymes and Ally Shell at the Festari for Men 30th anniversary fete and holiday party. (Photo by Steven Traylor)

An Olympic gold medalist, a Baseball Hall of Famer, a wealth management guru, plus a flock of party girls and fashionistas — could the Festari for Men holiday party be any more colorful? Well, you might want to add two trés glamorous former beauty queens, the city’s leading hair stylist and a measure of charming gadabouts.

And so it was that Festari for Men owners Debbie and Rudy Festari entertained a host of merry and bright longtime customers and friends for a Christmas party that doubled as a 30th anniversary celebration for the family-owned haberdashery that has outfitted Houston’s leading sports figures, attorneys, doctors and other gents for three decades.

There was much chatter among this well-heeled throng of post holiday travels in particular the Festaris jetting private with friends to Cabo for respite after the busy season. Aspen was on the minds of a number of the holiday party attendees who spent part of the holiday cache on cashmere trench coats. Kym Jackson’s Urban Rocks were on display for the gents still shopping for something special for their significant others.

Tammie and Dr. Andy Johnson reminded partying pals that the upcoming Houston Symphony Ball, which they are co-chairing with Drs. Alice Mao Brams and Matt Brams on January 27, is white-tie. No surprise then that several gents were ordering up the ultimate in formal attire for the upcoming season.

The Houston Ballet Ball will also be white-tie in 2024 and traditionally the Houston Grand Opera Ball is white-tie as well. By the time a gentlemen rents that full kit three times, he could have purchased a brand new one of its own.

The Festaris tapped designer Claudia Sierra to dress both the Post Oak Boulevard shop and their nearby home in holiday finery. Ben Berg‘s Annie Cafe, which shares a shopping center with Festari, provided the party food.

PC Seen: Laura Moore and Don Sanders, Rachel and Jeff Bagwell, Carl Lewis, Marla Hurley, Nicole and James Lassiter, Coutney Hopson, Ceron, Brian Ching, Marni Greenwood, Melissa Juneau, Melissa and Michael Mithoff, Dr. Roland Maldonado, Travis Torrence, Duyen and Marc Huynh, Dr. Khaled Khalaf, Michael Roa, Suzette and Darrell Betts, and Tiffany and Randall Wong.