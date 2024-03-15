Gairy Natividad, Sarah and Victor Mendoza (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / Featured Parties

This Houston Party Has Guests Falling Into Bed — Hästens Turns River Oaks District Into a Sweet Dream With a $1 Million Mattress Still Coming

When Ordinary Sleep — and an Ordinary Night — Just Won't Do

BY // 03.14.24
photography Daniel Ortiz
Gairy Natividad, Sarah & Victor Mendoza getting cozy at the grand opening of Swedish bedmaker Hästens in River Oaks District. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jodi Kahn, host Bradley Belen at the grand opening of Swedish bedmaker Hästens in River Oaks District. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Victoria Sheffield, Tim Maloney, Kara Rockefeller Williams at the grand opening of Swedish bedmaker Hästens in River Oaks District. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chanel Alghani, Ninah Caquis at the grand opening of Swedish bedmaker Hästens in River Oaks District. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Victor Mendoza, Sarah Starry, Gairy Natividad at the grand opening of Swedish bedmaker Hästens in River Oaks District. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
PaperCity Dallas' Jess Prescott, Brooke Dowdy at the grand opening of Swedish bedmaker Hästens in River Oaks District. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Heather Almond at the grand opening of Swedish bedmaker Hästens in River Oaks District. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Beth Muecke dressed to match the mattresses at the grand opening of Swedish bedmaker Hästens in River Oaks District. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Liba Stern, Shiva Tabakoli at the grand opening of Swedish bedmaker Hästens in River Oaks District. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jose Ocque, Diana Fisher, Stuart Rosenberg at the grand opening of Swedish bedmaker Hästens in River Oaks District. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sheena Shaghaghi, Marianna Vicente at the grand opening of Swedish bedmaker Hästens in River Oaks District. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at the grand opening of Swedish bedmaker Hästens in River Oaks District. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Eleanor Williams, Taylor Armstrong, Amanda Armstrong, Julie Cushman at the grand opening of Swedish bedmaker Hästens in River Oaks District. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sydney Lerma, Samantha Lerma, Diana Fisher, Julien Le Tohic at the grand opening of Swedish bedmaker Hästens in River Oaks District. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Steve Summers, Jamie Gallegos at the grand opening of Swedish bedmaker Hästens in River Oaks District. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Nikki Gaddis at the grand opening of Swedish bedmaker Hästens in River Oaks District. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Matt Caldwell, Carly Arrasmith, Mark Raines, Ronnie Bergh at the grand opening of Swedish bedmaker Hästens in River Oaks District. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kelly & John Kavaler at the grand opening of Swedish bedmaker Hästens in River Oaks District. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shiva Tavako gets and explanation of the Hästens construction process at the grand opening of Swedish bedmaker Hästens in River Oaks District. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gregg Harrison, Paul-David Van Atta at the grand opening of Swedish bedmaker Hästens in River Oaks District. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bryan Smit, Sarah Kruberg at the grand opening of Swedish bedmaker Hästens in River Oaks District. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Angeli Martinez, Jorge Olivares, Karla Fulin at the grand opening of Swedish bedmaker Hästens in River Oaks District. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Andrew Pappas, Adam Hawkins at the grand opening of Swedish bedmaker Hästens in River Oaks District. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kennedy Logan, Louisa Turner, Jonathan Babin, Molly Jodeit, John Pearson at the grand opening of Swedish bedmaker Hästens in River Oaks District. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
For the grand opening bash of European bedmaker Hästens in Houston’s River Oaks District, more than a few guests checked their inhibitions at the door. How else could we explain the contingent of partygoers jumping into bed after bed, even snuggling under the downey covers?

Sampling the luxuriousness of mattress sets that begin at $16,000 for a king-size was an irresistible party perk and so the footloose dove in. Not that folks weren’t invited to lay back and imagine sweet dreams. Just leave the champagne and the tequila cocktails at the showroom door, please.

And don’t cross the stanchions that protect the priciest of the world’s most luxurious beds, which can go as high as $1 million. That seven-figure beauty, we are told, is in transit to the Houston shop, which at some 3,000 square feet is the largest Hästens store in America.

This level of luxury comes with a serious price tag. Consider that Drake, who recently purchased the Inn at Dos Brisas, boasted of his Hästens Grand Vividus bed (which retails for $660,000) in a 2020 Architectural Digest spread. 

“We’re big believers in Texas,” said Bradley Belen, partner and managing director of Hästens for MadaLuxe Group’s home division. “Of course, it starts with the people. I’ve been in Texas for a year and I’ve just been floored with how friendly and welcoming everyone is. This is a place frankly where I want to be and it’s a great place for business.”

Bonus: Belin met his girlfriend here.

Inspiring the party mood were open bars and yummy appetizers compliments of River Oaks District neighbor and hotspot Bari, the sounds of a Divisi Strings quartet, hosts in Hästens pajamas in the firm’s signature blue and white check pattern, tailors monograming sleep masks for guests, and an expert walking the curious through the intricate construction process that makes these beds so precious.

Porsche North Houston revved up the festivities with a pair of hot wheels on display at the store entry.

Read about PaperCity’s visit to the amazing Hästens factory in Sweden here.

